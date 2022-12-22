Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get in touch to get money for children and adults: Food program for Washington familiesMark StarWashington State
Abbott called 'inhumane' for allegedly busing migrants to Kamala Harris' residence during the cold Christmas weatherVictorTexas State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
President Joe Biden Read to Youngsters Upon His Visit to The Children's National HospitalJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
City Representatives have Called for More Support From President Biden On MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Man dies after falling through icy pond in Prince William Co., police say
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A 19-year-old man is dead after he fell through an icy pond on Christmas Eve in Haymarket, Virginia, according to Prince William County police. Just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, police said they responded to the 6000 block of Erinblair Loop in the...
Police search for 4 men who robbed Fairfax Co. Wegmans pharmacy on Christmas
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Police are searching for four men who forced their way into a Wegmans store in Fairfax County early Christmas morning, according to the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD). At 3:05 a.m., four men dressed in dark clothing and masks forced entry into the Wegmans...
15-year-old boy shot in Greenbelt on Christmas Day, police say
GREENBELT, Md. (7News) — Greenbelt Police are investigating the shooting of a teenager on Christmas Day. Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 9000 block of Breezewood Ter around 1:17 p.m. There they found evidence of a shooting. Around 1:51 p.m., police learned that a 15-year-old boy arrived...
1 person missing, another injured after Fairfax County house fire: Officials
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — One person is missing and another was transported to a hospital after a large blaze broke out at a Fairfax County home on Monday, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue. The house is located in the 3500 block of Goodview Court in the...
1 dead, 2 hospitalized after single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County, police say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (7News) — Montgomery County police investigated a fatal single-vehicle crash from early Saturday morning, authorities said. At approximately 4:27 a.m., Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded to the report of a crash in the area of Piney Branch Road and Sligo Avenue. After an initial investigation, detectives revealed...
17-year-old charged after driving 108 mph in 40 zone in Stafford Co., deputies say
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A 17-year-old is being charged after he was caught driving 108 mph in Stafford County last week, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said on Dec. 21, just before 11 p.m., First Sergeant B.W. Collins was in the 500 block of Poplar...
Pilot rescued after small plane crashes into Anne Arundel County creek, officials say
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One person was rescued after a small plane crashed in Anne Arundel County Monday morning, according to authorities. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department said a small plane crashed into Beards Creek just before 10:30 a.m. Upon further investigation, moments after the pilot...
Baltimore City Fire emergency vehicle driver retires after 49 years of service
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore city emergency vehicle driver retires from his position after 49 years on the job, according to the department. Charles Young of AirFLEX 2 completed his last shift in Baltimore City Fire Department on Christmas Eve. Young began work with the department on December 3,...
Here are 7News' top stories from 2022 that will make you smile
WASHINGTON (7News) — We often hear from viewers that they would like to see more positive, and inspiring stories amid the other news featured across the DMV. So, we picked some fan-favorite stories from across Virginia, Maryland, and D.C. Here's a look back at stories featuring people doing good...
Water main break reported at MD-355 near Georgetown Preparatory School
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — WSSC Water crews are working to repair a water main break on MD-355, in front of Georgetown Preparatory School in North Bethesda Thursday morning. 7News' Reporter Kevin Lewis came across high waters just before 6 a.m. He said the Southbound Rockville Pike was almost...
WATCH: 7News On Your Side rewinds on most-viewed videos of 2022
WASHINGTON (7News) — As we approach the end of the year, let's take a look back at some of the top videos that captured the attention of the DMV this year. The most-watched local videos on our website are not only a reflection of 7News but also the interests of our viewers.
Arlington County Sheriff's Office no longer voluntarily working with ICE
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — In a letter sent earlier this week, Arlington County Sheriff Beth Arthur informed advocacy groups that her department will no longer voluntarily cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The letter states the Arlington County Sheriff's Office, "will no longer recognize any 'voluntary...
PHOTOS: DC homeless community and volunteers join for special Christmas Day breakfast
WASHINGTON (7News) — 80 people -- 50 homeless and 30 volunteers -- gathered at the 4th Street Seventh-day Adventist Church in Northwest D.C. Christmas morning for a special breakfast. The breakfast was held in light of Christmas but also as an opportunity to give the homeless community information about...
Alexandria students surprise soldiers in Afghanistan with special holiday gifts
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — The holidays can be especially tough for people who can’t spend them with their loved ones. But, soldiers in Afghanistan got quite the surprise this past week with gifts from a group of middle schoolers in the DMV. Desiree Michael grew up traveling with...
Dangerously cold Christmas for the DMV | Tips for staying warm & where to go if you can't
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One of the coldest starts to a Christmas Eve in decades is underway across the DMV. Temperatures Saturday morning were close to record territory at Reagan National Airport. Multiple sites around the D.C. metro area reported single-digit temperatures before sunrise. Montgomery County’s Office of Emergency...
DC Jewish community center spreads Christmas cheer with service projects across the DMV
WASHINGTON (7News) — Hundreds of volunteers from the Edlavitch Jewish Community Center in Northwest D.C. worked to spread holiday cheer as part of the center's Dec. 25, "Day of Service." This is the 40th year the community center has been sending volunteers throughout the city to perform various acts...
