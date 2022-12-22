Read full article on original website
Victims uncooperative after east Wichita shooting
Two people were hospitalized but are expected to be OK, after a shooting in east Wichita on Christmas morning. Officers were called to the 7700 block of Killarney Ct. around 4 a.m., and found an injured 18 and 20-year-old. They were transported with injuries described as serious but not life-threatening.
Body found under bridge in south Wichita
First responders are currently in south Wichita, where a body has been found.
Two people killed after shooting in east Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A shooting in east Wichita has killed two people. Sedgwick County Dispatch confirms a shooting in the 900 block of S. Mission Rd. in Wichita. The call came in around 9:45 p.m. Friday. According to a spokesperson with the Wichita Police Department, a man and...
Silver Alert canceled, missing woman found safe in Derby
A woman suffering from dementia is missing from El Dorado.
2 People Dead, 2 in Critical Condition After Shooting in S.E. Wichita
Two are dead and two are in critical condition after a shooting Friday night in a southeast Wichita neighborhood. Wichita Police were called to the Castle Heights Apartments in the 900 block of S. Mission Road around 10 p.m. and they found two men, ages 22 and 42, with several gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Police said they have undergone surgery and they are in stable condition.
1st responders from neighboring communities work together in ice rescue
MULVANE, Kan. (KWCH) - First responders from neighboring communities in the Wichita area worked together Monday morning in a potentially life-saving effort. Mulvane Fire Rescue on its Facebook page shared photos of an ice rescue, along with a narrative of how that happened with assistance from Derby’s fire and rescue department.
Two dead in southeast Wichita shooting
The incident happened just before 10 p.m. Friday, at the Castle Heights Apartments. Officers found the bodies of a man and a woman, both dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
Victim identified in fatal northwest Wichita crash
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has identified the victim of a fatal car crash that happened in northwest Wichita on Friday afternoon.
Missing El Dorado woman found
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: El Dorado police say Mary was found safe!. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- El Dorado police are searching for an 89-year-old woman. Police said she was last seen by family last night. Her family said they were unable to contact her today and her vehicle was missing from her...
Police ID Kansas man who died in 2-vehicle crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash have identified the victim as 50-year-old Nicky Ball of Wichita, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. Just after 4:30p.m. Friday, a 1999 Toyota Avalon driven by Ball was southbound on Sheridan Ave at 18th Street North in Wichita. The Toyota entered the...
Wichita woman left her 3 young kids home alone, police say. Then the kitchen caught fire
Accident in Reno County injures one Christmas night
RENO COUNTY, Kan. — A Hutchinson woman was injured in a traffic accident Christmas night in Reno County. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Sandra Radke reported that she struck a pole off the east side of Haven Road about a quarter mile south of Long View after leaving the road to the right.
Restaurant inspections: Old milk, roaches in freezer, dirty linens, closure in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
Several blazes keep Wichita fire crews busy
The first fire broke out after 3 p.m. Saturday in the 11000 block of W. Dora Ct. Officials believe it began in an attached garage and spread to the living area. One person suffered smoke inhalation.
Man Killed in Crash in Northwest Wichita
A man is dead after being injured in a crash in northwest Wichita Friday evening. Police said the crash was reported shortly before 5 p.m. near 18th St. North and Sheridan. Crews arrived on the scene and found the driver unresponsive following a two-vehicle crash. 50-year-old Nicky Ball of Wichita was pronounced dead at the scene.
