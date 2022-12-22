Read full article on original website
Chance the Rapper And VicMensa Team Up With United To Offer Flight Discounts To Ghana
Chance the Rapper and VicMensa have partnered with United Airlines to offer flight discounts to Ghana more accessible for their newly announced “Black Star Line Festival”, according to The Shade Room (TSR). The West African festival is on January 6, 2023, in the historic Black Star Square. It...
Ghana Plans To Launch Its New National Carrier In 2023
Ghana’s new national airline can be a reality in 2023. The Ghanaian government revealed it had selected the name ‘Ghana Airlines’ for the new flag carrier. The new name was announced by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta during the 2023 budget presentation to the Ghanaian Parliament. Ofori-Atta also stated that the African country expects the airline to be operational in 2023.
Michael B. Jordan Shares His Most Profound Travel Experiences And Future Travel Plans
Actor Michael B. Jordan has experienced some “life-changing” trips, but the actor still has destinations he dreams of visiting. “The first time that I went to Africa was one of those life-changing experiences for me,” the 35-year-old Emmy-nominated actor said in a promotional campaign for Chase Sapphire Reserve. “And at the same time, Milan was too. Going to Italy and having the opportunity to visit Lake Como and the Amalfi Coast was unbelievable. The food in both places was unreal, so I would have to say that, plus the experiences in each country to me are probably what make them my top two.”
Marriott Supervisor Calls Cops On Guest Asking For Elite Benefits
One of the enjoyable perks of a Platinum membership with Marriott Bonvoy is free breakfast at most Marriott properties. As View From the Wing notes, the benefit can be confusing. At Courtyard hotels in North America and Europe, for example, members can choose between 500 points (total for the stay) or a $10 food and beverage credit (x2 for two guests registered to the room) that can be used any time of day – not just in the morning.
