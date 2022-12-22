ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Daily 3 Evening

2-5-2

(two, five, two)

Daily 3 Midday

2-6-9

(two, six, nine)

Daily 4

5-8-4-7

(five, eight, four, seven)

Daily Derby

1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:45.81

(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 45.81)

Estimated jackpot: $493,000

Fantasy 5

01-20-21-30-38

(one, twenty, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $80,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 510,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 186,000,000

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Weather Updates | Blizzard warning in effect in Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. -- A blizzard warning was in effect until the middle of Christmas Day in western Montana along the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains. The National Weather Service warned that the eastern slope of Glacier National Park and the adjacent foothills and plains could see up to 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) of snow and winds up to 90 mph (145 kilometers per hour). The weather service advised traveling only in emergencies. “Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” its warning said. “Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility, while drifting snow could lead to complete lane blockages.” The Weather Service also warned that travel could be treacherous further to the west in Montana and in north-central Idaho, forecasting the possibility of both snow and ice.
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

4th Washington state electrical substation vandalized

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A fourth electrical substation was vandalized late on Christmas Day in Washington state, leaving homes in Kapowsin and Graham temporarily without power, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. By 7 a.m. Monday, more than 10,500 Puget Sound Energy customers were without electricity across...
TACOMA, WA
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Draw Evening’ game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Quick Draw Evening” game were:. 03-09-15-17-18-21-22-23-25-30-31-50-52-56-58-60-63-68-70-75, BE: 22. (three, nine, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-one, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-five; BE: twenty-two)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

AP Top News at 5:49 a.m. EST

Western NY death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos. BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo residents hovered around space heaters, hunted for cars buried in snow drifts and looked for more victims Monday, after 28 people died in one of the worst weather-related disasters ever to hit western New York. The rest of the United States also was reeling from the ferocious winter storm, with at least another two dozen deaths reported in other parts of the country. Up to 9 more inches of snow (23 centimeters) could fall in some areas of western New York through Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. “This is not the end yet,” said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, calling the blizzard “the worst storm probably in our lifetime,” even for an area accustomed to punishing snow.
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Sentence next for ‘driving force’ behind Whitmer kidnap plot

A steely rebel who wanted to inspire a revolution by kidnapping Michigan’s governor or an insecure patsy who was cleverly swayed by federal agents and informants?. A judge has been given two very different portrayals of Adam Fox, who faces a possible life sentence Tuesday for conspiring to abduct Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and blow up a bridge to ease an escape in northern Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
603K+
Post
647M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy