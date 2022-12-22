CA Lottery
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Daily 3 Evening
2-5-2
(two, five, two)
Daily 3 Midday
2-6-9
(two, six, nine)
Daily 4
5-8-4-7
(five, eight, four, seven)
Daily Derby
1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:45.81
(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 45.81)
Estimated jackpot: $493,000
Fantasy 5
01-20-21-30-38
(one, twenty, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $80,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 510,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 186,000,000
