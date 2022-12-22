ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Idaho Cash
03-20-29-35-44
(three, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-five, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $94,400
Lucky For Life
08-16-24-27-38, Lucky Ball: 1
(eight, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: one)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 510,000,000
Pick 3 Day
8-7-9
(eight, seven, nine)
Pick 3 Night
3-4-1
(three, four, one)
Pick 4 Day
4-7-1-1
(four, seven, one, one)
Pick 4 Night
7-3-5-7
(seven, three, five, seven)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 186,000,000
Weekly Grand
06-13-14-24-28
(six, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight)
