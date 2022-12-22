Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
BREAKING NEWS: One Occupant Needing Wreckage Extraction In Two Vehicle Crash, Shutting Down North St In SennettRidley's Wreckage
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
Everything Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said after losing to the Dallas Cowboys
Postgame quotes from the postgame press conference
When will Bills be able to return to Buffalo from Chicago?
The Buffalo Bills usually return home via airplane a few hours after road games but the conditions back in Western New York made that impossible after Saturday’s 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears. Bills general manager Brandon Beane got to work on the team’s exit plan before his team...
Bills’ Josh Allen explains why Stefon Diggs had just 2 targets in blowout win vs. Bears
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen sat at the podium after a 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears and tried to explain why the offense’s success on Saturday happened despite many opportunities for superstar wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Part of the reason Diggs and the passing seat took a back...
Buffalo Bills get concerning Christmas news
Many Americans across the country are dealing with travel issues and canceled flights ahead of the holiday weekend as they try to make it to their Christmas destinations, and it looks like the Buffalo Bills will be no different than everyone else in that regard. As NFL insider Adam Schefter points outs out, the Buffalo Read more... The post Buffalo Bills get concerning Christmas news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bills' Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs Lack Christmas Connection vs. Bears; Reason for 'Panic'?
There's not much that Buffalo Bills fans can complain about on their Christmas list after a division-clinching win over the Chicago Bears on Saturday. But a disappointing game from star receiver Stefon Diggs could leave some reason for concern.
NBC Sports
Bengals DB calls out Mac Jones for 'dirty play'
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple won't be sending New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones a Christmas card. Apple called out Jones for what he considered a "dirty play" during Saturday's game at Gillette Stadium. Jones tripped Apple while Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt returned what he thought was a fumble by Jones into the end zone. The play was blown dead, but Jones still inexplicably took Apple down by the legs away from the play.
Buffalo Bills Flying Into Rochester On Christmas Day
The Buffalo Bills spend Saturday celebrating winning the AFC East title after beating the Chicago Bears 35-13 in Chicago. The team usually hops on the team plane after the game to return to Western New York, but due to the blizzard in the area, the Bills had to spend the night in Chicago.
Bills players return to WNY, but have to dig cars out of snow (Watch)
The Buffalo Bills were stuck in Chicago on Christmas Eve. The Buffalo airport was closed and with no way home, the Bills had no choice but to stay in the Windy City an extra night following their 35-13 win. Bills head coach Sean McDermott discussed the issue with the media following the game.
Watch: Video shows blizzard-like conditions in Buffalo, New York
Video posted to Twitter shows blizzard-like conditions in Buffalo, New York, as a major winter storm moves across the country.Dec. 23, 2022.
Yardbarker
Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson’s tenure with the New York Jets has been a disaster. This year has been especially tough with the 2021 No. 2 pick being benched multiple times. Many people have said that Wilson needs to go elsewhere to have a shot at succeeding in the NFL. Apparently the Jets are planning to do just that.
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New York
If you're planning a trip to Syracuse, New York, or looking for new dining options, you're in luck! Syracuse boasts a diverse and exciting food scene, with something for every taste. In this article, we'll share our top picks for the best places to eat in the city. From BBQ to Italian to modern American cuisine, there's something for everyone in Syracuse. So we've got you covered whether you're in the mood for a casual dinner with friends or a special occasion meal. Read on to discover our top recommendations for the best places to eat in Syracuse!
New boys basketball state poll: 3 Section III teams join rankings
Three Section III boys basketball teams have joined the New York State Sportswriters Association poll. Cicero-North Syracuse (29th in Class AA), Chittenango (21st in Class B) and Tully (20th in Class C) made debuts in the rankings.
