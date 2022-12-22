C Ben Jones, CB Terrance Mitchell placed on IR

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Titans have placed two more on Injured Reserve, center Ben Jones and cornerback Terrance Mitchell.

Jones suffered his second concussion of the season in Sunday’s loss to the Chargers. Jones missed two games with a concussion earlier this season.

Mitchell, meanwhile, suffered a hamstring injury vs the Chargers. Mitchell has played in 11 games with the Titans in 2022, with five starts.

The Titans signed OL Daniel Munyer to the active roster from the practice squad.

