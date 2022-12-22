ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
C Ben Jones, CB Terrance Mitchell placed on IR

By Samaria Terry
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Titans have placed two more on Injured Reserve, center Ben Jones and cornerback Terrance Mitchell.

Jones suffered his second concussion of the season in Sunday’s loss to the Chargers. Jones missed two games with a concussion earlier this season.

Mitchell, meanwhile, suffered a hamstring injury vs the Chargers. Mitchell has played in 11 games with the Titans in 2022, with five starts.

The Titans signed OL Daniel Munyer to the active roster from the practice squad.

Report: Ryan Tannehill has ankle surgery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Ryan Tannehill reportedly underwent ankle surgery in Alabama, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He’s also reporting that Tannehill has hopes to return by Week 18 against the Jaguars. The Titans will be relying on rookie QB Malik Willis to lead the offense Saturday against the Texans. Houston, however, isn’t worried […]
