Muscogee County, GA

WRBL News 3

TCSO searching for Dollar General Armed Robbery suspects

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Dec. 23 at 9:07 p.m., Troup County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) deputies and investigators were dispatched to the Dollar General on 24 Pyne Road after a report that someone may have possibly been shot inside the store. After the deputy and investigator arrived at the scene, an employee immediately met with […]
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Candlelight vigil for 24-year-old Bunker Hill Road shooting victim

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Just a day after Christmas and instead of joy, a Columbus family is grieving as they released balloons in honor of their loved one who died Christmas Eve after being shot multiple times. “Right now, I’m disappointed, hurt, in pain, angry, and just overwhelmed,” says the...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Body found in Columbus, death investigation underway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway in Columbus after a body was found Saturday morning. [SEE ALSO: Man killed, another injured, in Columbus Friday night shooting]. A statement from the Columbus Police Department states the body was found on 29th Street near the 5th Avenue intersection. The...
COLUMBUS, GA
The Albany Herald

Americus man arrested in shooting death

AMERICUS — Thomas Warren Capps, 40, of Americus, has been arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the recent shooting death of an Americus man. Nickalus Lee Cochran,...
AMERICUS, GA
alabamanews.net

Dadeville man arrested for drug trafficking in Tallapoosa County

A Dadeville man has been arrested for drug trafficking in Tallapoosa County. The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force said on Thursday, December 22, it continued its investigation into the distribution of narcotics by executing arrest warrants in the 2600 block of US Highway 280 in Alexander City. 48-year-old Christopher Shontae...
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Arrest made in fatal LaGrange shooting

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — An arrest was made in a LaGrange shooting that left one female dead and multiple people injured, according to the LaGrange Police Department. Ah’Traveon Van’Quavious Stephens, 18, was arrested on felony murder and aggravated assault charges at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. This arrest is in connection to the June 24 shooting that […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Missing woman, infant found safe by Columbus police

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A missing Columbus woman and her infant have been found safe. Latoria Kegler and her five-month-old daughter, Majesty Williams, were last seen Friday, December 23, 2022, around 3 a.m. on Emily Drive in Columbus, Ga. Police say the pair have been found in good health.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Alabama teenager makes first court appearance in fatal Victory Drive hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — An Alabama teenager made his first court appearance Thursday morning facing multiple charges related to a Victory Drive hit-and-run.  Emanuel Rojas Velasquez, 19, of Russell County appeared briefly in Columbus Recorder’s Court. He was arrested on Tuesday. The hearing was postponed until next week by Judge Julius Hunter.  Velasquez is accused of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Wetumpka Herald

Water in short supply in southern Tallapoosa County, eastern Elmore County

The winter weather has caused havoc on multiple water suppliers in the area, primarily in southern Tallapoosa County, eastern Elmore County and portions of Macon County. While demand is high and leaks due to burst pipes abound, one system is completely out of water in its tanks resorting to bottled water. Other water authorities are cautious suggesting limiting usage.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Arrests made in fatal Americus shooting

UPDATE 12/22/2022 5:05 p.m.: Two arrests have been made following a fatal Americus shooting. According to the GBI, Thomas Warren Capps, 40, of Americus, was arrested. Capps faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The GBI […]
AMERICUS, GA
WTVM

Man killed, another injured, in Columbus Friday night shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus investigators are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man on Friday night. A report from Muscogee County coroner Buddy Brian states 24-year-old Tamareious Miller was shot on Friday evening. His body was found at a home on Bunker Hill Road. A...
COLUMBUS, GA
Alabama Now

Alabama teen dies in Christmas Eve car wreck

An Alabama teenager was killed Christmas Eve night when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree, Alabama state troopers reported. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:06 p.m. Saturday and claimed the life of a Tallassee man. Jordan F. Brown, 19, was fatally injured when the 2007 Hyundai...
TALLASSEE, AL
WTVM

One dead after overnight car accident on I-185 in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus officials have confirmed that one man is dead after a fatal overnight car wreck on highway I-185. The individual has been identified as 33-year-old Jack Crabtree. Coroner Buddy Bryan says Crabtree was riding with his grandmother as she was driving northbound on I-185. As she...
COLUMBUS, GA

