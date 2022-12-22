Read full article on original website
TCSO searching for Dollar General Armed Robbery suspects
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Dec. 23 at 9:07 p.m., Troup County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) deputies and investigators were dispatched to the Dollar General on 24 Pyne Road after a report that someone may have possibly been shot inside the store. After the deputy and investigator arrived at the scene, an employee immediately met with […]
One person injured in shooting on Forrest Rd.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Dec. 26. Police say one person was injured in a shooting near Forrest Road and Gleason Avenue in Columbus. No further details are available.
WTVM
Candlelight vigil for 24-year-old Bunker Hill Road shooting victim
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Just a day after Christmas and instead of joy, a Columbus family is grieving as they released balloons in honor of their loved one who died Christmas Eve after being shot multiple times. “Right now, I’m disappointed, hurt, in pain, angry, and just overwhelmed,” says the...
WTVM
Single-vehicle crash claims life of Lafayette man in Chambers County
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Lafayette man. On Sunday, Dec. 25, at approximately 9:41 p.m., a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of Robert L. Bowden, 44, when the 2014 Jeep Latitude he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and flipped.
WTVM
Body found in Columbus, death investigation underway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway in Columbus after a body was found Saturday morning. [SEE ALSO: Man killed, another injured, in Columbus Friday night shooting]. A statement from the Columbus Police Department states the body was found on 29th Street near the 5th Avenue intersection. The...
Americus man arrested in shooting death
AMERICUS — Thomas Warren Capps, 40, of Americus, has been arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the recent shooting death of an Americus man. Nickalus Lee Cochran,...
alabamanews.net
Dadeville man arrested for drug trafficking in Tallapoosa County
A Dadeville man has been arrested for drug trafficking in Tallapoosa County. The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force said on Thursday, December 22, it continued its investigation into the distribution of narcotics by executing arrest warrants in the 2600 block of US Highway 280 in Alexander City. 48-year-old Christopher Shontae...
Arrest made in fatal LaGrange shooting
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — An arrest was made in a LaGrange shooting that left one female dead and multiple people injured, according to the LaGrange Police Department. Ah’Traveon Van’Quavious Stephens, 18, was arrested on felony murder and aggravated assault charges at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. This arrest is in connection to the June 24 shooting that […]
WTVM
Missing woman, infant found safe by Columbus police
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A missing Columbus woman and her infant have been found safe. Latoria Kegler and her five-month-old daughter, Majesty Williams, were last seen Friday, December 23, 2022, around 3 a.m. on Emily Drive in Columbus, Ga. Police say the pair have been found in good health.
Alabama teenager makes first court appearance in fatal Victory Drive hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — An Alabama teenager made his first court appearance Thursday morning facing multiple charges related to a Victory Drive hit-and-run. Emanuel Rojas Velasquez, 19, of Russell County appeared briefly in Columbus Recorder’s Court. He was arrested on Tuesday. The hearing was postponed until next week by Judge Julius Hunter. Velasquez is accused of […]
Wetumpka Herald
Water in short supply in southern Tallapoosa County, eastern Elmore County
The winter weather has caused havoc on multiple water suppliers in the area, primarily in southern Tallapoosa County, eastern Elmore County and portions of Macon County. While demand is high and leaks due to burst pipes abound, one system is completely out of water in its tanks resorting to bottled water. Other water authorities are cautious suggesting limiting usage.
UPDATE: Arrests made in fatal Americus shooting
UPDATE 12/22/2022 5:05 p.m.: Two arrests have been made following a fatal Americus shooting. According to the GBI, Thomas Warren Capps, 40, of Americus, was arrested. Capps faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The GBI […]
Man killed on Christmas Eve following Columbus shooting, another injured
Authorities are investigating a deadly Christmas Eve shooting in Columbus. Columbus police say they were called to the scene in the 1600 block of Bunker Hill Road around 1:20 a.m. on Dec. 24. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the victim as 24-year-old Tamareious Miller. Bryan says Miller died from multiple gunshot wounds. Bryan says […]
Alabama man killed Christmas Day when SUV strikes tree, overturns
An Alabama man was killed Christmas Day when his SUV struck a tree and overturned, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:41 p.m. Sunday, and claimed the life of a Lafayette man. Robert L. Bowden, 44, was fatally injured when the 2014 Jeep Latitude he was...
WTVM
Man killed, another injured, in Columbus Friday night shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus investigators are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man on Friday night. A report from Muscogee County coroner Buddy Brian states 24-year-old Tamareious Miller was shot on Friday evening. His body was found at a home on Bunker Hill Road. A...
Teen arrested at Atlanta airport, accused in 16-year-old’s death at LaGrange eatery
A teenager was arrested Friday in connection with the death of a 16-year-old in a shooting at a LaGrange restaurant, pol...
Alabama teen dies in Christmas Eve car wreck
An Alabama teenager was killed Christmas Eve night when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree, Alabama state troopers reported. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:06 p.m. Saturday and claimed the life of a Tallassee man. Jordan F. Brown, 19, was fatally injured when the 2007 Hyundai...
‘I’m Not Joking’: 82-Year-Old Woman Locked Up for Failing to Pay $77 Trash Bill
An elderly Alabama woman was arrested and placed in handcuffs for failing to pay a a $77 trash bill. Valley Police Department released body camera footage of an officer’s arrest of Martha Menefield, 82, who was taken into custody in late November for failing to pay a trash bill in the amount of $77.80.
wdhn.com
Alleged members of a Columbus street gang make an appearance in court on RICO charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The prosecution of a massive, organized crime case made its way into a Muscogee County courtroom Tuesday afternoon. Extra security was in place with almost half of the 20 co-defendants appearing in front of Superior Court Judge Bobby Peters. Prosecutors allege that the defendants were...
WTVM
One dead after overnight car accident on I-185 in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus officials have confirmed that one man is dead after a fatal overnight car wreck on highway I-185. The individual has been identified as 33-year-old Jack Crabtree. Coroner Buddy Bryan says Crabtree was riding with his grandmother as she was driving northbound on I-185. As she...
