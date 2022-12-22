ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vacaville, CA

California university apologizes for prisoner experiments

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JZVH7_0jrplFMw00
1 of 2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A prominent California medical school has apologized for conducting dozens of unethical medical experiments on at least 2,600 incarcerated men in the 1960s and 1970s, including putting pesticides and herbicides on the men’s skin and injecting it into their veins.

Two dermatologists at the University of California, San Francisco — one of whom remains at the university — conducted the experiments on men at the California Medical Facility, a prison hospital in Vacaville that’s about 50 miles (80.47 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco. The practice was halted in 1977.

The university’s Program for Historical Reconciliation issued a report about the experiments earlier this month, writing that the doctors engaged in “questionable informed consent practices” and performed procedures on men who did not have any of the diseases or conditions that the research aimed to treat. The San Francisco Chronicle first reported the program’s findings Wednesday.

“UCSF apologizes for its explicit role in the harm caused to the subjects, their families and our community by facilitating this research, and acknowledges the institution’s implicit role in perpetuating unethical treatment of vulnerable and underserved populations — regardless of the legal or perceptual standards of the time,” Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Dan Lowenstein said in a statement.

The report said further analysis is needed to determine the extent of harms caused to the prisoners as a result of the experiments and what the university should do in response.

“We are still in the process of considering the recommendations and determining appropriate next steps,” the university said in a statement Thursday. “As we do so, it will be with humility and an ongoing commitment to a more just, equitable and ethical future.”

A spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Dana Simas, said officials had not yet read the report. However, the agency and California Correctional Health Care Services “strive to ensure the incarcerated population receive appropriate health care that meets the community standard of care and ethics,” Simas wrote.

The report focused on research by Dr. Howard Maibach and Dr. William Epstein. Maibach continues to work at the university, and Epstein died in 2006. It was not immediately clear whether Maibach would face any discipline in light of the report.

The experiments involved administering doses of pesticides and herbicides to the incarcerated men, who volunteered for the studies and were paid $30 a month for their participation — among the highest-paid roles at the prison and in high demand, according to a 1977 article of the university’s student newspaper, The Synapse.

Other experiments included placing small cages with mosquitos close to the participants’ arms or directly on their skin to determine “host attractiveness of humans to mosquitos,” the report stated.

The research ended in 1977 when California prohibited human subject research in state prisons, a year after the federal government halted the practice.

But Epstein in 1977 testified in state hearings in support of biomedical experimentation at prisons, the report found, and investigators could not find any evidence that he changed his opinion before he died.

While Maibach wrote that he regrets having participated in research that does not meet current standards in a letter to the university’s dermatology department, he said he believed the experiments had offered benefits to some of the patients.

“What I believed to be ethical as a matter of course forty or fifty years ago is not considered ethical today,” he wrote. “I do not recall in any way in which the studies caused medical harm to the participants.”

The university says there is no evidence that the doctors’ research was directed specifically at Black men, although they were trained by a now-deceased Philadelphia doctor whose research at a Pennsylvania prison was unethical and disrespectful toward the subjects, many of whom were incarcerated Black men.

The report also found that many of Maibach’s publications during his career perpetuate the biologization of race — which he addressed in his letter by saying he has now “come to the understanding that race has always been a social and not a biological construct, something not appreciated by so many of us in a prior era.”

“While one of his (Maibach’s) recent articles hints at a possible reconsideration of the biology of race, we believe the long history of his research of skin differences along racial lines, with race as a possible biological factor, perpetuated the continuance of racial science in dermatology and has yet to be publicly addressed,” the report stated.

Maibach’s son, Edward Maibach, wrote in an email Thursday to The Associated Press that his father had suffered a stroke last week and was unable to respond to press inquiries.

The younger Maibach said his father had not been allowed to meet with the report’s authors or access their documents. The report and a press release from the university, he wrote, treated his father “as a ‘lone ranger’ who seemingly acted without knowledge or approval at others at UCSF. This, too, is incorrect.”

“Dr. Maibach’s activities at Vacaville were known to, and endorsed by, UCSF administrators, including the UCSF ethicist,” Edward Maibach wrote.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San José Spotlight

San Jose Sikhs lead effort for state recognition

California Sikhs have received statewide recognition, and San Jose’s own Sikh community played a crucial role. The state Assembly approved a resolution earlier this year to recognize and promote understanding of the ethnic and religious group that totals more than 20,000 residents in Santa Clara County and more than 200,000 statewide, according to census data.... The post San Jose Sikhs lead effort for state recognition appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

UCSF apologizes for prison inmate medical experiments in 60s, 70s

SAN FRANCISCO -- A prominent California medical school has apologized for conducting dozens of unethical medical experiments on at least 2,600 incarcerated men in the 1960s and 1970s, including putting pesticides and herbicides on the men's skin and injecting it into their veins. Two dermatologists at the University of California, San Francisco - one of whom remains at the university - conducted the experiments on men at the California Medical Facility, a prison hospital in Vacaville that's about 50 miles (80.47 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco. The practice was halted in 1977. The university's Program for Historical Reconciliation issued a...
VACAVILLE, CA
KRON4

Racist incident caught on camera at San Ramon In-N-Out

KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/anti-asian-harassment-at-in-n-out-caught-on-video/. Racist incident caught on camera at San Ramon In-N-Out KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/anti-asian-harassment-at-in-n-out-caught-on-video/. Man hurls racist rant towards two Asians at San Mateo …. Incident happened Dec. 24. Pittsburg boxing gym’s toy drive exceeds expectations …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Grandmother killed in...
SAN RAMON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Stolen Oakland U-haul contained prized Leonard Peltier statue

OAKLAND, Calif. - A community search is underway in Oakland to try to find a U-Haul truck that was stolen last week. Inside that truck was a monumental sculpture representing imprisoned Native American activist Leonard Peltier. Peltier, 78, has spent most of his life in prison, and for many years...
OAKLAND, CA
newsnationnow.com

California county to ban background checks for housing

(NewsNation) — One California county has become the first in the country to ban landlords from doing criminal background checks on prospective renters. Officials in Alameda County, which covers much of the eastern part of the San Francisco Bay Area —including Oakland — voted to adopt a Fair Chance housing ordinance barring landlords from using criminal records when considering prospective tenants.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Elderly female stuck in Berkeley fire: Firefighter's union

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland firefighters have been called into Berkeley to assist their own fire department, which is battling a fire there, according to a tweet. The fire is at the 2900 block of Shasta Road, the tweet, from the International Association of Fire Fighters Local No. 55, stated. Oakland’s Engine 8 is providing […]
BERKELEY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

CA’s oldest public school still in operation in San Francisco

California’s oldest public school is still in operation, in Nob Hill. Spring Valley Science Elementary School, which opened its doors to classroom instruction during the Gold Rush, celebrated its 170th birthday this year. Spring Valley was founded as a public institution in 1852, but its history dates back a bit further. According to the San Francisco History Center, Spring Valley School, as it was formerly named, opened in 1851 as a private institution free to those who couldn’t afford the tuition. The same year, the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

California 19-year-old arrested in bogus parking ticket scam

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — A 19-year-old man designed fake parking tickets and put them on cars near the beach in Northern California last week in the hopes of collecting real payments, authorities said. The man put the false citations — which included a QR code linking potential victims to a website to pay a fine — on cars late Wednesday night, said Santa Cruz police. Investigators do not know how many fake tickets the man put on cars or how many victims may have paid the bogus fines. Police took the man into custody Thursday afternoon on suspicion of unlawful use of a computer system and attempted fraud. He denied receiving any payments.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

Dog left behind by departing passenger at SFO adopted by pilot

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT -- A dog abandoned at the San Francisco airport has found a forever home with a United Airlines captain, according to the San Francisco SPCA.A pup named Polaris had arrived to San Francisco with a traveler from an international destination. But the dog was abandoned at the airport when "the customer chose to continue traveling on without his animal," the San Francisco SPCA said in a December 16 news release.United Airlines "worked to ensure the puppy completed necessary requirements to enter the United States, including a quarantine period," said the nonprofit in the release.And after completing quarantine,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA.com

154-year-old California university plans to close in 2023

A 154-year-old university in Northern California on Monday announced its plan to close in 2023 due to low enrollment, increasing operational costs, and financial trouble resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Holy Names University, a Roman Catholic institution in Oakland, has decided to close after the spring semester concludes in May...
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Stanford Shutting Down Streets, Adding Security for SBF’s Return

Stanford University is adding extra security and shutting down some streets around Sam Bankman-Fried’s family home, according to a university spokesperson. The Bay Area native will be held under house arrest at his parents’ cushy 3,000-square-foot home. A Stanford spokesperson said the road closures will be “temporary and...
STANFORD, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials: Woman in California arrested for allegedly killing 2 young girls

SAN FRANCISCO — A woman in San Francisco, California, has been arrested for allegedly killing a 1-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl, officials say. On Friday, just after 7:30 a.m., San Francisco Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to a unit on Navy Road for a report of two unresponsive juveniles. When officers arrived, they met up with both parents, who told them where the juveniles were inside the house. Officers rendered aid immediately.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thesfnews.com

Paulesha Green Arrested For Death Of Two Children

SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, December 23, a 34 year old woman by the name of Paulesha Green, was arrested after two children were found dead in the Bayview District. Police were called to the residence on Navy Road at 7:37 a.m. and met with two parents who directed them to the children. One child was a 1 year old girl and the other was a 5 year old girl, both unresponsive.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

South San Francisco catalytic converter thieves arrested

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested by the South San Francisco Police Department over the weekend in relation to a catalytic converter theft Friday. Weekend dayshift officers with the department investigated the theft, which took place on the 300 block of Shaw Road, not far from SFO. According to a social media […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
603K+
Post
647M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy