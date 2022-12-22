ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hut 8 moving to larger, more visible N. Roan location

By Jeff Keeling
 4 days ago

Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where and for what use. You’ll also get trend data and facts and figures about project costs and potential property tax revenue as well as trend data. Don’t drive by and wonder anymore!

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s been tucked away on the back side of Hamilton Place, but resale clothing and home decor store Hut 8 is about to get a much more visible location next to the former House of Ribs at 3100 N. Roan St.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KyCxg_0jrplCil00
Preliminary work is underway at 3100 N. Roan Street, future home of Hut 8 in Johnson City, Tenn. (WJHL photo)

Owner Beth Mann purchased the 5,200-square-foot empty store building at 3100 North Roan St. a year ago and confirmed to News Channel 11 she’s moving the decade-old Hut 8 there once it’s renovated.

“We’ve really just grown and I’m looking for a bigger, more convenient space for my customers,” Mann said.

SEE MORE: Who’s Building That?

A commercial permit pulled Dec. 16 shows Marco Construction will oversee a renovation estimated at about $350,000. Mann said she expects to open the new location no later than mid-2023, and possibly earlier.

She said she made her investment as the store has continued to grow its sales volume. The model offers immediate cash or store credit to people who bring in pre-owned clothing and decor.

“This is going to add 1,000 to 1,500 square feet of additional space, and that way we can just offer a lot more inventory for our customers,” Mann said.

She said she’ll also be able to separate the inventory sorting and storage area from shopping areas to create a more appealing shopping experience.

“The best positive is it is really going to be a better location,” Mann said.

WHAT: A new 5,200-square-foot location for Hut 8, a Johnson City resale store currently located at Hamilton Place.

WHERE: 3100 N. Roan St., Johnson City. Just north of Oakland Avenue.

WHO: Beth Mann, Hut 8 owner. Marco Construction will perform the commercial renovation.

WHEN: Building permits for 7 Brew and demolition to be obtained mid-December 2022.

YOUR TAX BENEFIT: The current tax appraisal of $343,000 should increase after renovation, but the primary tax benefit will come in the form of sales taxes.

