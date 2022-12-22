Read full article on original website
kmxt.org
Midday Report December 26, 2022
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Stormy conditions in the Lower 48 have disrupted holiday travel plans for many Alaskans. An orphaned polar bear cub is receiving care at the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage – where it may become a permanent resident. And a Native American movement is aiming to to expunge racist and sexist place names.
sewardjournal.com
Sara Nell Watsjold 1936-2022
On Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, Sara Nell Watsjold, “Nell,” beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away in Anchorage, Alaska. She was 86 years old. Born to William and Willie Hullett in Birmingham, Alabama, on May 25, 1936, Nell lived most of her life in Seward, Alaska, where she moved in 1965. In 1966, Nell married Oscar Watsjold and together they enjoyed 45 years of love, devotion, and exciting Alaska adventures before his passing in 2011.
alaskapublic.org
The Anchorage Public Library finally has a confirmed director
For the first time since May of 2021, the Anchorage Public Library has a confirmed director. “We’ve been waiting for you for 18 months and I’m so glad you’re here,” Assembly Vice Chair Chris Constant said Tuesday, before the Assembly confirmed Virginia McClure in a 10-0 vote.
kdlg.org
Rodney Ray Alto, Aug. 10, 1961 - Dec. 14, 2022
Rodney Ray Alto, 61 years old, died peacefully with his family by his side at the Mat-Su Regional Hospital in Wasilla AK on December 14th, 2022. Born in Dillingham to Tom and Justiana Alto, on August 10th, 1961 Rodney grew up in Egegik, AK, then later went on to South Naknek to attend high school and graduated from the Bristol Bay Borough High School. Rodney later met and married his wife Joyce of 36 years on October 10th, 1986.
alaskasnewssource.com
Historic winds hit Southcentral Alaska
Wicked weather strands travelers at Anchorage airport, forcing many to book new flights. Travelers in Anchorage face long wait times after weather conditions in Portland, Seattle, and here in Alaska cancelled many flights on Friday. Alaska lawmaker with Oath Keepers ties eligible for office. Updated: 11 hours ago. An Alaska...
alaskasnewssource.com
Passengers see fewer delays, cancellations as airport backlog improves
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Flight cancellations and travel delays that frustrated many passengers on Friday are now easing, Alaska Airlines says. On Monday, as of 8:45 p.m., only 57 arriving and departing flights were delayed and 10 flights were canceled at Anchorage International, according to the flight tracking website Flight Aware. Christmas Day saw 64 arrivals and departures delayed, and six canceled flights.
alaskasnewssource.com
Family holds event to remember Cody Eyre
Statewide slowdown in social services bring angst, not cheer, during holiday season. Families across Alaska reported experiencing significant delays in receiving state benefits and assistance over the last few months from SNAP to childcare support. Updated: 9 hours ago. Bean’s Cafe said with just $15 a day, they can provide...
The Flight Deal
United: Chicago – Anchorage, Alaska (and vice versa). $320. Roundtrip, including all Taxes
lazytrips.com
Can you drive from Anchorage to Fairbanks?
Fairbanks is a gateway to the great Alaskan wilderness on its doorstep, such as the trails and wildlife of the Chena River State Recreation Area. A little further gets you to Denali National Park, the home of North America's tallest mountain, Mount McKinley. The city itself is a hub of entertainment, fresh seafood and local culture, as well as being one of the best places to view the Northern Lights.
alaskasnewssource.com
Freezing rain and hazardous travel hits Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A layer of warm air has nosed its way into Southcentral Alaska, accompanied by a low spinning through the Gulf of Alaska. The combination of these two is leading to freezing drizzle and areas of wintry mix falling across much of Southcentral. Many inland areas of...
Anchorage Assembly plans investigation of accusations made by former city manager over contract improprieties
Assembly Chair Suzanne LaFrance and Vice Chair Christopher Constant issued a statement regarding the termination of Municipal Manager Amy Demboski and her subsequent revelations to reporters regarding the circumstances of her termination, which she has indicated is retaliation for bringing contract irregularities to the mayor’s attention. The Assembly is...
alaskasnewssource.com
Wicked weather strands travelers at Anchorage airport, forcing many to book new flights
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Airlines grounded at least 30 flights on Friday in the midst of extreme weather events. While Portland and Seattle dealt with freezing rain on Friday, Anchorage experienced wicked wind-speed events, with hundreds of flights coming in and out of Seattle also impacted by storm conditions in the Lower 48, leaving Alaskans who are currently out-of-state questioning how they will make it back home for the Christmas holiday.
alaskasnewssource.com
Extreme winds blast Alaska, whipping up problems
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Whipping winds blasted across the Matanuska Valley and the Wasilla and Palmer area, with winds up to 80 mph in spots, the Wasilla airport seeing 73 mph. Residents were asked to stay indoors and off the roads if at all possible. Winds should subside by Saturday evening.
alaskasnewssource.com
ASD to reinstate ‘kindy tags’ program after issues getting kids to correct bus stops
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District said this week that it plans to return to a practice typically reserved for the start of the school year after the second incident involving a young student and mistaken bus route in the span of about a week. “One instance of...
kinyradio.com
Inmate in Alaska corrections department custody dies
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man serving a sentence for a sexual assault conviction died earlier this month at Goose Creek Correctional Center, the Alaska Department of Corrections said Tuesday. The department said no foul play is suspected in the Dec. 11 death of Morris Teeluk. The department said...
alaskasportsreport.com
On The Slopes: Hunter Eid qualifies for World University Games, along with 6 UAA teammates
UAA’s Hunter Eid of Anchorage has been selected to represent Team USA on one of the sport’s highest stages. The lifelong alpine skier and South High grad is slated to compete next month at the Winter World University Games, held in Lake Placid, New York. Eid will be...
radiokenai.com
Strong Winds Cause Power Outages On Central Peninsula
Homer Electric Association is responding to close to 30 power outages effecting over 1,900 members in the Soldotna, Kenai, Sterling, Kasilof and Nikiski areas, due to strong winds. HEA Linemen report that there are places where trees are falling into the line, as fast as they are cutting them off...
alaskasnewssource.com
Seeking shelter: ‘Survive or don’t survive, but I do my best’
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Sept. 18 just before 4 p.m., Anchorage Police found the body of 36-year-old Kou Yang. Yang was found dead off Tudor Road, inside a port-a-potty. Police reported that he had been dead for “quite some time,” but wrote that nothing suspicious was noted at the scene.
Doorbell Cams Show Bright Fireball Streaking Across the Alaska Sky
Sometimes, doorbell cameras can capture incredible footage, and that’s the case here in Anchorage and Wasilla. Local cameras in this area caught a bright fireball flaring and lighting up the sky in this video. The video depicts a meteor shower fireball coursing down through the atmosphere at a fast...
alaskasnewssource.com
Survivor of pit bull attack in Muldoon speaks out
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Carla Jo Fargo says that she and her Chesapeake Bay retriever named Bear survived an attack from a pit bull who was not on a leash while walking at the North Gasline Trail. Fargo said that Dec. 5 started out like any other day for her...
