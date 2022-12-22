ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Santa pays visit to Hanover Twp. girl to make the season bright

By Emily Allegrucci
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NWhl4_0jrpkcIU00

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With Christmas just three days away, children everywhere are already anticipating the arrival of Santa Claus. One child in Luzerne County got the chance to meet the man himself.

Most times, Santa comes down the chimney, but on special occasions, he will fight the snow in his reindeer-mobile and show up a few days early.

5-year-old Skyla Hall was born in Buffalo, New York, and adopted by Sherri Hall of Hanover Township, who soon found out her daughter had cerebral palsy.

“For the last five years Skyla, she has defeated the odds and our journey has been nothing short of amazing,” said Hall.

This holiday season has been particularly difficult for the Hall’s, starting with a surgery in October that left Skyla with an infection and an extended stay at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Christmas village celebrates 30 years of holiday cheer

Facing a tough holiday season, Sherri reached out to the United NEPA Alliance in hopes of a helping hand.

“I just looked up ‘Christmas help near me,’ and I found UNA and I did not expect any of this to come from that. I just wanted my daughter to have a Christmas she deserves,” Sherri said.

Skyla’s Christmas list was simple, she asked for blankets. UNA granted her wish and much more.

Bob’s Discount Furniture worked with UNA and donated a $500 gift card for a new mattress to make Skylar comfortable as she recovers from a double hip surgery.

“We were able to reach out, with Bob’s, and get Skyla the bed that she desperately needed,” said Maryann Kearon, Member of The United NEPA Alliance.

Surprises from UNA did not stop there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18LgpI_0jrpkcIU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yCOUb_0jrpkcIU00

“She never really had that opportunity to go meet Santa. I always wanted to, believe me, so having him in the comfort of her own home. Words don’t even explain it. I’m so grateful,” Sherri said.

Saint Nick made a special visit to the Hall home. The result, a heartwarming holiday picture.

“From a situation like this where we’re able to help Skyla. It just makes your heart swell,” said Kearon.

Santa not only brought the snow on his journey to Luzerne County but also a truly magical Christmas for Skyla and her family.

UNA has created a gift registry for the Hall family and a way to donate to them as well.

