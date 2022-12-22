Read full article on original website
Store hours: What’s open, closed in Jacksonville area on Christmas DayDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
The Georgia Man Who Stole $24 Million From McDonald’sMatt LillywhiteGeorgia State
The Bears are out: A Bear is shot and killed after escaping and attacking Florida Zoo keeperOlu'remiJacksonville, FL
Former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dispatcher sentenced to 60 years in federal prisonDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man sentenced for possessing firearm as convicted felonDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
News4Jax.com
Shooting death of teen in Atlantic Beach ruled justifiable homicide, records show
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – The shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Atlantic Beach has been ruled a justifiable homicide, according to records on the Jacksonville’s Sheriff’s Office’s Open Data and Transparency site. Investigators in August determined the teenager was shot and killed during a confrontation...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville City Council plans to take action, address Confederate monuments as fate remains undecided
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Contention among groups defending or protesting the removal of the Confederate monuments in Jacksonville has been an ongoing issue since the topic was first introduced in 2020. News4JAX spoke with Jacksonville City Council President Terrance Freeman, who didn’t directly state what the future of the monuments...
News4Jax.com
4 big local stories in 2022: Shark, storms, sheriffs & series of motions in high-profile case
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Every year in December, News4JAX takes a look back at some of the most memorable stories of the last 12 months. Here’s a recap of four of those Channel 4 reports from 2022:. 🦈 Dead shark found hanging from rafters at school. A shocking...
News4Jax.com
HaLeigh Cummings’ father arrested again, accused of resisting officer with violence, drug possession
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – HaLeigh Cummings’ father, Ronald Cummings, was back in jail on Christmas Day after being released from prison just a few months ago. Cummings pleaded guilty to drug trafficking in 2010, the year after the disappearance of his 5-year-old daughter and served more than a decade.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville couple facing charges after child taken to burn unit, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville couple is facing charges after a child was reportedly bathed in scalding water and received second- and third-degree burns on approximately half of her body, according to an arrest report obtained Monday by News4JAX. The report shows the child was sent to the burn...
News4Jax.com
HaLeigh Cummings’ father accused of trying to pull gun from deputy’s holster following single-car crash on Christmas Eve
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Ronald Cummings — the father of Putnam County 5-year-old Haleigh Cummings, who disappeared in 2009 — appeared in court Monday morning following his arrest on Christmas Day, about two months after his release from prison. Cummings, 39, of Welatka, is facing a list...
News4Jax.com
Man found dead in locked vehicle on Jacksonville’s Eastside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were called to Van Buren Street on Monday evening to investigate a report of an unresponsive person. According to Sgt. Lessard, with the Sheriff’s Office, investigators located the man inside a locked vehicle on the property near the intersection of East 4th Street. Fire rescue personnel determined the man had died.
News4Jax.com
2 women, 1 man injured in triple shooting in Springfield: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man and two women were injured early Saturday morning in a shooting in Springfield, near Springfield Middle School, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police said that around 1:50 a.m. Saturday, a call came in about a woman who was shot at a house...
News4Jax.com
JSO investigating after woman found unresponsive at Jacksonville gas station
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman in her 50s was found unresponsive in a Gate Gas Station parking lot on Busch Drive early Monday morning. JSO said the woman was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Officers are unsure...
News4Jax.com
Man killed in Christmas Day shooting on Normandy Boulevard: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his 20s was killed after a Christmas day shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to Sgt. Chris Stephens, when police arrived at the intersection of Normandy Boulevard and Chaffee Road shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle.
News4Jax.com
2 hospitalized following apartment fire in Orange Park
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Two people were hospitalized Monday night following an apartment fire in Orange Park, according to a spokesperson for Clay County Fire Rescue. The fire was reported at a home on Bentwood Lane. The spokesperson could not specify the condition of the two patients who were hospitalized.
News4Jax.com
‘Out of the darkness into the light’: American Legion couple works to educate Northside community on health care
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An American Legion post on the Northside is helping its veteran and non-veteran community members gain access to health care and knowledge about their health. American Legion Post 197 received a grant from Mayo Clinic to provide education and resources for those who have diseases like...
News4Jax.com
Pedestrian seriously hurt in crash on University Boulevard in Arlington
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was hospitalized Saturday morning after he was hit by a car on University Boulevard near the Arlington Expressway Service Road entrance. Police said the crash happened around 6 a.m., and the man was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries. The passenger in the...
News4Jax.com
Multiple pedestrians struck on Lem Turner
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is investigating a pedestrian-involved crash on the 9100 block of Lem Turner Road. Three people were hit and taken to the hospital, and one person has serious injuries, according to JFRD. It happened around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday night. News4Jax will...
News4Jax.com
Organizations take extra steps to help keep people warm amid dropping temperatures
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As temperatures on Saturday started to slowly drop as a freeze warning was in effect for Northeast Florida, many cold weather shelters opened to help keep people warm. Several churches and organizations around the area opened their doors during the cold weekend. City Rescue Mission Executive...
News4Jax.com
Christmas Eve travelers experience delays, cancellations as frigid weather passes through Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As a battering winter storm travels across the United States, many Northeast Florida residents’ travel plans have been impacted. Since Wednesday, FlightAware, a flight tracking tool said more than 10,000 flights from U.S.-based airlines have been canceled. As of Saturday, 20 flights were canceled at...
News4Jax.com
It’s the coldest Christmas in 12 years in Jacksonville, but it will be in the 70s by next week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The low on Christmas morning Sunday was 20 degrees, the coldest since Jan. 11, 2010, when the morning low was 17 degrees. This cold stretch will last three more days until Wednesday morning and make the Top 10 coldest five days in Jacksonville’s 151 years of recorded weather history.
News4Jax.com
PHOTOS: Viewers share their icy Christmas Eve morning
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With morning lows in the 20s Saturday, we had a frosty start to Christmas Eve. We might not be seeing a “white” Christmas this year but Jack Frost is certainly visiting and our viewers were eager to share what he left behind. If you’d...
News4Jax.com
All-News4JAX girls swimming: Pool became place to shine for Annie Wohlgemuth
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Back-to-back in the back(stroke). Our All News4JAX girls swimmer of the year, Annie Wohlgemuth took the road (or is it the pool) less traveled to make her mark. While the world of high school swimming locally is usually dominated by athletes from Bolles, Wohlgemuth won her...
News4Jax.com
Winter wonderland: SnapJAX users show the beauty of a hard freeze
We just had the coldest Christmas in 12 years in Jacksonville and all around Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia families shared just how beautiful the bitter cold could be. SnapJAX users uploaded photos of icicles, frost and frozen birdbaths from their areas. If you’d like to share your icy photos...
