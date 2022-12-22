ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man found dead in locked vehicle on Jacksonville’s Eastside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were called to Van Buren Street on Monday evening to investigate a report of an unresponsive person. According to Sgt. Lessard, with the Sheriff’s Office, investigators located the man inside a locked vehicle on the property near the intersection of East 4th Street. Fire rescue personnel determined the man had died.
2 women, 1 man injured in triple shooting in Springfield: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man and two women were injured early Saturday morning in a shooting in Springfield, near Springfield Middle School, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police said that around 1:50 a.m. Saturday, a call came in about a woman who was shot at a house...
Man killed in Christmas Day shooting on Normandy Boulevard: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his 20s was killed after a Christmas day shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to Sgt. Chris Stephens, when police arrived at the intersection of Normandy Boulevard and Chaffee Road shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle.
2 hospitalized following apartment fire in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Two people were hospitalized Monday night following an apartment fire in Orange Park, according to a spokesperson for Clay County Fire Rescue. The fire was reported at a home on Bentwood Lane. The spokesperson could not specify the condition of the two patients who were hospitalized.
Multiple pedestrians struck on Lem Turner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is investigating a pedestrian-involved crash on the 9100 block of Lem Turner Road. Three people were hit and taken to the hospital, and one person has serious injuries, according to JFRD. It happened around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday night. News4Jax will...
PHOTOS: Viewers share their icy Christmas Eve morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With morning lows in the 20s Saturday, we had a frosty start to Christmas Eve. We might not be seeing a “white” Christmas this year but Jack Frost is certainly visiting and our viewers were eager to share what he left behind. If you’d...
Winter wonderland: SnapJAX users show the beauty of a hard freeze

We just had the coldest Christmas in 12 years in Jacksonville and all around Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia families shared just how beautiful the bitter cold could be. SnapJAX users uploaded photos of icicles, frost and frozen birdbaths from their areas. If you’d like to share your icy photos...
