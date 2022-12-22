Effective: 2022-12-24 06:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Brown; Clermont; Highland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON WIND CHILL WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM EST THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 24 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana, Northern Kentucky and South Central and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 4 PM EST this afternoon. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

BROWN COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO