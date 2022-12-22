Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Duxbury Elementary School Cook's Husband Injured in Head-On Car Accident in PlymouthDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Don't Miss Free Admission Day at Roger Williams Park ZooDianna CarneyProvidence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode IslandTed RiversProvidence, RI
Dog-Friendly New Year's Eve Party Promises Tail-Wagging Fun!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
Related
Wrentham outlets packed with shoppers returning, exchanging holiday gifts
By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVWRENTHAM - After a weekend of gift-giving and opening presents, people packed the Wrentham Village premium outlets the day after Christmas. Retail expert Ken Morris told WBZ with the holiday recognized on a Monday, he expected it to be the busiest day of the week for returns. He also suggested making those returns early this year, with fewer retailers extending their return policy this holiday season. Morris said, "People are lowering the number of days."According to the National Retail Federation, retailers expect almost 18% of merchandise sold for the holiday to be returned. "We actually have to do some returns...
When It Comes to Grocery Shopping, This Has to Be a Top Tier Pet Peeve
Just once in my life, I'd love to just go grocery shopping without surrounding myself with the idiocracy of other shoppers. Whether you're working out at the gym, driving on the highway, or lounging on the beach, there should always be a common practice of etiquette behavior. This also applies to grocery stores.
WCVB
Popular holiday store in Massachusetts closes for good on Christmas Eve
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" has closed for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page last month that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
GoLocalProv
After Christmas. A New Year — Dr. Ed Iannuccilli
The week after Christmas was one to enjoy when I was a kid living in Providence. There were so many things to appreciate with the treasures that we received over the years . . . sleds, balls, boxing gloves, a basketball, a football, Monopoly, Parcheesi, toy cars and trucks, a bike (When would the snow melt?), ice skates (When will the Duck Pond freeze?) and roller skates (Go away ice). I never thought of New Year’s Eve until New Year’s Eve, when I tried to stay awake long enough to hear something but never did.
nerej.com
Legacy Place opens multiple new stores - more to come in 2023
Dedham, MA There is so much new coming soon to Legacy Place. Heading into the holiday season, the property announced several new additions to its lineup of retail and restaurants, opening between November 2022 and 2023. Arriving in time for the holidays were modern furniture and décor retailer, All-Modern, wellness brand, Restore Hyper Wellness, pioneering bookseller Barnes & Noble, and Pop516, a new holiday pop up featuring unique décor and fashion accessories. Rowan, an innovative and trendy ear-piercing studio that offers safe ear piercings for all will debut its first Massachusetts location in early 2023. Fine dining restaurant, The Capital Grille, known for dry-aged steaks, fresh seafood, a world-class wine list and personalized service, and plant-forward fast casual restaurant, Life Alive Organic Café, will also open at Legacy Place in 2023.
ABC6.com
New Bedford power plant project to move forward
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — MassDevelopment announced they will be moving forward with the previously postponed demolition of the former Canon Street Power Plant. They announced a community informational meeting on Monday about the demolition, cleanup and reuse of the former power plant. According to city officials, representatives from...
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Dec. 18-24
A condo in Falmouth that sold for $242,100 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Dec. 18 and Dec. 24. In total, 110 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $766,002, $452 per square foot.
ABC6.com
Frog and Toad store broken into 2 days before Christmas
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Frog and Toad store said their West End location was broken into. The store said in a Facebook post that they received a call Thursday night about the break in. The post reads, “We received a call last night that our West End store...
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dogs Spots in Rhode Island
Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal, and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
An Open Letter to Market Basket’s Boss About Those Orange Stickers
I am issuing my second appeal to you, the CEO of Market Basket, to ditch the little round orange stickers that workers affix to everything too large or too heavy to fit in a brown Market Basket paper bag. I asked you nicely in an article dated November 5, 2021...
Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
Free Commercials Being Offered to Non-Profits In Need of Staff, Volunteers
If you're a non-profit organization with limited resources, you know how difficult it can be to recruit staff and volunteers. You might not even have a budget for it. First Citizens' Federal Credit Union is offering commercials on Townsquare Media New Bedford-Fall River radio stations in 2023 to local non-profits in need of assistance but limited in ability to find it. Just fill out the form below to tell us more about your non-profit and its needs.
New Bedford Candle Shop Turns Delicious Portuguese Dessert Into Latest Scent
I'm picky when it comes to candle scents, especially if I'm using them to spruce up the house for when company comes over. While some people would rather burn a nice floral fragrance, I'd much rather have something along the lines of a food-based smell. For example: sugar cookies, warm apple pie, etc. Anything to do with desserts, I'm all about. Selfishly, the hungrier the smell makes my guests, the better.
Summit General Store to close after 55 years
The Summit General Store, a Western Coventry staple for more than five decades, is closing its doors for good.
These are the best restaurants in the suburbs of Boston, according to diners
LYNN, Mass. — While Boston is widely renown as one of the top culinary scenes in the country, foodies looking for a delicious bite to eat don’t have to travel too far outside of the city to find a plethora of highly rated restaurants. OpenTable says it analyzed...
La Salette holds 70th Christmas light display
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A more than half-century old tradition continued in Attleboro Sunday. The National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette held its 70th Christmas Festival of Lights, which is made up of over 400,000 lights. “We have come here for the last 15 years,” said Newport resident Marvin Argueta, who was visiting […]
Condominium in Harwich Port sells for $5.5 million
Zenon Rt bought the property at 23 Snow Inn Road, Harwich Port, from Patricia Black and Patrick Brogan on Nov. 22, 2022. The $5,500,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $923. The property features four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and an attached garage. Additional units have recently changed...
Card skimming devices found at 7-Eleven locations in Boston
Police said they expect other devices to be found in the city and beyond. Card skimming devices are used to steal personal financial information. Police are warning about the dangers of card skimming devices after multiple were discovered at convenience stores in Boston this week. Card skimming devices are often...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Brockton
Brockton might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Brockton.
A Cape woman claims $10 million in scratch ticket winnings
Helen Cicoria plans to spend her winnings on home improvements and travel. A Buzzards Bay woman recently claimed her winnings from a $10 million lottery ticket sold at a West Wareham gas station. Helen Cicoria bought the winning ticket at a Speedy Mart and claimed her prize on Wednesday, opting...
FUN 107
Fairhaven, MA
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 5