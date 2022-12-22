Effective: 2022-12-27 01:12:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-28 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains; Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow and widespread blowing and drifting snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with 6 to 12 inches in the Centennial Mountains and the West Yellowstone area. Winds could gust as high as 70 mph. * WHERE...Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains and Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains. * WHEN...Until Midnight MST tonight. * IMPACTS...Visibilities may approach 1/4 mile at times due to falling and blowing snow. Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially along Interstate 15 from Monida Pass to Lima.

BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 3 HOURS AGO