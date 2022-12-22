Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Murdered Ohio couple’s family takes next step in seeking justice
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The families of Tom and Angela Strussion will soon release billboards to advertise the reward they’re offering for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the murderer(s). Lisa Balog, Tom Strussion’s sister, says the billboards will be appear January 9 on both sides of the river. One will be posted […]
WTAP
Protecting yourself from crime after the holidays
MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - Now that all your Christmas present are unwrapped, putting all your old boxes and items out for trash pick-up may be next on your to-do list. But putting these things in front of your house could make you a target for crime. Sergeant William Johnson with...
No heat, water closes West Virginia sheriff’s office Tuesday
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, the closure is due to no heat or water in the building. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with an emergency to dial 911. Those who have non-emergency complaints can […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Judge gives Cross 1-year sentence, with credit for time served
PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man received a one-year prison sentence Wednesday, including credit for time served in jail and on home confinement. Vincent Cross, 31, of Parkersburg, was originally charged with accessory after the fact to murder following the Memorial Day Weekend 2021 murder of Darren Jimmie Salaam at a 17th Avenue residence.
WTAP
Even though its the holidays first responders are still out working
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Family members typically gather for Christmas and other holidays but not everyone is able to attend. First responders like firefighters, law enforcement, medical personal, and other occupations give up their holidays to help others. Lieutenant Ben Woodward with Parkersburg Fire Department talked about how his family...
WTRF
Search warrant executed on Old National Road residence in Ohio
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — In the evening hours on Friday, December 16 , members of the Guernsey County Special Response Team and Investigators with the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division executed a narcotics related search warrant on a residence on Old National Road in Cambridge Township, according to a report by Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden.
WTOV 9
Man on run after eluding deputies serving a warrant in Guernsey County
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — Earlier Thursday, a man eluded deputies attempting to serve a warrant in Guernsey County. Erik Stillion is wanted on multiple warrants. He was last seen in the Catbird, Soggy Run Road, Robbins Road area wearing blue jeans, a dark hoodie and a hat. Anyone that...
wchstv.com
Multiple agencies respond to fire at Putnam County apartment complex
POCA, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire in Putnam County Saturday evening, ensuring occupants of a two-story apartment complex were evacuated. The blaze was reported about 9 p.m. at the intersection of Route 62 and Heizer Creek in Poca. Fire crews from Poca, Nitro, Bancroft...
Fire dept. taking donations after Ohio family’s home, presents were destroyed on Christmas
UPDATE (2:46 p.m. on Dec. 25): The Pomeroy Fire Department is asking for donations for the Ohio family of six who lost their home and belongings to a fire on Christmas in Athens County. PFD says that when the fire happened, the family was staying at a motel due to winter storm power outages. All […]
Ohio police arrest West Virginia man holding gun to his head on panic, menacing charges
Editor’s Note: The original article had the suspect incorrectly listed as “Christopher” Barker. This article has been updated to reflect the suspect’s name correctly as “Chandler” Barker GALLIPOLIS, OH (WOWK) – A West Virginia man has been arrested in Gallia County, Ohio, after making alleged threats against himself and others. Chandler Barker, 19, of Huntington, […]
West Virginia man with 17 felony convictions pleads guilty to gun possession
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that a man with a long criminal history pleaded guilty on Monday to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
WTAP
Parkersburg attorney facing legal charges regarding Slow Down for the Holidays program in Pleasants County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg attorney and Wood County Board of Education President Justin Raber is facing charges from the West Virginia Lawyer Disciplinary Board for his part in the Slow Down for the Holidays program in Pleasants County, West Virginia. The charges stem from two clients of Raber’s, according...
WDTV
Hickory House in Lewis County announces closing
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A popular Lewis County restaurant is closing after nearly two decades, the owners announced. Hickory House owners John and Susan Butcher announced Monday morning the restaurant, which is located between Weston and Jane Lew, is closing. “Thank you to our loyal customers for nearly 18 years...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Roberts receives 15-year sentence for role in Parkersburg man’s murder
PARKERSBURG — A Vienna woman who set up a drug purchase that led to the murder of a Parkersburg man last May was sentenced Monday in Wood County Circuit Court to 15 years in prison. Dezaray Lynn Roberts, 23, appeared before Judge J.D. Beane where she entered a plea...
WTAP
Dezaray Roberts receives 15 years for involvement in Terrance Mills death
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “I have waited for this day since May 17th to finally face one of the people who are responsible for taking my baby boy’s life from me,” says Terrance Mills Jr.’s mother, Donna. On May 17th of 2022, one Terrance Mills Jr....
wchsnetwork.com
One dead in I-79 crash
ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies said a man died after a speed-related crash on Interstate 79 near Elkview Thursday evening. The driver was headed north not far from the Elkview exit at around 5:45 p.m. when he failed to negotiate the curve at the bridge over Little Sandy Creek.
WTAP
Obituary: Hager, Bessie Rose
Bessie Rose Hager, 79, of Marietta, Ohio, died on Friday, December 23, 2022, at her home. She was born on June 3, 1943, in Middle River, Maryland, to Jess Willard and Genevieve L. Weaver Hager. Bessie retired from Flex Mag in Marietta after many years of employment. She loved playing...
WTAP
Obituary: Sleight, Sister Lillian Marie
Sister Lillian Marie Sleight, 105, of Parkersburg, passed away on December 21, 2022. She was born October 13, 1917, in Woonsocket, RI, the daughter of the late Joseph Albert and Rose Alma du Fresne Paul. She attended and graduated from le College of Saint Maurice in Saint Hyacinthe, PQ. She...
WTAP
Interstate 77 reopens following morning crash
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Update:. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the call came in just after 10 am for two semi trucks are jack-knifed near mile marker 16 on I-77 North. No injuries were been reported. The interstate was limited to one lane of traffic to clean up the...
WTAP
How to remain safe while heating your home
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Fire Department Lieutenant Greg Doak gives eight important suggestions on practicing mobile heater safety. “Number one we’d like to keep all sides three feet from any combustible, sofas, curtain, clothes or paper anything like that. Number two never run a heater under cords or under a carpet and we never run a heater on an extension cord. Once again being very careful with our electric heaters being attached to our outlets directly.” Doak said.
Comments / 0