Parkersburg, WV

WTAP

Protecting yourself from crime after the holidays

MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - Now that all your Christmas present are unwrapped, putting all your old boxes and items out for trash pick-up may be next on your to-do list. But putting these things in front of your house could make you a target for crime. Sergeant William Johnson with...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

No heat, water closes West Virginia sheriff’s office Tuesday

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, the closure is due to no heat or water in the building. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with an emergency to dial 911. Those who have non-emergency complaints can […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Judge gives Cross 1-year sentence, with credit for time served

PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man received a one-year prison sentence Wednesday, including credit for time served in jail and on home confinement. Vincent Cross, 31, of Parkersburg, was originally charged with accessory after the fact to murder following the Memorial Day Weekend 2021 murder of Darren Jimmie Salaam at a 17th Avenue residence.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Even though its the holidays first responders are still out working

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Family members typically gather for Christmas and other holidays but not everyone is able to attend. First responders like firefighters, law enforcement, medical personal, and other occupations give up their holidays to help others. Lieutenant Ben Woodward with Parkersburg Fire Department talked about how his family...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF

Search warrant executed on Old National Road residence in Ohio

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — In the evening hours on Friday, December 16 , members of the Guernsey County Special Response Team and Investigators with the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division executed a narcotics related search warrant on a residence on Old National Road in Cambridge Township, according to a report by Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Multiple agencies respond to fire at Putnam County apartment complex

POCA, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire in Putnam County Saturday evening, ensuring occupants of a two-story apartment complex were evacuated. The blaze was reported about 9 p.m. at the intersection of Route 62 and Heizer Creek in Poca. Fire crews from Poca, Nitro, Bancroft...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio police arrest West Virginia man holding gun to his head on panic, menacing charges

Editor’s Note: The original article had the suspect incorrectly listed as “Christopher” Barker. This article has been updated to reflect the suspect’s name correctly as “Chandler” Barker GALLIPOLIS, OH (WOWK) – A West Virginia man has been arrested in Gallia County, Ohio, after making alleged threats against himself and others. Chandler Barker, 19, of Huntington, […]
GALLIPOLIS, OH
WDTV

Hickory House in Lewis County announces closing

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A popular Lewis County restaurant is closing after nearly two decades, the owners announced. Hickory House owners John and Susan Butcher announced Monday morning the restaurant, which is located between Weston and Jane Lew, is closing. “Thank you to our loyal customers for nearly 18 years...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

One dead in I-79 crash

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies said a man died after a speed-related crash on Interstate 79 near Elkview Thursday evening. The driver was headed north not far from the Elkview exit at around 5:45 p.m. when he failed to negotiate the curve at the bridge over Little Sandy Creek.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Hager, Bessie Rose

Bessie Rose Hager, 79, of Marietta, Ohio, died on Friday, December 23, 2022, at her home. She was born on June 3, 1943, in Middle River, Maryland, to Jess Willard and Genevieve L. Weaver Hager. Bessie retired from Flex Mag in Marietta after many years of employment. She loved playing...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Sleight, Sister Lillian Marie

Sister Lillian Marie Sleight, 105, of Parkersburg, passed away on December 21, 2022. She was born October 13, 1917, in Woonsocket, RI, the daughter of the late Joseph Albert and Rose Alma du Fresne Paul. She attended and graduated from le College of Saint Maurice in Saint Hyacinthe, PQ. She...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Interstate 77 reopens following morning crash

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Update:. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the call came in just after 10 am for two semi trucks are jack-knifed near mile marker 16 on I-77 North. No injuries were been reported. The interstate was limited to one lane of traffic to clean up the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
WTAP

How to remain safe while heating your home

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Fire Department Lieutenant Greg Doak gives eight important suggestions on practicing mobile heater safety. “Number one we’d like to keep all sides three feet from any combustible, sofas, curtain, clothes or paper anything like that. Number two never run a heater under cords or under a carpet and we never run a heater on an extension cord. Once again being very careful with our electric heaters being attached to our outlets directly.” Doak said.
PARKERSBURG, WV

