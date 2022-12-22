Read full article on original website
Feeding South Dakota receives double- and triple-donation match
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A couple is matching all Feeding South Dakota donations until the end of the year. One family has also stepped up to triple match donations for one day on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Bill and Carolyn Hicks from Furniture Mart USA will double any...
Upload your holiday snapshots here
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With weather conditions impacting travel, holiday celebrations may have looked different than expected this year. If you want to share snapshots of your holidays, upload them below.
Monday Munchies: One Smart Cookie
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls mom is doing it all, running a bakery and working a full-time job. Logan Gran owns One Smart Cookie, a custom cookie decorating shop in Sioux Falls. She does more than just bake these delicious treats though. She is also...
Weather impacts Feeding South Dakota food distribution
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite blizzard conditions, Feeding South Dakota was able to deliver 1,950 boxes of non-perishable food to Rosebud, Eagle Butte, Kyle, and Allen this week. The program is working on making deliveries to Martin, Pine Ridge, and Red Shirt. “Certainly the weather has compacted...
Yankton County EMS administrator and wife pass away the same day from cancer
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Yankton County EMS, Steve Hawkins and his wife Wendy Hawkins passed away Dec. 23 after both battled with cancer. Steve Hawkins was 58 and had lived with cancer for nearly five years. Wendy Hawkins was 52 and had faced a short battle with the disease.
How to deal with mental health struggles this holiday season
Dancers with the West Sioux Falls Just For Kix program are heading to Tampa to perform in the pregame and halftime shows at the Reliaquest Bowl. Monday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins. Updated: 5 hours ago. Realtor provides insight into next year’s housing market. Updated: 9 hours ago.
Harrisburg city leaders sustaining growth in a big, small town
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As we look at the continuing growth within South Dakota for 2023, some communities may struggle to keep up with infrastructure. Harrisburg city leaders are carefully tackling this challenge and the population sign leading into town shows a larger number for each census. Beth Warden spoke with the people responsible for helping to guide the growing city forward and the new projects on the way.
I-90 reopened from Sioux Falls to Mitchell
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation says I-90 is open from Mitchell to Sioux Falls. The interstate was reopened at 7:30 Saturday morning in both directions. I-90 remains closed eastbound from Sioux Falls to the Minnesota state line. The DOT says it will...
Water line bursts at Sanford USD Medical Center
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - First responders were called upon to assist with flooding at the Sanford USD Medical Center Saturday afternoon. The flooding in the main lobby of the hospital was due to a water line freezing and bursting. According to Kris Denevan, Executive Director of Facilities for Sanford Health, patient care was not affected. Cleanup efforts are underway, and visitors are encouraged to still use the main entrance.
Sioux Falls dancers performing at college bowl game in Tampa
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A group of Sioux Falls dancers is set to celebrate the New Year in style. Dancers with West Sioux Falls Just For Kix are heading to Tampa, Florida to dance in the pregame and halftime shows at the ReliaQuest Bowl.
One person dead after Sioux Falls fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person is dead after an overnight fire in Sioux Falls. It happened around 2:45 Saturday morning. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire in the 400 block of N. Nesmith Avenue. Crews found a storage shed in the backyard on fire.
Expect sunshine and above zero temps
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll see a good amount of sunshine for the rest of our Monday, with just a few clouds drifting through from time to time. High temperatures will stay in the single digits across the region. It will be a little breezy in the southeast, with a few wind gusts around 30 mph, especially early in the day.
Avera Medical Minute: Helping Patients Rehab From Debilitating Injuries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - At 43 years old, Nick Kiesow is not your typical stroke patient. But the location where his stroke took place, was even less typical. “The stroke occurs in your spinal cord 1% of the time, compared to all strokes that occur in your body. But the recovery rate, you know, runs between 40 and 42%. So being in my early forties, it seems like that is in my benefit to get back to full 100% recovery. So that’s really what we’re hanging our hat on,” said Kiesow.
Harrisburg man claims roofing company took $17K, no repairs from last summer’s storm damage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A Harrisburg man continues to wait for repairs to his home from a storm last summer. He claims his 17-thousand dollar payment hangs in limbo, out of his hands in the pockets of the owner of a roofing company. Hoping to get action, he reached out to our I-team.
Realtor provides insight into next year’s housing market
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Securing a new home or property has clearly been difficult this year, and some worry that might not change much in 2023. According to a lending tree survey, 4 in 10 consumers believe we are heading towards a housing market crash next year; however, real estate investor Ari Rastegar says the fundamentals of a housing market crash are not evident at this time. “A market crash is much more relatable to what we saw in 2008 during the subprime mortgage debacle,” he said. “All the math indicates that we will have a slowing of the transactions and how quickly homes are being sold.”
