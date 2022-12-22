SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Securing a new home or property has clearly been difficult this year, and some worry that might not change much in 2023. According to a lending tree survey, 4 in 10 consumers believe we are heading towards a housing market crash next year; however, real estate investor Ari Rastegar says the fundamentals of a housing market crash are not evident at this time. “A market crash is much more relatable to what we saw in 2008 during the subprime mortgage debacle,” he said. “All the math indicates that we will have a slowing of the transactions and how quickly homes are being sold.”

