Amazon Boxing Day sale 2022: All the details, from dates to best early deals
While we are still thinking about the Christmas countdown, there’s another thing that we simply can’t forget about and it’s the Boxing Day sales.With all of our favourite brands and retailers taking part, you can expect huge deals across tech, home appliances, mattresses and more. And if there’s one retailer that goes above and beyond for sale periods, it is of course Amazon.The online giant is notorious for slashing the price of big-ticket items, such as TVs, laptops, Kindle eReaders, air fryers, hair dryers, smart speakers and more, so its Boxing Day event is eagerly anticipated. With the big day...
Phone Arena
Best smartwatch deals on Christmas Day: save big on Apple, Samsung, and Garmin
Christmas day is here! After opening your presents, you could have ended up with a couple of gift cards that you can make good use of. The hit of the season is smartwatch devices. These charming little gadgets have become very popular lately, and that’s not a surprise. Most of these devices offer great features, good quality, and intuitive user interfaces. So without further ado, here are the best deals you can snatch today. We've selected the best deals on earbuds available this Christmas Day too, so make sure you check that out too.
New York Post
Believe it or not, this refurbished Apple iPad Air 2 is under $200
These days, you go by one motto: the more portable, the better. Whether it’s a work trip, a weekend away with family, or the comfort of your own bed, having all your emails and must-have apps within reach is incredibly important. And while you can do these things on your phone, it isn’t always the most efficient way to get things done.
9to5Mac
Pick up Amazon’s #1 most wished-for iPad case from ZUGU
Designed with a focus on quality, functionality, and protection, ZUGU has become the #1 most wished-for iPad case on Amazon with over 70,000 5-star reviews. If you’re looking to get the most out of your new iPad while keeping it safe this holiday season, you can’t beat ZUGU.
New York Post
No laptop under the tree? This refurbished MacBook Air is 74% off
Dipping your toe into the ever-popular Apple ecosystem for the first time can come with a steep price tag, but when you opt for a Grade-A refurbished MacBook Air, you can get the style and performance of a Mac for the low price of $413.99. For powerful computing that can...
Women's Health
Amazon Outlet Is Having An UGG Sale Featuring Slippers, Boots, And More Up To 55% Off
Now that Thanksgiving has passed and winter is literally just around the corner, cozy season is in full effect. And as if there couldn't be more perfect timing, UGG, the brand known for many of its fluffy and comfy shoes, is having a sale on Amazon's Outlet. The Amazon Outlet...
Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Clearance Sale Has Tons Of Good Deals
The beloved department store just launched its biannual clearance event, offering plenty of deals on apparel, home goods and more.
13 AirPods tips and tricks to help you master your earbuds
AirPods integrate and work across all of your Apple devices without much effort on your part. For example, pairing your earbuds with all of your Apple devices — yes, that includes your Apple Watch, iPad, Mac or Apple TV — can be done in a matter of seconds.
Be Sure to Watch for Great Sales the Day After Christmas
'Tis the season for spending! The holiday season is upon us and consumers are making it a point to get last-minute gifts before the Christmas season ends. Retailers and e-commerce sites have made things very easy for folks hoping to satisfy the wants and needs of their loved ones via Black Friday and Cyber Monday. However, most folks believe that the shopping season continues throughout the Christmas holiday.
9to5Mac
Apple Watch: How to see your detailed heart rate history
Apple Watch can be an amazing tool for health and fitness, but are you taking advantage of the useful data it records? Read along for how to see your Apple Watch heart rate history across a variety of categories like resting, walking, workouts, and variability across days, months, and years.
Best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases for protecting your new iPhone
Cover your precious new toy with one of the best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases
TechRadar
Save $1,000 on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max with Verizon, right now
Verizon's latest deals make it easier than ever to upgrade to iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Sure as death and taxes, every year sees Apple release a new iPhone, and 2022 saw its best effort yet across the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max options.
ZDNet
How to free up gigabytes of storage space on your iPhone
For most people, the biggest storage space invaders on the iPhone are photos and videos (and, if you're like me, screenshots). The problem is, not every photo or video is good. Duplicates and blurry shots are commonplace (here are tips on taking fewer blurry photos), and most people don't delete them immediately, leaving that task for some point in the future.
It’s Your Once-a-Year Chance to Score Huge Discounts at the L.L. Bean Winter Sale Event
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits. Rarely does L.L. Bean throws a sitewide sale…but when they do, you don’t want to miss it. Not only because a boatload of quality gear and garb that’ll last you a lifetime gets marked down even cheaper than its already fairly affordable Bean pricing, but because, unlike certain retailers, sales like the L.L. Bean Winter Sale Event literally only happen once a year. This is your last chance of 2022 — and for the foreseeable future — to snag winterproof Bean Boots, vintage-looking knits, the coziest socks known to man and so much more. Click the link below to shop the full sale.
Williams Sonoma Is Slashing Prices on Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad, and More Top Brands Right Now
And prices are up to 50% off.
yr.media
Resell Culture: The Craze Behind Collectibles
In the last decade, resell culture has invaded various markets. For a really long time, it was mostly sneakers that were the craze. People would line up at dawn outside Foot Lockers to get their hands on highly anticipated Air Jordans, just to resell them for over double the price.
Tesla made a wireless iPhone charger and it's incredible
Tesla's charger looks like the one Apple never quite got round to making – and it costs even more
The Madewell holiday sale has up to 70% off stylish jeans, cozy sweaters and more
Get ready for the winter weather in 2023 by shopping holiday deals on cardigans, jeans and more at the Madewell holiday sale.
ZDNet
Change one iPhone setting to foil thieves from stealing your phone and selling it
Thieves love to steal iPhones because they can quickly sell them for easy cash. So we're going to show you the most important security setting you need to change on your iPhone today to stop them. First, you need to know that if a thief steals your iPhone, the first...
knowtechie.com
Dry your hair in a flash with the lightning-fast Tensky Hair Dryer
Looking for a hair dryer that is fast, safe, and efficient? Then look no further than the Tensky High-Speed Hair Dryer. This blow dryer is seriously powerful. But it’s not just about the drying – it’s also got some seriously cool features that’ll blow your mind (and your hair).
