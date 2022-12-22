ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Men wanted for car burglaries outside Memphis martial arts studio, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four men are wanted in car burglaries outside a martial arts studio in Memphis earlier this week, police said.

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), the vehicle break-ins happened about 7 p.m. Tuesday at Memphis Judo & Jiu Jitsu on Highway 64.

Surveillance video showed four men in two vehicles driving into the parking lot before at least two of them burglarized the cars by breaking the windows and stealing items, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EvfMF_0jrphV6U00

At least two of the men were armed, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the car burglaries are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH and maybe eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

