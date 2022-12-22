Read full article on original website
Vaxcyte Files For Stock Shelf Of Up To 167,780 Shares Of Common Stock By Sutro Biopharma As A Selling Stockholder- SEC Filing
* VAXCYTE FILES FOR STOCK SHELF OF UP TO 167,780 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BY SUTRO BIOPHARMA AS A SELLING STOCKHOLDER- SEC FILING
Marker Therapeutics Inc Files For Offer And Sale Of Up To 25.8 Million Shares Of Common Stock By Lincoln Park Capital Fund - SEC Filing
* MARKER THERAPEUTICS INC FILES FOR OFFER AND SALE OF UP TO 25.8 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BY LINCOLN PARK CAPITAL FUND - SEC FILING
Seeen Plc Says Fundraising Raises About £2.6 Mln
* SEEEN PLC - FUNDRAISING HAS RAISED TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY £2.6 MILLION
Contango Ore Announces Private Placement Of Common Stock And Year-End Update
* CONTANGO ORE, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF COMMON STOCK AND YEAR-END UPDATE
Saudi's Yansab HY Dividend Per Share SAR 1.25
Dec 25 (Reuters) - Yanbu National Petrochemicals Company SJSC:. * YANSAB - HY DIVIDEND PER SHARE SAR 1.25
Mobi724 Global Announces Partial Escrow Closing Of Equity Private Placement Financing
* MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES PARTIAL ESCROW CLOSING OF EQUITY PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING AND FINAL CLOSING OF A DEBENTURE PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING IN THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF $916,000
Hungary imposes windfall tax on drug producers - govt decree
BUDAPEST, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Hungary's government imposed a windfall tax on drug producers which will be based on their net revenues generated in 2022 and 2023, according to a decree published late on Friday. The rate of the tax increases progressively, and will be 8% on net revenues exceeding...
Panthera Resources Posts H1 Loss Per Share 0.01 USD
* PANTHERA RESOURCES PLC H1 LOSS PER SHARE 0.01 USD
Coherus Says FDA Has Been Unable To Travel To China To Conduct Required Site Inspection Resulting In Delayed Action On Biologics License Application for Toripalimab
* COHERUS - CO,JUNSHI ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH FDA TO SUPPORT INSPECTIONS, GAIN APPROVAL OF TORIPALIMAB FOR PATIENTS WITH NPC IN U.S.
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks enter holiday weekend with little cheer, rand jumps for the week
2022 shocked, rocked and roiled global markets this year. Dec 23 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks fell on Friday, heading into the holiday weekend on a lacklustre note after strong U.S. economic data firmed views that the Federal Reserve may need to be hawkish for longer, while South Africa's rand eyed big weekly gains.
UPDATE 1-U.S. orders Mastercard to stop blocking competing payment networks
(Adds no immediate comment) Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Friday said it was ordering Mastercard Inc to stop blocking the use of competing networks to process debit payments. Under a proposed order, Mastercard would have to start providing competing payment networks with the customer account information they...
Insider QA May Mobility
In this image provided by Telemetry Agency, Kathy Winter poses for a photo. For more than a decade, Winter has been working to get autonomous vehicles on the road, first at auto supplier Delphi and then as general manager of Intel's autonomous transportation unit. In 2022, she has been named chief operating officer of May Mobility, a 5-year-old autonomous vehicle startup. (Telemetry Agency via AP)
Gold rangebound as focus shifts to inflation data
(Reuters) - Gold prices hemmed into a tight range on Friday in thin trading, as cautious traders awaited economic data due later in the day to gauge the Federal Reserve's rate hike stance. Spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,796.43 per ounce as of 0739 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose...
UK outlines US green subsidy opposition in letter: media
Britain outlined in a letter to Washington its opposition to US green subsidies, claiming they would "harm multiple economies" and "undermine UK-US trade and investment flows", UK media reported Friday. The Financial Times (FT) and The Times newspapers cited the letter by UK Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch to US counterpart...
More than a million Belgians set for 11% pay rises
Dec 23 (Reuters) - More than a million Belgians will get automatic pay rises of around 11% in January, the most in half a century, to keep pay in line with inflation, HR services providers SD Worx and Acerta said on Friday. Inflation in Belgium was 10.35% in December, marking...
