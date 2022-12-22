Dec 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Inter Parfums, Marsh & McLennan and Treehouse Foods, on Friday. HIGHLIGHTS * Inter Parfums Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $116 from $104 * Marsh & McLennan : Credit Suisse starts with neutral rating * Treehouse Foods Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $49 from $47 Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Friday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Atlassian Corp : Baird cuts target price to $190 from $210 * Avita Medical Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $17.50 from $25 * Axsome Therapeutics Inc : BTIG raises target price to $98 from $62 * B&G Foods Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $11 from $20 * Broadstone Net Lease Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $21 from $25 * Carmax Inc : Oppenheimer cuts target price to $75 from $100 * Carmax Inc : RBC cuts target price to $60 from $72 * Compass Diversified Holdings : Jefferies cuts target price to $26 from $32 * Inter Parfums Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $116 from $104 * Marsh & McLennan : Credit Suisse starts with neutral rating * Marsh & McLennan : Credit Suisse starts with target price $157 * McCormick & Company Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $80 from $87 * Paychex Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $130 from $132 * Paychex Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $130 from $138 * Paychex Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $120 from $130 * Paychex Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $119 from $121 * Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc : SVB Securities cuts target price to $50 from $54 * Tesla Inc : Wedbush cuts target price to $175 from $250 * Treehouse Foods Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $49 from $47 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

2 DAYS AGO