Hungary imposes windfall tax on drug producers - govt decree
BUDAPEST, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Hungary's government imposed a windfall tax on drug producers which will be based on their net revenues generated in 2022 and 2023, according to a decree published late on Friday. The rate of the tax increases progressively, and will be 8% on net revenues exceeding...
Expertai Says No Ordinary Shares Subscribed At Ends Auction On Unexercised Capital Hike Option Rights
* NO NEW ORDINARY SHARES HAVE BEEN SUBSCRIBED AT END OF AUCTION ON UNEXERCISED CAPITAL HIKE OPTION RIGHTS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gdansk Newsroom)
Saudi's Yansab HY Dividend Per Share SAR 1.25
Dec 25 (Reuters) - Yanbu National Petrochemicals Company SJSC:. * YANSAB - HY DIVIDEND PER SHARE SAR 1.25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Vaxcyte Files For Stock Shelf Of Up To 167,780 Shares Of Common Stock By Sutro Biopharma As A Selling Stockholder- SEC Filing
* VAXCYTE FILES FOR STOCK SHELF OF UP TO 167,780 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BY SUTRO BIOPHARMA AS A SELLING STOCKHOLDER- SEC FILING Further company coverage:.
FACTBOX-Who could fill gap in Mexico's central bank board?
MEXICO CITY, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is in the coming days due to nominate a deputy governor for the Bank of Mexico, with board member Gerardo Esquivel's mandate expiring on Dec. 31. Following are some names floated by analysts as potential replacements if, as...
Contango Ore Announces Private Placement Of Common Stock And Year-End Update
* CONTANGO ORE, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF COMMON STOCK AND YEAR-END UPDATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Mobi724 Global Announces Partial Escrow Closing Of Equity Private Placement Financing
* MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES PARTIAL ESCROW CLOSING OF EQUITY PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING AND FINAL CLOSING OF A DEBENTURE PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING IN THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF $916,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
UPDATE 1-U.S. orders Mastercard to stop blocking competing payment networks
(Adds no immediate comment) Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Friday said it was ordering Mastercard Inc to stop blocking the use of competing networks to process debit payments. Under a proposed order, Mastercard would have to start providing competing payment networks with the customer account information they...
Panthera Resources Posts H1 Loss Per Share 0.01 USD
* PANTHERA RESOURCES PLC H1 LOSS PER SHARE 0.01 USD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
UPDATE 1-Elon Musk says he will not sell more Tesla stock for another two years
(Adds details from Spaces chat, Tesla share price) Dec 22 (Reuters) - Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Thursday he will not sell any more Tesla stock for about another two years. While speaking in a Twitter Spaces audio chat, Musk said he foresees the economy will be...
U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Inter Parfums, Marsh & McLennan, Treehouse Foods
Dec 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Inter Parfums, Marsh & McLennan and Treehouse Foods, on Friday. HIGHLIGHTS * Inter Parfums Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $116 from $104 * Marsh & McLennan : Credit Suisse starts with neutral rating * Treehouse Foods Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $49 from $47 Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Friday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Atlassian Corp : Baird cuts target price to $190 from $210 * Avita Medical Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $17.50 from $25 * Axsome Therapeutics Inc : BTIG raises target price to $98 from $62 * B&G Foods Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $11 from $20 * Broadstone Net Lease Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $21 from $25 * Carmax Inc : Oppenheimer cuts target price to $75 from $100 * Carmax Inc : RBC cuts target price to $60 from $72 * Compass Diversified Holdings : Jefferies cuts target price to $26 from $32 * Inter Parfums Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $116 from $104 * Marsh & McLennan : Credit Suisse starts with neutral rating * Marsh & McLennan : Credit Suisse starts with target price $157 * McCormick & Company Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $80 from $87 * Paychex Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $130 from $132 * Paychex Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $130 from $138 * Paychex Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $120 from $130 * Paychex Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $119 from $121 * Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc : SVB Securities cuts target price to $50 from $54 * Tesla Inc : Wedbush cuts target price to $175 from $250 * Treehouse Foods Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $49 from $47 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Insider QA May Mobility
In this image provided by Telemetry Agency, Kathy Winter poses for a photo. For more than a decade, Winter has been working to get autonomous vehicles on the road, first at auto supplier Delphi and then as general manager of Intel's autonomous transportation unit. In 2022, she has been named chief operating officer of May Mobility, a 5-year-old autonomous vehicle startup. (Telemetry Agency via AP)
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks enter holiday weekend with little cheer, rand jumps for the week
2022 shocked, rocked and roiled global markets this year. Dec 23 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks fell on Friday, heading into the holiday weekend on a lacklustre note after strong U.S. economic data firmed views that the Federal Reserve may need to be hawkish for longer, while South Africa's rand eyed big weekly gains.
Gold holds firm in pre-holiday trade with focus on U.S. data
(Reuters) - Gold prices eked out gains on Friday ahead of a long holiday weekend as investors awaited U.S. inflation data due later in the day that could offer some clues to the Federal Reserve rate-hike path. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,797.98 per ounce by 0954 GMT. U.S. gold...
Wall Street ends higher, still winds up with 3rd weekly loss
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street following a batch of mixed news on the economy. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% Friday. The benchmark index still wound up with its third weekly loss in a row. A key measure of inflation continued to slow, but it’s still far higher than anyone wants to see. Also, growth in consumer spending weakened last month by more than expected, but incomes were a bit stronger than expected. Markets are in a tricky spot where relatively solid economic data reduces the risk of a recession but also raises the threat of higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve.
WRAPUP 1-China health commission stops publishing daily COVID figures
BEIJING, Dec 25 (Reuters) - China's National Health Commission (NHC) stopped publishing daily COVID-19 data on Sunday, amid doubts about their reliability as infections have exploded in the wake of an abrupt easing of tough restrictions. "Relevant COVID information will be published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and...
Gold rangebound as focus shifts to inflation data
(Reuters) - Gold prices hemmed into a tight range on Friday in thin trading, as cautious traders awaited economic data due later in the day to gauge the Federal Reserve's rate hike stance. Spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,796.43 per ounce as of 0739 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose...
UK outlines US green subsidy opposition in letter: media
Britain outlined in a letter to Washington its opposition to US green subsidies, claiming they would "harm multiple economies" and "undermine UK-US trade and investment flows", UK media reported Friday. The Financial Times (FT) and The Times newspapers cited the letter by UK Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch to US counterpart...
