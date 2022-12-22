Read full article on original website
Hungary imposes windfall tax on drug producers - govt decree
BUDAPEST, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Hungary's government imposed a windfall tax on drug producers which will be based on their net revenues generated in 2022 and 2023, according to a decree published late on Friday. The rate of the tax increases progressively, and will be 8% on net revenues exceeding...
Saudi's Yansab HY Dividend Per Share SAR 1.25
Dec 25 (Reuters) - Yanbu National Petrochemicals Company SJSC:. * YANSAB - HY DIVIDEND PER SHARE SAR 1.25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Marker Therapeutics Inc Files For Offer And Sale Of Up To 25.8 Million Shares Of Common Stock By Lincoln Park Capital Fund - SEC Filing
* MARKER THERAPEUTICS INC FILES FOR OFFER AND SALE OF UP TO 25.8 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BY LINCOLN PARK CAPITAL FUND - SEC FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Vaxcyte Files For Stock Shelf Of Up To 167,780 Shares Of Common Stock By Sutro Biopharma As A Selling Stockholder- SEC Filing
* VAXCYTE FILES FOR STOCK SHELF OF UP TO 167,780 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BY SUTRO BIOPHARMA AS A SELLING STOCKHOLDER- SEC FILING Further company coverage:.
FACTBOX-Who could fill gap in Mexico's central bank board?
MEXICO CITY, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is in the coming days due to nominate a deputy governor for the Bank of Mexico, with board member Gerardo Esquivel's mandate expiring on Dec. 31. Following are some names floated by analysts as potential replacements if, as...
Panthera Resources Posts H1 Loss Per Share 0.01 USD
* PANTHERA RESOURCES PLC H1 LOSS PER SHARE 0.01 USD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Mobi724 Global Announces Partial Escrow Closing Of Equity Private Placement Financing
* MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES PARTIAL ESCROW CLOSING OF EQUITY PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING AND FINAL CLOSING OF A DEBENTURE PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING IN THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF $916,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
UPDATE 1-U.S. orders Mastercard to stop blocking competing payment networks
(Adds no immediate comment) Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Friday said it was ordering Mastercard Inc to stop blocking the use of competing networks to process debit payments. Under a proposed order, Mastercard would have to start providing competing payment networks with the customer account information they...
Expertai Says No Ordinary Shares Subscribed At Ends Auction On Unexercised Capital Hike Option Rights
* NO NEW ORDINARY SHARES HAVE BEEN SUBSCRIBED AT END OF AUCTION ON UNEXERCISED CAPITAL HIKE OPTION RIGHTS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gdansk Newsroom)
Contango Ore Announces Private Placement Of Common Stock And Year-End Update
* CONTANGO ORE, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF COMMON STOCK AND YEAR-END UPDATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Gold holds firm in pre-holiday trade with focus on U.S. data
(Reuters) - Gold prices eked out gains on Friday ahead of a long holiday weekend as investors awaited U.S. inflation data due later in the day that could offer some clues to the Federal Reserve rate-hike path. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,797.98 per ounce by 0954 GMT. U.S. gold...
WRAPUP 1-China health commission stops publishing daily COVID figures
BEIJING, Dec 25 (Reuters) - China's National Health Commission (NHC) stopped publishing daily COVID-19 data on Sunday, amid doubts about their reliability as infections have exploded in the wake of an abrupt easing of tough restrictions. "Relevant COVID information will be published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and...
Gold rangebound as focus shifts to inflation data
(Reuters) - Gold prices hemmed into a tight range on Friday in thin trading, as cautious traders awaited economic data due later in the day to gauge the Federal Reserve's rate hike stance. Spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,796.43 per ounce as of 0739 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose...
UK outlines US green subsidy opposition in letter: media
Britain outlined in a letter to Washington its opposition to US green subsidies, claiming they would "harm multiple economies" and "undermine UK-US trade and investment flows", UK media reported Friday. The Financial Times (FT) and The Times newspapers cited the letter by UK Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch to US counterpart...
More than a million Belgians set for 11% pay rises
Dec 23 (Reuters) - More than a million Belgians will get automatic pay rises of around 11% in January, the most in half a century, to keep pay in line with inflation, HR services providers SD Worx and Acerta said on Friday. Inflation in Belgium was 10.35% in December, marking...
