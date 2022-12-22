ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Jake Paul signs contract with NFL franchise Cleveland Browns

Jake Paul has signed a contract with the Cleveland Browns, joining the NFL franchise’s social-media team per a tongue-in-cheek video.Paul has made his name as a YouTuber over the past decade, but his main focus over the last three years has been on boxing.The American, 25, has competed professionally in the boxing ring six times and is unbeaten, winning four of those fights via knockout. Paul has defeated former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley, among others.Now, the Cleveland native has signed a contract with his home NFL franchise, the Cleveland Browns.A video on the YouTuber’s social-media platforms...
CLEVELAND, OH
MMAmania.com

MMA community reacts to Stephan Bonnar’s untimely death at 45

It was with heavy hearts that we reported the news yesterday that legendary The Ultimate Fighter finalist, Stephan Bonnar, had passed away at the early age of 45 years old. While no cause of death has been shared yet, sources close to Bonnar confirmed the news and then Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) officially announced his passing around noon ET on Christmas eve.
ringsidenews.com

Ronda Rousey Furious Over Raquel Rodriguez Winning Gauntlet Match On WWE SmackDown

Ronda Rousey came back to WWE earlier this year and immediately put the whole locker room on notice, eventually becoming a two-time Smackdown Women’s Champion. Her feud with Raquel Rodriguez continues to further intensify with every passing week. Gonzalez ended up winning the Gauntlet match on Smackdown this week and this has infuriated Ronda Rousey.
bodyslam.net

Brock Lesnar Was Challenged To A Fight Backstage At Crown Jewel 2019

Brock Lesnar was almost in a fight backstage at 2019’s WWE Crown Jewel. Tim Allcock, a member of Fury’s team, allegedly risked Brock Lesnar’s wrath by challenging The Beast Incarnate backstage. During a 2019 interview, IFL TV host Kugan Cassius told Tyson Fury’s brother, Tommy, about the event. He also mentioned that Allcock’s behavior was reported.
The Ring Magazine

Jermell Charlo suffers broken left hand, title defense vs. Tim Tszyu off

Jermell Charlo suffered a broken left hand in training and will have to pull out of his defense of the undisputed junior middleweight championship against Tim Tszyu, which was set for January 28 in Las Vegas. Charlo (35-1-1, 19 knockouts) reportedly broke his left hand in two places – between...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Hatton Wants Fury-Usyk To Happen, But Prefers To See Wilder-Joshua

Former two division world champion Ricky Hatton is far more eager to watch Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua than a likely undisputed fight between world champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. At one point, when both were world champions, Wilder vs. Joshua was the biggest fight in the sport. Wilder...
The Spun

Breaking: UFC Fighter Suspended On Monday Morning

Another fighter linked to James Krause and one of the biggest controversies in the UFC has reportedly been suspended according to ESPN's David Purdum and Marc Raimondi. Per the network, the Nevada State Athletic Commission has suspended 25-year-old flyweight Jeff Molina who earlier this month withdrew from his Jan. 14 fight against Jimmy Flick in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Khamzat Chimaev accuses UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira of avoiding title clash

Rising UFC contender Khamzat Chimaev has accused middleweight champion Alex Pereira of avoiding a fight with him.Chimaev has predominantly competed at welterweight in his UFC career, though he has also fought at middleweight en route to compiling a 12-0 record in professional mixed martial arts.Last time out, the Russian-born Swede missed weight for his welterweight clash with fan favourite Nate Diaz, causing the UFC 279 card in September to be drastically altered. Chimaev instead faced Kevin Holland in a 180lbs catchweight bout, submitting the American in the first round.The failed weight-cut has led some fans and pundits to call...
Boxing Scene

Ryan Garcia Packs Heavier Punch Than Tank Davis, Says Trainer Joe Goossen

Trainer Joe Goossen believes he has the real tank in his corner. The touted trainer linked up with Ryan Garcia earlier this year, and now, the rising phenom has a meeting set with Gervonta Davis in 2023 at a yet-to-be-determined date and venue. Davis has earned the nickname “Tank” due...
Boxing Insider

Roy Jones On Anthony Joshua: “We Spoke And I Do Have A Plan For Him”

Some argue he was – or at least may have been – the greatest boxer ever. That’s ever. Better than Sugar Ray Robinson. Better than Mohammad Ali. Better than over a full hundred years worth of fighter’s battling under the Marquis of Queensbury Rules. At the very least, it’s impossible to dismiss Roy Jones as having been anything less than an all time great. Make no mistake about it, the guy was that good. Lightning fast, hard hitting, and unconventional in his style, it could be argued that Jones never really lost a fight until he unwittingly allowed himself to lose.
People

UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar Dead at 45: 'He Will Be Missed,' Dana White Says

Stephan Bonnar died from "presumed heart complications while at work," the UFC said in a news release on Saturday Stephan Bonnar, a professional wrestler and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famer, has died. He was 45. Bonnar died from "presumed heart complications while at work," the UFC said in a news release on Saturday. "Stephan Bonnar was one of the most important fighters to ever compete in the Octagon," UFC President Dana White said in a statement. "His fight with Forrest Griffin changed the sport forever, and he will never...
MMA Fighting

Chael Sonnen: UFC return ‘leading the charge’ of Nate Diaz’s free agent possibilities

Chael Sonnen is excited to see what’s next for Nate Diaz, even if Diaz simply decides to return to the UFC. Since Diaz fought out his contract with a win over Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 279 this past September, there has been plenty of speculation as to what Diaz will do now that he is a free agent after being a member of the UFC roster for 15 years. Social media and boxing star Jake Paul has openly talked about welcoming Diaz to the ring and Diaz’s management recently announced that he would be applying for a promoter’s license, presumably to have even greater control over his career and earnings.
MiddleEasy

Khamzat Chimaev Shares Details of Eagerly Awaited UFC Return

Khamzat Chimaev, the No. 3 ranked welterweight contender in the UFC, plans to make his return to the octagon in March 2023. Khamzat Chimaev, a talented Russian-born Swedish fighter, has announced his plans to return to the UFC. According to a recent vlog on Chimaev’s YouTube channel, ‘Borz’ revealed that he is targeting a March return to the octagon in Las Vegas and is open to competing at either welterweight or middleweight.

