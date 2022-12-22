Read full article on original website
Stephan Bonnar, UFC Hall of Famer, dead at 45 of complications from a presumed heart issue
Stephan Bonnar, the light heavyweight whose memorable battle with Forrest Griffin not only landed him in the Hall of Fame but may have also saved the UFC from bankruptcy, died Thursday at 45, the UFC reported. Bonnar and Griffin engaged in one of the great fights in the promotion's history...
Fighters react to Stephan Bonnar’s sudden death at 45: 'Changed the landscape of the sport'
Several fighters and UFC personalities reacted to the death of former UFC fighter Stephan Bonnar, who unexpectedly passed away this week for an undisclosed reason.
Sean Strickland Lashes Out At MMA Community For Paying Tributes To Stephan Bonnar
Sean Strickland slammed the MMA community over too-late tributes to the deceased Stephan Bonnar. “Tarzan” argued people should’ve helped the UFC Hall of Famer when he was still alive and not now that he’s already dead. Tributes poured in after The Original Ultimate Fighter Stephan Bonnar passed...
Jake Paul signs contract with NFL franchise Cleveland Browns
Jake Paul has signed a contract with the Cleveland Browns, joining the NFL franchise’s social-media team per a tongue-in-cheek video.Paul has made his name as a YouTuber over the past decade, but his main focus over the last three years has been on boxing.The American, 25, has competed professionally in the boxing ring six times and is unbeaten, winning four of those fights via knockout. Paul has defeated former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley, among others.Now, the Cleveland native has signed a contract with his home NFL franchise, the Cleveland Browns.A video on the YouTuber’s social-media platforms...
Ricochet Shows Off Lump, Stitches After Suffering Nasty Gash On WWE SmackDown (Photos)
Ricochet took his lumps on this week’s edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. The WWE Superstar addressed the injury when he surfaced on social media after Friday night’s WWE on FOX program, which was taped last week at the AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois. “Six stitches...
MMA community reacts to Stephan Bonnar’s untimely death at 45
It was with heavy hearts that we reported the news yesterday that legendary The Ultimate Fighter finalist, Stephan Bonnar, had passed away at the early age of 45 years old. While no cause of death has been shared yet, sources close to Bonnar confirmed the news and then Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) officially announced his passing around noon ET on Christmas eve.
Ronda Rousey Furious Over Raquel Rodriguez Winning Gauntlet Match On WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey came back to WWE earlier this year and immediately put the whole locker room on notice, eventually becoming a two-time Smackdown Women’s Champion. Her feud with Raquel Rodriguez continues to further intensify with every passing week. Gonzalez ended up winning the Gauntlet match on Smackdown this week and this has infuriated Ronda Rousey.
Brock Lesnar Was Challenged To A Fight Backstage At Crown Jewel 2019
Brock Lesnar was almost in a fight backstage at 2019’s WWE Crown Jewel. Tim Allcock, a member of Fury’s team, allegedly risked Brock Lesnar’s wrath by challenging The Beast Incarnate backstage. During a 2019 interview, IFL TV host Kugan Cassius told Tyson Fury’s brother, Tommy, about the event. He also mentioned that Allcock’s behavior was reported.
Jermell Charlo suffers broken left hand, title defense vs. Tim Tszyu off
Jermell Charlo suffered a broken left hand in training and will have to pull out of his defense of the undisputed junior middleweight championship against Tim Tszyu, which was set for January 28 in Las Vegas. Charlo (35-1-1, 19 knockouts) reportedly broke his left hand in two places – between...
Hatton Wants Fury-Usyk To Happen, But Prefers To See Wilder-Joshua
Former two division world champion Ricky Hatton is far more eager to watch Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua than a likely undisputed fight between world champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. At one point, when both were world champions, Wilder vs. Joshua was the biggest fight in the sport. Wilder...
Breaking: UFC Fighter Suspended On Monday Morning
Another fighter linked to James Krause and one of the biggest controversies in the UFC has reportedly been suspended according to ESPN's David Purdum and Marc Raimondi. Per the network, the Nevada State Athletic Commission has suspended 25-year-old flyweight Jeff Molina who earlier this month withdrew from his Jan. 14 fight against Jimmy Flick in Las Vegas.
Benavidez Sr. On Charlo Calling Out Bivol: “He Needs A F------ Red Nose, He's A Clown”
By and large, Jermall Charlo has remained out of the public eye. With a nagging back injury forcing the WBC middleweight titlist to withdraw from his optional title defense against Maciej Sulecki earlier this year, the 32-year-old is chomping at the bit. Recently, much to the delight of his fans,...
Khamzat Chimaev accuses UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira of avoiding title clash
Rising UFC contender Khamzat Chimaev has accused middleweight champion Alex Pereira of avoiding a fight with him.Chimaev has predominantly competed at welterweight in his UFC career, though he has also fought at middleweight en route to compiling a 12-0 record in professional mixed martial arts.Last time out, the Russian-born Swede missed weight for his welterweight clash with fan favourite Nate Diaz, causing the UFC 279 card in September to be drastically altered. Chimaev instead faced Kevin Holland in a 180lbs catchweight bout, submitting the American in the first round.The failed weight-cut has led some fans and pundits to call...
Ryan Garcia Packs Heavier Punch Than Tank Davis, Says Trainer Joe Goossen
Trainer Joe Goossen believes he has the real tank in his corner. The touted trainer linked up with Ryan Garcia earlier this year, and now, the rising phenom has a meeting set with Gervonta Davis in 2023 at a yet-to-be-determined date and venue. Davis has earned the nickname “Tank” due...
Roy Jones On Anthony Joshua: “We Spoke And I Do Have A Plan For Him”
Some argue he was – or at least may have been – the greatest boxer ever. That’s ever. Better than Sugar Ray Robinson. Better than Mohammad Ali. Better than over a full hundred years worth of fighter’s battling under the Marquis of Queensbury Rules. At the very least, it’s impossible to dismiss Roy Jones as having been anything less than an all time great. Make no mistake about it, the guy was that good. Lightning fast, hard hitting, and unconventional in his style, it could be argued that Jones never really lost a fight until he unwittingly allowed himself to lose.
A.J. McKee wants Usman Nurmagomedov in opening round of Bellator Lightweight Grand Prix
Bellator MMA will stage a Lightweight Grand Prix in 2023, which will crown the winner as the new 155-pound kingpin and pay him a hefty $1 million payday (bragging rights, too). Indeed, eight of the best fighters in the weight class will fight for supremacy, including former Featherweight champion, A.J....
UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar Dead at 45: 'He Will Be Missed,' Dana White Says
Stephan Bonnar died from "presumed heart complications while at work," the UFC said in a news release on Saturday Stephan Bonnar, a professional wrestler and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famer, has died. He was 45. Bonnar died from "presumed heart complications while at work," the UFC said in a news release on Saturday. "Stephan Bonnar was one of the most important fighters to ever compete in the Octagon," UFC President Dana White said in a statement. "His fight with Forrest Griffin changed the sport forever, and he will never...
‘Scousers Get Knocked Out,’ Grant Dawson Calls For Paddy Pimblett Fight At UFC 286 To Prove A Point
Insert yet another call-out of Paddy Pimblett. In a sea full of lightweights wanting to fight the Liverpool star, lies Grant Dawson. Unbeaten in his last 11 fights, the rising Dawson believes he should be next in line for ‘The Baddy’. In the midst of the holiday season,...
Chael Sonnen: UFC return ‘leading the charge’ of Nate Diaz’s free agent possibilities
Chael Sonnen is excited to see what’s next for Nate Diaz, even if Diaz simply decides to return to the UFC. Since Diaz fought out his contract with a win over Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 279 this past September, there has been plenty of speculation as to what Diaz will do now that he is a free agent after being a member of the UFC roster for 15 years. Social media and boxing star Jake Paul has openly talked about welcoming Diaz to the ring and Diaz’s management recently announced that he would be applying for a promoter’s license, presumably to have even greater control over his career and earnings.
Khamzat Chimaev Shares Details of Eagerly Awaited UFC Return
Khamzat Chimaev, the No. 3 ranked welterweight contender in the UFC, plans to make his return to the octagon in March 2023. Khamzat Chimaev, a talented Russian-born Swedish fighter, has announced his plans to return to the UFC. According to a recent vlog on Chimaev’s YouTube channel, ‘Borz’ revealed that he is targeting a March return to the octagon in Las Vegas and is open to competing at either welterweight or middleweight.
