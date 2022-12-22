Read full article on original website
Christmas Killing Leaves Jersey City Man Dead
Authorities have identified the 46-year-old man killed in a Christmas killing. Khaliq Lockett was found having suffered gunshot wounds to the torso around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. He was taken from Communipaw and Crescent avenues to Jersey City Medical Center where he...
NJ Christmas horrors: Body left in garbage bag and woman found dead on Route 1
It was a busy holiday weekend for homicide detectives in Mercer County, where residents in two municipalities stumbled upon disturbing crime scenes. In Trenton, a decomposing body was found in a garbage bag on Friday. And on Christmas Day, the body of a woman was found on Route 1 in West Windsor.
Fatal shooting in Jersey City, prosecutor’s office says
A 46-year-old man was shot dead in the area of Communipaw and Crescent avenues on Christmas night, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office reported.. The prosecutor’s office’s Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting, the city’s 13th homicide of the year. The 13 homicides matches the previous low recorded in both 2019 and 2012. There were 23 homicides in the city last year.
hudsontv.com
Fatal Christmas Shooting in Jersey City
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office tweeted the following at 8:11 this evening: “The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in the area of Communipaw Avenue and Crescent Avenue. More to follow.”. Hudson TV will provide an...
One person shot and killed on Christmas night in Jersey City
JERSEY CITY, NJ – The shootings did not stop in Jersey City for Christmas this year. Police announced a person was shot and killed in the area of Communipaw and Crescent avenues in the city at around 8 pm. The Christmas shooting was the 13th homicide of the year in the city. Police have not yet released any details regarding the shooting. “The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in the area of Communipaw Avenue and Crescent Avenue. More to follow,” the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a The post One person shot and killed on Christmas night in Jersey City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Ex-Con At Morris County Pharmacy Admits Bribing Jersey City Docs For $2.4M In 'Script Business
A former Morris County pharmacist once convicted of selling oxycodone with prescriptions admitted masterminding a kickback scheme that steered $2.4 million worth of business to his new employer, federal authorities said. Srinivasa Raju, 51, of Haskell, began the new scam at another Morris County pharmacy after serving three years probation...
Man, 26, shot to death on Bronx street
A 26-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest on a Bronx street early Monday, police said. The victim was shot multiple times in the chest near Marmion Ave. and E. Tremont Ave. in Crotona at about 4 a.m., cops said. Medics rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he could not be saved. Cops were working to identify him. The shooter, dressed in a black jacket, camouflage hoodie, blue jeans ...
$31,680 In Suspected Drug Money Seized In Targeted Fort Lee Traffic Stop
Detectives seized $31,680 in suspected drug money during a targeted traffic stop of an unemployed Fort Lee man, authorities said. Members of Musella’s Narcotic Task Force and Fort Lee police stopped Alexander Mercado, 40, of First Street off Irving Avenue on Dec. 19 as part of an ongoing investigation, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Man Killed In Walnut Ave Shooting
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in grave condition after being shot in the 200 block of Walnut Avenue. The shooting happened just after 7:00 Pm Saturday night, the man was reported to have suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The man was transported to Capital Health of East Trenton with CPR in progress. The man died a short time after arriving at the hospital.
NBC New York
Bergen Co. Prosecutor Warns of Danger of ‘Vigilante Activity' Over Past Few Months
The Bergen County Prosecutor has issued a warning of the dangers of what they are calling "vigilante activity" taking place over the past few months involving a private citizen targeting individuals allegedly attempting to lure minors. According to the prosecutor's office warning issued late last week, over the last few...
Report says son of late detective and NYPD hero Steven McDonald will be promoted to police captain
NEW YORK, N.Y. - The son of Steven McDonald, the inspirational New York City detective who died in 2017, is being promoted to police captain, the New York Post reported. Lt. Conor McDonald, 35, is listed as No. 133 on the Captain’s Promotion List, according to department documents. The...
Two arrested in fatal stabbing of Union City 15-year-old
UNION CITY, NJ – A fight between multiple juveniles ended with one dead and another in critical condition at the hospital. Today, the Union City Police Department announced two juveniles had been charged in the fatal attack. According to police, at approximately 6:24 p.m. on Tuesday, the Union City Police Department was notified of a stabbing in the area of 40th Street and New York Avenue. A juvenile male with apparent stab wounds was found near 40th Street and Bergenline Avenue by responding officers. A 15-year-old Union City male was transported to Christ Hospital in Jersey City and was pronounced The post Two arrested in fatal stabbing of Union City 15-year-old appeared first on Shore News Network.
Subway conductor pepper-sprayed aboard Harlem train: NYPD
An MTA train conductor was pepper-sprayed in the eyes on Christmas morning in Harlem, police said.
NJ Native Shot Dead By Ex-BF At European Wax Center In Georgia
A 19-year-old Bergen County native was shot and killed at her workplace by her ex-boyfriend in Georgia, authorities said. Alphonso Xavier Irving, 22, shot and killed Natalie Sampayo, a Garfield native, dead at European Wax Center on Mall Boulevard in Savannah, GA, around 2:50 p.m. on Dec. 15, Savannah police said.
2 NJ Men Charged With Conspiring to Distribute Cocaine, Fentanyl
Federal authorities say two men from New Jersey have been charged with possessing with intent to distribute approximately one kilo of cocaine and approximately 100 grams of fentanyl. 35-year-old Carlos Ovidio Gonzalez of Newark has been charged with one count of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute...
School Bus Company Brothers Charged With Using Criminals, Unlicensed Drivers In Bergen, Passaic
A River Edge police officer was in for a surprise when he pulled over a school bus driver for running a stop sign earlier this year. The driver for American Star Transportation of Paterson not only didn't have a license -- he had a criminal case pending in court for patronizing a prostitute, authorities said.
NYPD: Rockland County doctor found dead in NYC park with throat slashed
The victim also suffered multiple stab wounds to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police: 3 New Jersey Transit bus drivers attacked in past week
The latest incident was an attack against a 37-year-old Jersey City bus driver on Wednesday
NYPD seeking public’s help in search for missing Bronx teen
They say Saniyah Roberts, 16, was last seen on at 7 a.m. Friday leaving her home on Edson Avenue.
Doctor found with throat slashed in NYC park ID’d as Bruce Maurice Henry
A pediatrician found with his throat slashed in a Manhattan park was seen driving his car out of his Bronx apartment building garage just hours before his gruesome demise, a “shocked” longtime resident said. The body of doomed doctor Bruce Maurice Henry, 60, was found early Friday, on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park around 2:15 a.m., cops and sources said. In addition to having his throat cut, the physician had been stabbed multiple times, sources said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The motive for the killing is unclear, said cops, who noted they don’t know why Henry,...
