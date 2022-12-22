ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, NJ

Daily Voice

Christmas Killing Leaves Jersey City Man Dead

Authorities have identified the 46-year-old man killed in a Christmas killing. Khaliq Lockett was found having suffered gunshot wounds to the torso around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. He was taken from Communipaw and Crescent avenues to Jersey City Medical Center where he...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Fatal shooting in Jersey City, prosecutor’s office says

A 46-year-old man was shot dead in the area of Communipaw and Crescent avenues on Christmas night, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office reported.. The prosecutor’s office’s Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting, the city’s 13th homicide of the year. The 13 homicides matches the previous low recorded in both 2019 and 2012. There were 23 homicides in the city last year.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Fatal Christmas Shooting in Jersey City

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office tweeted the following at 8:11 this evening: “The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in the area of Communipaw Avenue and Crescent Avenue. More to follow.”. Hudson TV will provide an...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

One person shot and killed on Christmas night in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, NJ – The shootings did not stop in Jersey City for Christmas this year. Police announced a person was shot and killed in the area of Communipaw and Crescent avenues in the city at around 8 pm. The Christmas shooting was the 13th homicide of the year in the city. Police have not yet released any details regarding the shooting. “The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in the area of Communipaw Avenue and Crescent Avenue. More to follow,” the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a The post One person shot and killed on Christmas night in Jersey City appeared first on Shore News Network.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily News

Man, 26, shot to death on Bronx street

A 26-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest on a Bronx street early Monday, police said. The victim was shot multiple times in the chest near Marmion Ave. and E. Tremont Ave. in Crotona at about 4 a.m., cops said. Medics rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he could not be saved. Cops were working to identify him. The shooter, dressed in a black jacket, camouflage hoodie, blue jeans ...
BRONX, NY
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Man Killed In Walnut Ave Shooting

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in grave condition after being shot in the 200 block of Walnut Avenue. The shooting happened just after 7:00 Pm Saturday night, the man was reported to have suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The man was transported to Capital Health of East Trenton with CPR in progress. The man died a short time after arriving at the hospital.
TRENTON, NJ
NBC New York

Bergen Co. Prosecutor Warns of Danger of ‘Vigilante Activity' Over Past Few Months

The Bergen County Prosecutor has issued a warning of the dangers of what they are calling "vigilante activity" taking place over the past few months involving a private citizen targeting individuals allegedly attempting to lure minors. According to the prosecutor's office warning issued late last week, over the last few...
Shore News Network

Two arrested in fatal stabbing of Union City 15-year-old

UNION CITY, NJ – A fight between multiple juveniles ended with one dead and another in critical condition at the hospital. Today, the Union City Police Department announced two juveniles had been charged in the fatal attack. According to police, at approximately 6:24 p.m. on Tuesday, the Union City Police Department was notified of a stabbing in the area of 40th Street and New York Avenue. A juvenile male with apparent stab wounds was found near 40th Street and Bergenline Avenue by responding officers. A 15-year-old Union City male was transported to Christ Hospital in Jersey City and was pronounced The post Two arrested in fatal stabbing of Union City 15-year-old appeared first on Shore News Network.
UNION CITY, NJ
New York Post

Doctor found with throat slashed in NYC park ID’d as Bruce Maurice Henry

A pediatrician found with his throat slashed in a Manhattan park was seen driving his car out of his Bronx apartment building garage just hours before his gruesome demise, a “shocked” longtime resident said. The body of doomed doctor Bruce Maurice Henry, 60, was found early Friday, on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park around 2:15 a.m., cops and sources said. In addition to having his throat cut, the physician had been stabbed multiple times, sources said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The motive for the killing is unclear, said cops, who noted they don’t know why Henry,...
BRONX, NY
