IRS Delays New Tax Restrictions for Venmo and Paypal Business PaymentsC. Heslop
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DaytonTed RiversDayton, OH
Longstanding Golden Corral Restaurant Reopens Today, December 23, After Being Closed For Two Years.Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Man Fatally Run Over By Cop After Calling 9-1-1 for HelpChibuzo NwachukuSpringfield, OH
miamivalleytoday.com
Hollis family wins Tipp City Lights
TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services (TMCS) once again organized a driving tour and holiday lights contest for Tipp City and Monroe Township residents called Tipp City Lights. This is the third year for the event. The contest began on Dec. 2 and ran through Dec. 20. The tour continued until Dec. 25.
Lima News
Storm affects residential pipes in Lima
LIMA — Much of the midwestern United States was hit with a powerful winter storm over the holiday weekend, producing strong winds, heavy snowfall and blistering cold, affecting traffic, holiday travel and residential power. And the city of Lima was no different. “Due to the extremely low temperatures, high...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Christmas Day pipe burst at library leads to widespread damage
Facility closed until further notice as clean up continues. An army of volunteers, professionals and first responders who quickly assembled on Christmas Day have helped the Logan County Libraries wade through a stressful situation and move into recovery, after frozen pipes caused a sprinkler to burst above the computer lab, leading to 2 to 3 inches of flooding throughout the entire facility.
wktn.com
Wayfinder Signs Placed in Downtown Kenton
Wayfinder signs have been placed in downtown Kenton to help visitors and shoppers find their way around the Kenton Historic Courthouse District. The district is the nine-block area surrounding the courthouse. The signs feature businesses and destinations in four categories: restaurants, retail, wellness/beauty and landmarks/venues. The project was organized by...
miamivalleytoday.com
Christmas fire displaces occupants, pets
PIQUA — A fire that broke out at a South Wayne Street duplex on Christmas left tenants in both halves of the duplex, as well as several pets, in need of assistance. Dispatchers at the Miami County Communications Center sent Piqua and Covington firefighters to a multi-family single-story home in the 500 block of South Wayne Street shortly before 6:15 p.m.
dayton.com
McCrabb: Owners of nearly 100-year-old Middletown home are ‘caregivers of history’
Dan and Fran Sack remember their first Christmas on Sycamore Terrace. Dan and Fran Sack are hoping for a warmer Christmas morning this year. In 1983, nearly 40 years ago, the Sacks moved into their Middletown home, and, after the thermostat malfunctioned, the furnace stopped working. So on Christmas morning,...
Crews spend hours in frigid conditions to extinguish fire at Sidney business
SIDNEY — Sidney firefighters spent hours Sunday working to extinguish a fire at a business in Sidney. Crews were called to reports of a fire at a food manufacturing business in the 2000 block of Industrial Drive around 8:45 a.m., according to fire officials. When crews arrived on the...
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Sheriff’s Estate Sale – 1/13/2023
The auction starts on January 13, 2023 at 10:00AM. There are 5 property auctions:. Property Address: 7105 NORTH STATE ROUTE 49, GREENVILLE, 45331. Property Address: 9320 US ROUTE 36, BRADFORD, 45308. Appraised Value:$101,000.00. Opening Bid:$67,333.34. Deposit Requirement:$5,000.00. Case #:22CV00171 (0) Parcel ID:Q62030934000010500. Property Address: 7265 DELISLE FOURMAN ROAD, ARCANUM, 45304.
Record-Herald
Sheriff: ‘It was a long 24 hours’
Blizzard-like weather that began Thursday night created white-out conditions, a large amount of car accidents and approximately 2,000 power outages, according to authorities. It all made for an extremely busy and dangerous Christmas weekend for Fayette County first responders. “Once the storm started, we had numerous vehicle slide-offs almost simultaneously...
Sidney Daily News
Cargill dryer catches on fire
SIDNEY — A bea extractor dryer caught fire Christmas Day at Cargill. According to Sidney Fire Chief Chad Hollinger, at 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2022, Sidney firefighters were dispatched to Cargill, 2400 Industrial Drive for a reported dryer fire. When Sidney firefighters arrived, they found a bean extractor dryer on fire with some extension into the motor and the conveyor system.
‘Fully involved’ house fire in Clark Co. requires full evacuation
SPRINGFIELD — Multiple crews responded to a residential fire Sunday overnight. Pike Township and German Township in Clark County were called to the 5000 block of Hominy Ridge Road at around 1:10 a.m. after calls of a “fully involved” house fire, Clark County Regional Dispatch confirmed to News Center 7.
WKRC
Fire causes heavy damage to Franklin home
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WKRC) - A home in Franklin was heavily damaged by a fire early Monday. The fire was reported just before 3 a.m. at a home on Spring Avenue. Firefighters said no one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause remains under...
Medical emergency possible cause of Dayton crash
One person was brought to the hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time.
countynewsonline.org
Rumpke Service Stopped Today
The City of Greenville has informed today (12/23) at about 9AM that Rumpke is pulling all trucks and drivers off the road in the entire region due to trucks shutting down on the drivers. Therefore, many routes did not completed today. Rumpke will do their best to catch up on...
‘Fully involved’ fire burns Warren Co. ‘family home’
FRANKLIN — Multiple crews responded to a “fully involved” house fire Monday overnight. Franklin, Clearcreek, and Middletown Fires responded to a mutual aid request to put out a residential fire in the 600 block of Spring Avenue at approximately 3:00 a.m., Franklin City Dispatch told News Center 7.
Dayton crews respond to fire on North Euclid Avenue
DAYTON — Dayton crews worked to extinguish a fire on North Euclid Avenue Sunday. Crews were called to reports of heavy fire showing from a building in the 800 block of North Euclid Ave around 1:40 p.m. When crews arrived on the scene they reported fire showing from the...
Daily Advocate
50 years of success – it’s a wrap
Fifty years of success and growth for Darke County Parks! This 50th year milestone has not only been a year of celebration but also a year of new and rekindled collaborations. Special programs, new programs, continued support, new growth and added responsibilities highlighted the Park District in 2022. Each month brought out new ideas and new partnerships with individual volunteers and volunteer groups. We absolutely could not accomplish our goals if not for those that volunteer time and funds. If I attempted to list all those involved I am sure that I would need much more than a 700 words or less newspaper column. Our support from the community is outstanding.
Residents can expect changes to waste collection schedule through the holidays
Waste collection will be operating on a different schedule due to the holidays, according to a spokesperson with the Dayton Division of Waste Collection. For Dayton residents, garbage and recycling collection will be delayed by one day during the weeks of Dec. 26th and Jan. 2nd., the spokesperson said. There will be no bulk collection scheduled for the days of Dec. 23rd., Dec. 30th., and Jan. 6th.
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
Everything’s rosy when it’s Christmastime, and our garden is no exception. Rose: To Spencerville’s Sandkuhl Clay Works, which made custom-made tiles for the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City as part of a dome restoration project there. They replaced cracked and water-damaged terra-cotta tiles in the magnificent church, which is ready just in time for Christmas festivities. Sandkuhl Clay Works’ efforts were acknowledged in a New York Times article last week.
