Fifty years of success and growth for Darke County Parks! This 50th year milestone has not only been a year of celebration but also a year of new and rekindled collaborations. Special programs, new programs, continued support, new growth and added responsibilities highlighted the Park District in 2022. Each month brought out new ideas and new partnerships with individual volunteers and volunteer groups. We absolutely could not accomplish our goals if not for those that volunteer time and funds. If I attempted to list all those involved I am sure that I would need much more than a 700 words or less newspaper column. Our support from the community is outstanding.

DARKE COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO