What Carlos Correa must do if Mets deal falls through after Giants debacle
The New York Mets reportedly have concerns about Carlos Correa’s surgically repaired leg. Although the leg hasn’t given Correa much trouble during his big league career, teams are weary to dish out a long-term contract to the star shortstop. It was the primary reason for Correa’s deal with the San Francisco Giants falling apart. So what should Carlos Correa’s next course of action be if his Mets’ deal falls through as well?
Where Could Former Phillies Shortstop Segura Land in Free Agency?
Former Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Jean Segura is still looking for a new home in MLB free agency. Where could he land?
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Star Joins Dave Dombrowski's Phillies To Bolster Impressive Bullpen
A contingent of former Boston Red Sox players are teaming up in the National League, spearheaded by a notable executive. The Red Sox have added a pair of notable aging veterans in Chris Martin and Kenley Jansen to the bullpen, but chose not to bring back a flamethrower on a Hall-of-Fame career path.
Angels Roster News: Halos Bring Back Infielder on Minor League Pact
He played in Double-A and Triple-A with the Halos last season.
From Dansby Swanson to Cody Bellinger: Grading Cubs’ MLB free agency moves
The Chicago Cubs made a number of interesting free agency moves this offseason. They notably brought in SS Dansby Swanson and OF Cody Bellinger. But they made other moves which will impact the 2023 team as well. Chicago has been in a rebuilding state over the past few seasons. They traded stars such as Kris […] The post From Dansby Swanson to Cody Bellinger: Grading Cubs’ MLB free agency moves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carlos Correa deal with Mets can still be saved with intriguing addition to contract
Perhaps the only thing more shocking than the New York Mets signing Carlos Correa was the now delay in finalizing the contract. While Correa’s deal with the San Francisco Giants fell through for the same reason, it appears the Mets are ready to deploy a different strategy to lock up the former World Series champion. […] The post Carlos Correa deal with Mets can still be saved with intriguing addition to contract appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Craig Kimbrel’s Dodgers departure draws honest revelation from LA closer hopeful
The Los Angeles Dodgers don’t have a set closer heading into 2023. Craig Kimbrel, who struggled in 2022, recently joined Trea Turner in Philadelphia with the Phillies. A number of pitchers have been regarded as potential Kimbrel replacements. Evan Phillips, who’s in the conversation to take over closer duties, got brutally honest on his 2022 […] The post Craig Kimbrel’s Dodgers departure draws honest revelation from LA closer hopeful appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Angels Sign José Gomez & Luis Barrera To Minor League Deals
The Los Angeles Angels signed outfielder Luis Barrera and re-signed infielder José Gomez to Minor League contracts for the upcoming season. The deals include an invite to Spring Training, giving both the opportunity to compete for depth roles. Barrera, 27, was brought in after spending the 2021 season with...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Sign Steven Duggar To Minor League Contract
The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Steven Duggar to a Minor League contract as part of their efforts to collect organizational depth. Duggar joins the Dodgers after spending the 2022 season with the San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels. Duggar had been a free agent since September, when he rejected an outright assignment to the Angels’ Triple-A affiliate.
Why JD Martinez will be a 2023 All-Star for the Dodgers
JD Martinez and the Los Angeles Dodgers recently came to terms on a 1-year, $10 million contract. The Dodgers have had a quiet offseason for the most part in 2023. Martinez and SP Noah Syndergaard highlight their primary free agency moves. With that being said, the additions of Martinez and Syndergaard should not be overlooked. […] The post Why JD Martinez will be a 2023 All-Star for the Dodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The two former All-Stars Angels looking to add alongside Shohei Ohtani
The Los Angeles Angels are still trying to break through to the playoffs with Shohei Ohtani. The two-time phenom is only getting better and is in the final year of his contract, so the 2023 season is extremely important. The Angels are looking to add one more starting pitcher to their rotation and are looking […] The post The two former All-Stars Angels looking to add alongside Shohei Ohtani appeared first on ClutchPoints.
From Aaron Judge to Carlos Rodon: Grading Yankees’ MLB free agency moves
The New York Yankees have enjoyed a strong offseason. Their primary goal of re-signing OF Aaron Judge came to fruition in the form of 9 years and $360 million. New York later inked SP Carlos Rodon in free agency. They have made a number of other moves on the side as well. But have the […] The post From Aaron Judge to Carlos Rodon: Grading Yankees’ MLB free agency moves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
