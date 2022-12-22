Yuma County among others receive funding for local communities

Arizona Senators Kelly and Sinema helped secure funding for local Arizona communities

(KYMA, KECY) - Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema secured major investments of over $130 million for all 15 Arizona counties.

The investment will help support law enforcement, health care access, education resources, water infrastructure for tribes and towns, roads, bridges and etc. says the press release.

“After months of work with mayors, law enforcement, and local leaders, these new investments will go directly to Arizona communities. Whether it’s providing critical resources for our police officers, improving high-speed internet access for rural Arizonans, or upgrading water infrastructure during this drought, these projects are going to improve peoples’ lives across the state,” said Senator Kelly.

“We are thankful to Senators Sinema and Kelly for their continued advocacy and investment in the renewal of Downtown Yuma,” said Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls.

“As our communities grow and expand, Arizona Western College, along with our partners in industry and academia, is poised to support workforce development through critical support services and programs. We are honored to partner with Senators Kelly and Sinema to secure this funding for Yuma and La Paz Counties. As one of 10 community college districts around the state positioned to develop our workforce, AWC is proud to play an integral role in addressing workforce development needs. These funds will provide opportunities for thousands of local Arizonans prepare for high-wage, high-skill jobs, through our community college,” said Dr. Daniel Corr, President of Arizona Western College.

Wellton, Ariz. will receive $44,000 for police department equipment and $500K for its irrigation and drainage district.

Arizona Western College will receive $1 million for its electrical technician workforce development and $1,724,000 for its veteran workforce development.

MCAS Yuma will receive $5,000,000 for its water treatment plant.

San Luis, Ariz. will receive $1,200,000 for its Cesar Chavez Boulevard Design.

While Yuma, Ariz. will receive $2,500,000 for the redevelopment of Downtown Yuma.

The post Yuma County among others receive funding for local communities appeared first on KYMA .