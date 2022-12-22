Effective: 2022-12-26 23:05:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-27 10:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Northeast Prince William Sound WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKST TUESDAY FOR THOMPSON PASS * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Visibility reduced to one half mile at times. * WHERE...Thompson Pass. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds have peaked and will continue to slowly diminish this afternoon and evening through tonight. This will lead to less blowing snow and improving visibility along the Richardson Highway through Thompson Pass.

