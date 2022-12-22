ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles-Saints spread already moving amidst Jalen Hurts injury update

The Philadelphia Eagles face the New Orleans Saints in Week 17, needing one more win to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and earn a coveted bye into the second round. With so much on the line, Philly’s MVP-hopeful quarterback, Jalen Hurts, is “going to push to play this week,” according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, after missing last week’s narrow loss to the Cowboys with a shoulder injury.
Miami football: PFF names 2 Hurricanes to all 2022 transfer team

Recent Miami football additions defensive tackle Thomas Gore and linebacker Francisco Mauigoa have been named to the Pro Football Focus 2022 College All-Transfer Portal Team. Gore transferred to Miami from Georgia State and Mauigoa made his way completely across the country from Washington State. Gore was named by PFF as...
