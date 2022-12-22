Read full article on original website
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Shopping Mall That Houses Charleys Philly Steak and H&M Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
NYC doctor stabbed to death in Marcus Garvey Park by man with violent pastEdy ZooNew York City, NY
Christmas Alone in New York CityReyin JasmineNew York City, NY
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,119 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
ucbjournal.com
White Plains Golf Course sets sights on growth in New Year
Course offers newly installed “state of the art” driving range artificial turf by Fiberbuilt, a new tee box on hole 17 and Golf shop upgrade with a new variety of merchandise. Cookeville – White Plains Golf Course (WPGC) has been one of the top golf courses in the...
Golf.com
This hidden gem in New Jersey is my favorite course I played in 2022
At GOLF.com, our hobby is also our job. That means, just like you, we spend much of the year teeing it up high, swinging hard and trying to avoid double bogeys. But some courses we stumble upon are simply more memorable than others. Here, for the second straight year, we unveil our favorite public courses we played in 2022.
jerseysbest.com
Husband and wife Kean University grads lead rival N.J. school districts
Roberta and Alvin Freeman have spent years in school together. The couple met as teachers in Long Branch, went to Kean University together to earn their master’s and doctorate degrees in education, and now both serve as school superintendents — in neighboring towns. Roberta Freeman, superintendent of schools...
Love stories: It was senior year. They met in math class. High school sweethearts Michele and Anthony Ferreri married 50 years.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — MICHELE AND ANTHONY FERRERI MARRIED 50 YEARS APRIL 15. Michele recalls vividly the day she and Anthony met in math class during their senior year in New Dorp High School. It was back when New Dorp High was located on Clawson Street, the school now known as Staten Island Tech.
Report says son of late detective and NYPD hero Steven McDonald will be promoted to police captain
NEW YORK, N.Y. - The son of Steven McDonald, the inspirational New York City detective who died in 2017, is being promoted to police captain, the New York Post reported. Lt. Conor McDonald, 35, is listed as No. 133 on the Captain’s Promotion List, according to department documents. The...
Shoppers sent running during gunshot scare at Roosevelt Field Mall
Police say there were no shots fired - just some kind of disturbance with some chairs knocked over.
Giants players inside Mall of America during fatal shooting
Several New York Giants players and team radio play-by-play announcer Bob Papa were inside the Mall of America during a shooting Friday night that killed a 19-year-old man.
Cincinnati Bengals plane made emergency diversion at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City
After officially becoming playoff bound, the homeward bound Cincinnati Bengals were forced to make an emergency landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport
Southern State Stop In Nassau Leads To Drug-Related Charges For 4 Men, 1 Woman From Long Island
Five people are facing drug charges in an investigation that stemmed from a traffic stop on the Southern State Parkway. Troopers pulled over a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta for speeding on the eastbound parkway in Hempstead near Exit 25 on Tuesday, Dec. 13, New York State Police reported. The driver, identified...
syossetjerichotribune.com
Five Arrested In Brookville Robbery
The Nassau County Police Department Major Case Bureau reports the arrests of five Hempstead individuals for a burglary that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m. According to detectives, members of the Burglary Pattern Team were conducting an investigation and observed a 2021 Volkswagen with a Florida Registration. The vehicle entered Long Island University campus and parked in the southeast lot. Detectives observed four subjects exit the vehicle and walk through a wooded area toward Horse Hill Road. One subject remained in the front passenger’s seat of the vehicle.
One of the Most Affordable Places to Retire is Actually in New York?
If you're planning ahead for retirement, there is always a lot to consider. The state of New York hasn't always been a welcoming place for retirees, due to the high cost of living. But according to one recent study, there is one city in the Empire State that actually ranks in the top 10 most affordable places to retire.
Family carries on late veteran’s fight against bogus NYC speeding tickets
He has traveled the highway to heaven, but friends and family of a Westchester veteran have been fighting to clear his last bogus speeding ticket. John J. Maffucci sued the city in January after he started getting speeding tickets from the Big Apple in the mail — even though the then 90-year-old hadn’t set foot in the five boroughs in years. But the Korean war veteran and one-time Westchester County corrections commissioner died at the age of 90 on May 12, before he could resolve the matter. So his loved ones took up the charge. “I know from first hand knowledge how...
Controversial truck stop set to open Monday in Central Harlem
NEW YORK -- Central Harlem will become home to a new place for trucks to park on Monday after a blocked attempt to build apartments on the 145th Street site led to a decision no one wanted. Developer Bruce Teitelbaum has a few finishing touches left on his big rig parking lot.Instead of more than 900 new apartments, neighbors will now live next door to trucks lining up to leave a lasting impact on their lungs. Construction materials are cleared out on the vacant lot, one of two places for up to 80 work trucks to park on the block. "You don't need...
Video footage of Staten Island barbershop robbery at center of bid to overturn conviction
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Three years after a Staten Island man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for a robbery he swore he didn’t commit, new evidence has emerged that could set him free. Timothy Turner, then 33, of Meiers Corners, was convicted of first-degree robbery in...
Staten Island NYPD precinct commander promoted to deputy chief position
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Making official a move announced earlier in the month, the 120th Precinct congratulated departing commander Tania Kinsella on her appointment to executive officer of the Patrol Services Bureau in a social media post that included photos of her promotion ceremony. Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell announced...
Police: Person killed, several injured in multicar crash in Hempstead
Police say officers were called to the crash, which involved four cars, at Henry and Greenwich streets at around 6 p.m.
2 teens robbed basketball player of marijuana before fatally shooting him, investigators say
A 20-year-old Monmouth County man who had recently committed to playing basketball at a Connecticut college was robbed of a large amount of marijuana by two teens who then gunned him down, authorities said. The teens, a 16-year-old male from Pennington, and a 17-year-old male from Hopewell, were arrested Friday...
Elite NYPD squad uses surveillance video to track and catch criminals: ‘We take a lot of pride in our work’
To these NYPD detectives, New York City is one giant “Where’s Waldo?” game. Armed with cyber savvy, hunters’ instincts and a love for solving puzzles, the Manhattan North Homicide and Shooting Enhancement Team has helped close some of the city’s biggest criminal cases by painstakingly tracking suspects through surveillance video — sometimes right to the wanted person’s home. The squad’s ...
As Bed Bath & Beyond prepares to shutter S.I. location, here are 10 other national chains that have closed their doors
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Selling sheets, towels and small kitchen appliances is not an easy business. In fact, retail as a whole is one large competitive game. The recent news of Bed Bath & Beyond’s Staten Island departure is proof, as the company recently announced the New Springville location will be closing its doors for good. But BBB is not the first corporation to leave a hole in our business landscape.
Some Suffolk homeowners deal with flooded streets from pre-holiday storm
News 12 Long Island's Jen Seelig was in Amityville and Lindenhurst, where flooding was a major issue. Drivers were urged to stay off the roads.
