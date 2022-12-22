ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Cove, NY

ucbjournal.com

White Plains Golf Course sets sights on growth in New Year

Course offers newly installed “state of the art” driving range artificial turf by Fiberbuilt, a new tee box on hole 17 and Golf shop upgrade with a new variety of merchandise. Cookeville – White Plains Golf Course (WPGC) has been one of the top golf courses in the...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Golf.com

This hidden gem in New Jersey is my favorite course I played in 2022

At GOLF.com, our hobby is also our job. That means, just like you, we spend much of the year teeing it up high, swinging hard and trying to avoid double bogeys. But some courses we stumble upon are simply more memorable than others. Here, for the second straight year, we unveil our favorite public courses we played in 2022.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
jerseysbest.com

Husband and wife Kean University grads lead rival N.J. school districts

Roberta and Alvin Freeman have spent years in school together. The couple met as teachers in Long Branch, went to Kean University together to earn their master’s and doctorate degrees in education, and now both serve as school superintendents — in neighboring towns. Roberta Freeman, superintendent of schools...
BOUND BROOK, NJ
syossetjerichotribune.com

Five Arrested In Brookville Robbery

The Nassau County Police Department Major Case Bureau reports the arrests of five Hempstead individuals for a burglary that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m. According to detectives, members of the Burglary Pattern Team were conducting an investigation and observed a 2021 Volkswagen with a Florida Registration. The vehicle entered Long Island University campus and parked in the southeast lot. Detectives observed four subjects exit the vehicle and walk through a wooded area toward Horse Hill Road. One subject remained in the front passenger’s seat of the vehicle.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
New York Post

Family carries on late veteran’s fight against bogus NYC speeding tickets

He has traveled the highway to heaven, but friends and family of a Westchester veteran have been fighting to clear his last bogus speeding ticket. John J. Maffucci sued the city in January after he started getting speeding tickets from the Big Apple in the mail — even though the then 90-year-old hadn’t set foot in the five boroughs in years. But the Korean war veteran and one-time Westchester County corrections commissioner died at the age of 90 on May 12, before he could resolve the matter. So his loved ones took up the charge. “I know from first hand knowledge how...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Controversial truck stop set to open Monday in Central Harlem

NEW YORK -- Central Harlem will become home to a new place for trucks to park on Monday after a blocked attempt to build apartments on the 145th Street site led to a decision no one wanted. Developer Bruce Teitelbaum has a few finishing touches left on his big rig parking lot.Instead of more than 900 new apartments, neighbors will now live next door to trucks lining up to leave a lasting impact on their lungs. Construction materials are cleared out on the vacant lot, one of two places for up to 80 work trucks to park on the block. "You don't need...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Elite NYPD squad uses surveillance video to track and catch criminals: ‘We take a lot of pride in our work’

To these NYPD detectives, New York City is one giant “Where’s Waldo?” game. Armed with cyber savvy, hunters’ instincts and a love for solving puzzles, the Manhattan North Homicide and Shooting Enhancement Team has helped close some of the city’s biggest criminal cases by painstakingly tracking suspects through surveillance video — sometimes right to the wanted person’s home. The squad’s ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

As Bed Bath & Beyond prepares to shutter S.I. location, here are 10 other national chains that have closed their doors

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Selling sheets, towels and small kitchen appliances is not an easy business. In fact, retail as a whole is one large competitive game. The recent news of Bed Bath & Beyond’s Staten Island departure is proof, as the company recently announced the New Springville location will be closing its doors for good. But BBB is not the first corporation to leave a hole in our business landscape.
STATEN ISLAND, NY

