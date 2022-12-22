Antonio Brown once again went public this week with a private message Tom Brady sent him, and the latest makes the star quarterback look even better than the previous one did. Brown shared a screenshot on his Snapchat account Friday that appeared to show a direct message Brady sent him on Instagram. The message was clearly intended to motivate Brown and urged the former wide receiver not to “give in” in the face of criticism and adversity. Brady told Brown “you can handle it” and said he will make himself available if Brown needs him.

1 DAY AGO