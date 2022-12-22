Read full article on original website
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearanceEdy ZooPittsburgh, PA
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Clever Pittsburgh: Inventions That Changed The WorldTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Weird Pittsburgh: The Mystery of the Toynbee TilesTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
NFL suspends Jets' coach and former Cowboys WR Miles Austin for violating league's gambling policy
New York Jets wide receivers coach and former Dallas Cowboy, Miles Austin, wasn't on the sidelines during Thursday night's 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and now we know why. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league has suspended Austin for at least a year for violating the NFL's...
Yardbarker
New York Jets Coach Suspended For One Year
The New York Jets got off to a hot start this season. They started the season 7-4 and seemed to have things figured out. However, they have since lost four games and find themselves at 7-8 and fighting for a playoff spot. To make matters worse their quarterback situation seems to be completely unanswered. Now they face another uphill battle as their wide receivers coach will be suspended for at least one year.
Yardbarker
Raiders WR Davante Adams on Facing the Pittsburgh Steelers
One of the league's biggest stars will be taking the field on the brightest stage this holiday weekend when the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the holiday classic. Wide receiver Davante Adams was just named to his sixth career Pro Bowl this week, proving that he's...
Yardbarker
Steelers Hall Of Famer Franco Harris Angrily Demanded Ball For First Time Ever Before 22-Yard TD Run In Super Bowl XIII
Super Bowl XIII pitted the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had won Super Bowl IX and X, against the Dallas Cowboys, who had won Super Bowl VI and Super Bowl XI. It was the game of the century and a showdown to see who would be the team of the decade in the 1970’s. It drew a 47.1 Nielsen rating and was the most watched Super Bowl in history at the time of the game.
Yardbarker
Antonio Brown releases another Tom Brady direct message
Antonio Brown once again went public this week with a private message Tom Brady sent him, and the latest makes the star quarterback look even better than the previous one did. Brown shared a screenshot on his Snapchat account Friday that appeared to show a direct message Brady sent him on Instagram. The message was clearly intended to motivate Brown and urged the former wide receiver not to “give in” in the face of criticism and adversity. Brady told Brown “you can handle it” and said he will make himself available if Brown needs him.
Yardbarker
Steelers Rookie QB1 Kenny Pickett Details Why He Switched To Bigger, Uglier Riddell Helmet
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Kenny Pickett will officially return to action this weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders after practicing fully on Thursday. The rookie missed last week’s contest due to another concussion suffered in Week 14. With two concussions in the first few months of his NFL career, he’s making a change. Pickett will be rocking a new helmet on Saturday night, something he’s tested out at practice throughout the past two weeks.
Yardbarker
Frozen temperatures crushing Steelers ticket prices for Immaculate Reception, Franco Harris celebration
The arctic blast covering most of the United States is crushing the secondhand ticket market for Saturday's game in Pittsburgh between the Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders. Even though both teams are 6-8 and in need of miracles to make the playoffs, the game still figured to be a draw as the Steelers were set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception as well as officially retire Franco Harris' No. 32 during a ceremony.
Yardbarker
Alabama vs. K-State: Sugar Bowl preview, prediction, pick for 12/31
Alabama fell short of its annual expectation of being in the College Football Playoff. Kansas State exceeded all expectations by winning the Big 12 championship. The No. 5 Crimson Tide (10-2) and the No. 9 Wildcats (10-3) enter the Sugar Bowl on Saturday afternoon from different perspectives, but both teams say that being a warm-up for the CFP doesn't diminish the importance of their game in New Orleans.
Yardbarker
Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With The Yankees
The New York Yankees picked up a former Cleveland pitcher as they continue to make move after move this offseason. The pitcher that the Guardians lost and the Yankees picked up is Tanner Tully. Tully was a 26th-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft and has spent his entire career...
Warchant TV: Florida State coaches, players embracing bowl opportunity
Florida State is in Orlando chasing a season-ending win in the Cheez-It Bowl vs. the Oklahoma Sooners. It would mark the program’s 25th season with ten or more wins, a source of pride shared by several players during FSU’s turn at the Player Coordinator Press Conference on Monday afternoon. Talented prospects Jared Verse and Jammie Robinson have still not disclosed their decision to return in 2023 or enter their names into the NFL Draft but stressed their focus and dedication to closing the season out on a successful note.
RB Rodney Hammond Will Start for Pitt in Sun Bowl
The Pitt Panthers will turn to their sophomore backup in Israel Abanikanda's absence.
Yardbarker
Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson’s tenure with the New York Jets has been a disaster. This year has been especially tough with the 2021 No. 2 pick being benched multiple times. Many people have said that Wilson needs to go elsewhere to have a shot at succeeding in the NFL. Apparently the Jets are planning to do just that.
Yardbarker
Josh Jacobs had concerning comments after Raiders' loss
Josh Jacobs has had an outstanding season with the Las Vegas Raiders, but that does not mean the star running back is satisfied with his current situation. The Raiders fell to 6-9 on the year with their 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. Jacobs was furious after the game and did not hide his emotions while speaking with the media. While the defense blew their fifth fourth-quarter lead of the season, Jacobs said the offense was to blame.
Yardbarker
Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC
Sean Payton has made it clear that he plans to return to coaching in the NFL, and he is reportedly operating as if he will be back on the sideline next season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was told by sources that Payton has been trying to assemble a coaching staff to bring with him to his next team. One potential assistant he has been in contact with is former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.
Yardbarker
Dan Orlovsky Makes Bold Statement About Jets QB Position
The New York Jets seem to have themselves a quarterback problem. While the team was in the playoff race early in the season, they are now falling out of the race. With everyone pointing to the quarterback position as the problem, former quarterback Dan Orlovsky comments about the Jets’ quarterback situation.
Yardbarker
Seahawks’ Geno Smith has cost himself a lot of cash with recent performances
For a good chunk of the 2022 NFL season, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was an under-the-radar MVP candidate. The veteran journeyman surprised the masses by playing at a high level while being tasked with replacing franchise legend, Russell Wilson. In fact, Smith has outplayed his counterpart through the vast majority of the campaign.
Yardbarker
Steelers OC Matt Canada Isn’t Pro Material According To An Infuriated Steve Smith Despite Week 16 Win
The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to clinch a victory in Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The win came in part because of a final scoring drive late in the fourth quarter, along with an interception by Cam Sutton on the Raiders’ last possession. However, according to commentator Steve Smith, offensive coordinator, Matt Canada isn’t off the hook.
Yardbarker
Steelers Taking A Unique Approach to Honoring 50th Anniversary of Immaculate Reception via Social Media
The Pittsburgh Steelers organization is giving fans a fun, unique, way to re-live the franchise-defining day of December 23, 1972. The day is a bittersweet celebration of the 50th anniversary of the unthinkable play following the death of the player who made it all possible, Franco Harris on December 21, 2022.
Yardbarker
Something Different About Derek Carr This Year? Insider Weighs In
The Las Vegas Raiders are still in the thick of things and very much alive in the playoff hunt. However, it’s been a long season for the Silver and Black, which is putting it mildly. Quarterback Derek Carr is not exempt from such an exhausting campaign. At some point, all the negativity and toxicity that Carr has had to deal with would catch up to any human being. At least one beat writer with boots on the ground has noticed a change.
Yardbarker
Fans React to Kingsbury News
It is a known fact that Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury is not the most popular person in the football world, especially in Arizona. With the Cardinals sitting at the bottom of the NFC West with a 4-10 record and new drama dropping every week, it has been a wildfire of a season altogether.
