Osage County, OK

bartlesvilleradio.com

Six Arrested in Osage Co. Murder Case

Six arrests have been made in connection with the murder of Corey Dell Sequichie by Osage County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Team. Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden said this has been lengthy investigation with numerous search warrants issued on several residence and other items. The Investigation Team has spent hundreds of hours working this investigation, which is still ongoing and expect more arrests to be made as it continues.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Mayes County Blotter

12/10 am - Suspicious Person - RP advised someone is shooting a 22 on her land. Does not need contact, just an officer to drive the area. 10:49 am - Stolen Vehicle - Rp's daughter took his vehicle without permission. RP has been trying to get his vehicle back for a month. He now wants a stolen vehicle report.
MAYES COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Newkirk resident in fair condition following accident

NEWKIRK— The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that an Injury collision occurred at 8:17 a.m. Monday on US-77 near Brake Road, southbound, approximately two miles south of Newkirk. Troopers report that 70-year-old Newkirk resident Diana M. Pankratz was driving a 2022 Toyota Tundra southbound on U.S. 77 when she lost...
NEWKIRK, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Two Injured in Trash Truck Accident in Osage County

Two people were hopitalized in a personal injury collision just before wpm on Friday just west of Grainola in Osage County. According to OHP, a Peterbilt Trash Truck, driven by Mark W. Spears,60, of Perry, was eastbound on County Road 4730 through the intersection of County Road 4685 when he lost control just east of the intersection and departed the roadway to the left. The truck struck a culvert, rolling onto its side and striking a fence and came to a rest approximately 75 feet off the roadway.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Police Department Internal Investigation Follow-Up to Statement Released December 6, 2022

The City of Bartlesville on Thursday released the following statement:. "On Nov. 8, 2022, Bartlesville Police Department officials were made aware of allegations that a Bartlesville police officer had inappropriate sexual contact with a confidential informant or witness. In response to these allegations, the officer was immediately placed on administrative leave and an internal investigation into the officer’s conduct was launched by BPD Internal Affairs. BPD officials also requested that a criminal investigation be conducted by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma Federal Court indictments

TULSA, Okla. – Three northeast Oklahoma men were indicted in federal court on Friday. Giles, 23, of Afton is charged with sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country, abusive sexual contact with a minor in Indian Country, coercion and enticement of a minor. Giles is accused of sex...
AFTON, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Pittsburg Snak-Atak robbery ends with 2 arrests

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Two were arrested early Friday morning in Pittsburg after a robbery at a convenience store. Around 4:40 AM, officers with Pittsburg Police said they witnessed a man running down an alley near the Snak-Atak at 1101 E 4th St. while on patrol. They observed the man heading towards a waiting vehicle just as a robbery call was received.
PITTSBURG, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Man struck and killed by train north of Joplin

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 10 p.m. Sunday night, December 25, 2022, reports of a train striking a pedestrian north of Joplin, alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene we learn...
JOPLIN, MO
kaynewscow.com

Perry residents injured in accident near Grainola

GRAINOLA — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a personal injury collision occurred at 2:55 p.m. Dec. 23 on County Road 4730 just east of County Road 4685, southwest of Grainola in Osage County. Troopers report that Perry resident Mark W. Spears, 60, was driving a 2015 Peterbilt trash...
PERRY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Prosecutors Charge Woman With Negligent Homicide For A Deadly Broken Arrow Crash

Prosecutors have charged a woman with negligent homicide for a deadly Broken Arrow crash. Tulsa County Deputies say they arrested Deborah Evans on Monday. According to Broken Arrow Police, on November 10th, Patrick Ray was driving his Corvette west on Kenosha at Olive, and Evans was heading east in her SUV. Police say Evans allegedly made a left turn in front of Ray, killing him.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Highway Patrol responds to flipped truck in Mayes County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash in Mayes County Thursday. The wreck occurred on US Highway 412. Troopers said there were no injuries. OHP took the opportunity to remind drivers to take it slow if they are out driving.
TULSA, OK

