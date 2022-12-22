Read full article on original website
KTUL
Several week long manhunt ends with arrest of alleged burglar, felon in Haskell County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Over the last several days, the Haskell County Sheriff's Office along with the U.S. Marshals Service, LeFlore County Sheriff's Office, Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office, and other agencies have worked to bring a fugitive to justice. On Dec. 23, information was received on the location of...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Six Arrested in Osage Co. Murder Case
Six arrests have been made in connection with the murder of Corey Dell Sequichie by Osage County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Team. Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden said this has been lengthy investigation with numerous search warrants issued on several residence and other items. The Investigation Team has spent hundreds of hours working this investigation, which is still ongoing and expect more arrests to be made as it continues.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Six people arrested in connection to Osage County murder, more arrests expected
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Six people have been arrested in connection to the murder of Corey Dell Sequiche. Sequiche’s body was found last month near Zink Ranch in Skiatook. According to a Facebook post from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.
OHP: 60-Year-Old Killed In Rogers County Crash
A 60-year-old woman was killed in a crash Saturday night in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash happened at around 10 p.m. on OK-66 at the Verdigris River Bridge. Troopers are still investigating what happened in the crash. One of the passengers, Connie Porter, 60, was...
KTUL
Tulsa police trying to identify Christmas pranksters accused of being disruptive, vulgar
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is trying to identify the pictured individuals. TPD says the people in the pictures are persons of interest for lewd or indecent proposals or acts to children 16 and under. On Dec. 20, both Jack in the Box and Dunkin Donuts...
Woman Injured In Shooting While Waiting For Ride At Tulsa Apartment, Police Say
Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital in serious condition Sunday evening. Police said the victim was waiting for a friend to pick her up outside a Mohawk Manor apartment when the shooting happened. TPD said she was hit in the torso and taken...
pryorinfopub.com
Mayes County Blotter
12/10 am - Suspicious Person - RP advised someone is shooting a 22 on her land. Does not need contact, just an officer to drive the area. 10:49 am - Stolen Vehicle - Rp's daughter took his vehicle without permission. RP has been trying to get his vehicle back for a month. He now wants a stolen vehicle report.
kaynewscow.com
Newkirk resident in fair condition following accident
NEWKIRK— The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that an Injury collision occurred at 8:17 a.m. Monday on US-77 near Brake Road, southbound, approximately two miles south of Newkirk. Troopers report that 70-year-old Newkirk resident Diana M. Pankratz was driving a 2022 Toyota Tundra southbound on U.S. 77 when she lost...
Woman dead, two hurt following crash on Verdigris River Bridge
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A woman died and two others were injured, including a 4-year-old boy, after a crash on the Verdigris River Bridge in Rogers County Christmas Eve, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash occurred on OK-66 at the Verdigris River Bridge on Christmas Eve, troopers...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Two Injured in Trash Truck Accident in Osage County
Two people were hopitalized in a personal injury collision just before wpm on Friday just west of Grainola in Osage County. According to OHP, a Peterbilt Trash Truck, driven by Mark W. Spears,60, of Perry, was eastbound on County Road 4730 through the intersection of County Road 4685 when he lost control just east of the intersection and departed the roadway to the left. The truck struck a culvert, rolling onto its side and striking a fence and came to a rest approximately 75 feet off the roadway.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Police Department Internal Investigation Follow-Up to Statement Released December 6, 2022
The City of Bartlesville on Thursday released the following statement:. "On Nov. 8, 2022, Bartlesville Police Department officials were made aware of allegations that a Bartlesville police officer had inappropriate sexual contact with a confidential informant or witness. In response to these allegations, the officer was immediately placed on administrative leave and an internal investigation into the officer’s conduct was launched by BPD Internal Affairs. BPD officials also requested that a criminal investigation be conducted by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
KTUL
Bixby man arrested, accused of assaulting woman, trying to steal her Christmas presents
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of breaking into a woman's home, stealing her Christmas presents, and assaulting her. Deputies say they responded to a disturbance at the victim's home after a third-party caller said two people were striking each other's cars with sticks and yelling.
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma Federal Court indictments
TULSA, Okla. – Three northeast Oklahoma men were indicted in federal court on Friday. Giles, 23, of Afton is charged with sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country, abusive sexual contact with a minor in Indian Country, coercion and enticement of a minor. Giles is accused of sex...
Bartlesville officer resigns amid conduct investigation, OSBI continues to investigate
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A Bartlesville police officer at the center of a multi-agency investigation has resigned. Earlier this month, FOX23 told you about allegations involving the officer, who was accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a confidential informant or witness. The Bartlesville Police Department launched an internal investigation while...
fourstateshomepage.com
Pittsburg Snak-Atak robbery ends with 2 arrests
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Two were arrested early Friday morning in Pittsburg after a robbery at a convenience store. Around 4:40 AM, officers with Pittsburg Police said they witnessed a man running down an alley near the Snak-Atak at 1101 E 4th St. while on patrol. They observed the man heading towards a waiting vehicle just as a robbery call was received.
koamnewsnow.com
Man struck and killed by train north of Joplin
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 10 p.m. Sunday night, December 25, 2022, reports of a train striking a pedestrian north of Joplin, alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene we learn...
kaynewscow.com
Perry residents injured in accident near Grainola
GRAINOLA — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a personal injury collision occurred at 2:55 p.m. Dec. 23 on County Road 4730 just east of County Road 4685, southwest of Grainola in Osage County. Troopers report that Perry resident Mark W. Spears, 60, was driving a 2015 Peterbilt trash...
Prosecutors Charge Woman With Negligent Homicide For A Deadly Broken Arrow Crash
Prosecutors have charged a woman with negligent homicide for a deadly Broken Arrow crash. Tulsa County Deputies say they arrested Deborah Evans on Monday. According to Broken Arrow Police, on November 10th, Patrick Ray was driving his Corvette west on Kenosha at Olive, and Evans was heading east in her SUV. Police say Evans allegedly made a left turn in front of Ray, killing him.
KTUL
Oklahoma Highway Patrol responds to flipped truck in Mayes County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash in Mayes County Thursday. The wreck occurred on US Highway 412. Troopers said there were no injuries. OHP took the opportunity to remind drivers to take it slow if they are out driving.
KTUL
State of emergency issued for Muscogee Creek Nation due to extreme weather conditions
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Principal Chief David Hill has signed an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency for the Muscogee Creek Nation. This action will allow the nation's office of emergency management to begin preparing documents for FEMA should the tribe request a Federal Disaster Declaration.
