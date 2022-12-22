ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

Police respond to stabbing in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — Police said they are looking for the suspect they said stabbed and killed a 70-year-old woman in her home. El Paso Police officers with the crime against persons unit are responding to a stabbing in central El Paso. They said they responded to the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Fan Fiesta event moved to Fort Bliss Freedom Crossing

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As the Tony the Tiger Fan Fiesta presented by El Paso LIVE was cancelled due to the humanitarian efforts that are currently being held in the El Paso Convention Center, the Sun Bowl Association is now hosting the Battle of the Bands and other events from the Fan Fiesta at Freedom Crossing beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Cancellations, delays cause some travelers to spend Christmas at airport

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Flight cancellations and delays continued at several airports across the country Saturday following the cold weather that moved through over the weekend. The El Paso International Airport also reported some cancellations and delays today, according to the airport's website. A migrant from Nicaragua told...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Hospitals of Providence release pics of 'Christmas Babies'

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hospitals of Providence welcomed the newest additions to Santa's nice list just in time for Christmas. The hospital released pictures of the newest family members Saturday afternoon. The hospital says, "they are staying warm and snug in their Christmas stockings". Parents say, "They...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Fire breaks out at an apartment complex in South Central El Paso Sunday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire broke out at an apartment complex located on south Oregon Street and east 7th Avenue in South Central El Paso Sunday morning. According to Enrique Duenas, Public Affairs Manager for the El Paso Fire Department the fire was contained to the "point of origin" in the apartment complex and did not spread.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

College teams to play at 89th annual Sun Bowl arrive in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The college football teams set to play at the 89th annual Sun Bowl are arriving in El Paso. On Christmas Day, the Pittsburgh arrived at the El Paso International airport. Tony The Tiger was there to welcome them to the Sun City as the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

NMSU wins 24-19 vs Bowling Green at the Quick Lane Bowl

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State University won at the Quick Lane Bowl 24-19 in Detroit vs Bowling Green on Monday. NMSU football fans at The Game Sports Bar and Grill went crazy and cheered loudly as the team took the win. The game was held at...
LAS CRUCES, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy