Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Mexican migrants stranded at U.S. border frustrated, El Paso Mayor making provisions for their shelter when they arriveAmarie M.El Paso, TX
City Representatives have Called for More Support From President Biden On MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox News About the Border Crisis and President BidenTom HandyTexas State
One Texas City is Struggling to Handle MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
KFOX 14
Migrants receive gifts for Christmas, thankful to El Pasoans and community for help
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Christmas is a day many spend time with their family. The reality here in El Paso is several migrants are on the streets. Good Samaritans came to bring food and toys for migrants in need. The help has come far and wide. KFOX14 spoke...
KFOX 14
Police investigate death on Kern Place neighborhood on westside of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police Crimes Against Persons were on the scene to investigate a death and one injured person on El Paso's westside, according to a release by the police department. Police responded to a call shortly before 4 p.m. Monday evening of a suspicious...
KFOX 14
Police respond to stabbing in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — Police said they are looking for the suspect they said stabbed and killed a 70-year-old woman in her home. El Paso Police officers with the crime against persons unit are responding to a stabbing in central El Paso. They said they responded to the...
KFOX 14
Fan Fiesta event moved to Fort Bliss Freedom Crossing
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As the Tony the Tiger Fan Fiesta presented by El Paso LIVE was cancelled due to the humanitarian efforts that are currently being held in the El Paso Convention Center, the Sun Bowl Association is now hosting the Battle of the Bands and other events from the Fan Fiesta at Freedom Crossing beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
KFOX 14
Cancellations, delays cause some travelers to spend Christmas at airport
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Flight cancellations and delays continued at several airports across the country Saturday following the cold weather that moved through over the weekend. The El Paso International Airport also reported some cancellations and delays today, according to the airport's website. A migrant from Nicaragua told...
KFOX 14
Hospitals of Providence release pics of 'Christmas Babies'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hospitals of Providence welcomed the newest additions to Santa's nice list just in time for Christmas. The hospital released pictures of the newest family members Saturday afternoon. The hospital says, "they are staying warm and snug in their Christmas stockings". Parents say, "They...
KFOX 14
Pebble Hills High School band students stranded in Chicago follow Southwest Airline mayhem
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Flight delays and cancellations continue at the El Paso International Airport Monday for travelers leaving and making their way into the Sun City. Almost 30 departing flights from Southwest Airlines have been canceled in El Paso, according to the airport website. Nationwide there have...
KFOX 14
Fire breaks out at an apartment complex in South Central El Paso Sunday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire broke out at an apartment complex located on south Oregon Street and east 7th Avenue in South Central El Paso Sunday morning. According to Enrique Duenas, Public Affairs Manager for the El Paso Fire Department the fire was contained to the "point of origin" in the apartment complex and did not spread.
KFOX 14
College teams to play at 89th annual Sun Bowl arrive in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The college football teams set to play at the 89th annual Sun Bowl are arriving in El Paso. On Christmas Day, the Pittsburgh arrived at the El Paso International airport. Tony The Tiger was there to welcome them to the Sun City as the...
KFOX 14
Rollover on Interstate 10 west at McRae backed up traffic to Yarbrough Saturday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rollover on Interstate 10 west at McRae Boulevard backed up traffic to Yarbrough Drive Saturday morning. Two westbound right lanes were closed by the McRae exit ramp. No further details were provided. Please continue to check our website for new and updated information.
KFOX 14
NMSU wins 24-19 vs Bowling Green at the Quick Lane Bowl
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State University won at the Quick Lane Bowl 24-19 in Detroit vs Bowling Green on Monday. NMSU football fans at The Game Sports Bar and Grill went crazy and cheered loudly as the team took the win. The game was held at...
Comments / 0