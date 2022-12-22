Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
IRS Delays New Tax Restrictions for Venmo and Paypal Business PaymentsC. Heslop
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DaytonTed RiversDayton, OH
Longstanding Golden Corral Restaurant Reopens Today, December 23, After Being Closed For Two Years.Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Man Fatally Run Over By Cop After Calling 9-1-1 for HelpChibuzo NwachukuSpringfield, OH
Related
More snowfall expected, city of Dayton prepares
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With the aftermath of Thursday night’s snowfall still visible around the Miami Valley, the current road conditions have left people around the city uneasy at the thought of more snowfall. However, the city of Dayton says their crews have been working tirelessly and more snow won’t be a major issue. Excluding […]
Community joins forces to help Ohio man with rare form of cancer
U.S. Post Office letter carrier Jim D'Errico, 40, was diagnosed with Stage IV neuroendocrine cancer in 2018.
Local ice rink closed for inclement weather
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The MetroParks ice rink at RiverScape MetroPark in Dayton is closed due to unfavorable winter weather conditions. According to the release, the ice rink was the only MetroParks location that was supposed to be open for Christmas Day. RiverScape MetroPark was supposed to be holding Christmas Day Skate. All other MetroParks […]
Police investigate potential hit-and-run in Dayton
Dispatch said that one person was taken to a local hospital from the crash. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Vacant home ablaze second time in Dayton
Crews reported the fire was in a vacant building. When firefighters arrived on the scene, Dispatch said crews saw smoke coming from the attic of the home.
Ring in 2023: New Year’s Eve parties happening in the Miami Valley
Your wristband gains you access to multiple Downtown Dayton bars and includes drink tickets, complimentary appetizer buffet served at 6:30 p.m., photobooth and backdrop, champagne toast, live music and karaoke, DJs at various bars, VIP viewing of the ball drop, drink specials and food specials.
Medical emergency possible cause of Dayton crash
One person was brought to the hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time.
Police: Indiana deputy returns fire at man out with child
CEDAR GROVE, Ind. (AP) — A man who was walking with a small child outside in the bitter cold early Friday shot at a southeastern Indiana sheriff’s deputy who returned fire and wounded him, state police said. At least one bullet struck the Franklin County deputy’s body armor, protecting him from injury, state police Sgt. […]
4 dead after crash in Shelby Co. on Christmas Eve
OSHP reported that a tractor-trailer combination driven by a 29-year-old man was traveling north on I-75 while a 2023 GMC Terrain and a 2020 Ford F-150 were traveling south.
Dayton Police Chief discusses restructuring, goals for 2023
"I think from system perspective, obviously, we like the fact that we have clear delineation of duties at divisional level. So, investigation is supposed to just do investigation. Before administration was part of it, the academy was part of it," Chief Afzal explained.
2 hospitalized following crash in Dayton
Dayton Police and Dayton Fire Department responded to the scene. Two cars were involved in the crash.
2 accused of stealing more than $2K from Ohio Walmart on Black Friday
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime.
Ohio man dies after crash involving plow truck
Troopers say a 2022 Freightliner plow truck, driven by a 36-year-old Bucyrus man, slowed or came to a stop while removing snow when a 2000 Ford Explorer.
Power outages expected in the Miami Valley over holiday weekend
"If there was a power outage, where would you go? Plan for that now," Smith said.
WKRC
Local mother loses twins, hospital loses their remains
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local family is grieving the loss of their twin girls, and were grieving again over the disappearance of the girls' remains. The hospital informed them over the weekend, it had lost the remains and then informed Local 12 Tuesday afternoon that it had located the remains of the twins, who had been delivered stillborn last month.
Comments / 0