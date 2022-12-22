ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

More snowfall expected, city of Dayton prepares

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With the aftermath of Thursday night’s snowfall still visible around the Miami Valley, the current road conditions have left people around the city uneasy at the thought of more snowfall. However, the city of Dayton says their crews have been working tirelessly and more snow won’t be a major issue. Excluding […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Local ice rink closed for inclement weather

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The MetroParks ice rink at RiverScape MetroPark in Dayton is closed due to unfavorable winter weather conditions. According to the release, the ice rink was the only MetroParks location that was supposed to be open for Christmas Day. RiverScape MetroPark was supposed to be holding Christmas Day Skate. All other MetroParks […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Police: Indiana deputy returns fire at man out with child

CEDAR GROVE, Ind. (AP) — A man who was walking with a small child outside in the bitter cold early Friday shot at a southeastern Indiana sheriff’s deputy who returned fire and wounded him, state police said. At least one bullet struck the Franklin County deputy’s body armor, protecting him from injury, state police Sgt. […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
WKRC

Local mother loses twins, hospital loses their remains

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local family is grieving the loss of their twin girls, and were grieving again over the disappearance of the girls' remains. The hospital informed them over the weekend, it had lost the remains and then informed Local 12 Tuesday afternoon that it had located the remains of the twins, who had been delivered stillborn last month.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy