Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
740thefan.com
Advocates hoping to expand passenger rail service in Minnesota, including route between Fargo-Moorhead and Mpls
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A group lobbying for more passenger rail service in Minnesota including more frequent passenger rail service between Fargo-Moorhead and the Twin Cities hopes to gain more traction in the fast-approaching legislative session. Brian Nelson with the non-profit All Aboard Minnesota says the governor’s office and...
740thefan.com
Fargo VFW host free holiday meals for community
FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) — The Fargo VFW hosted a free holiday meal to more than 150 people who braved the cold temperatures and enjoyed a meal downtown Friday. While it was open to the public, Fargo Memorial Honor Guard spokesman Tom Krabbenhoft said the event was about appreciating the veterans and their families.
740thefan.com
Christmas night fire damages Moorhead townhome, displaces family
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Fire damaged a Moorhead home Christmas night. Crews responded shortly after 8 p.m. to the Belsley Townhomes. A fire department spokesman said the fire started in the attic of one townhouse. Crews spent some time getting the fire out and checking for hot spots. The unit...
Comments / 0