NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How Ukraine's Zelenskyy Went From Comedian to Wartime Hero
When Volodymyr Zelenskyy became the president of Ukraine in 2019, it made headlines around the world. That wasn't because he was a political heavyweight deemed ready to resolve Ukraine's deep-seated challenges. It was just the opposite: Zelenskyy was a political novice whose closest brush with politics was playing the role of Ukrainian president in a well-known domestic TV series.
