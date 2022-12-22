ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys player had unexpected reaction to making Pro Bowl

By Steve DelVecchio
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 4 days ago
Aug 17, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys receiver KaVontae Turpin (2) reacts during joint practice against the Los Angeles Chargers at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys had a whopping seven players named to the Pro Bowl this week, but we highly doubt any of them reacted like return specialist KaVontae Turpin when he got the good news.

Turpin was named to the NFC Pro Bowl roster as a kick and punt returner. The former TCU speedster was first informed by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Turpin told reporters on Thursday that his initial reaction to getting a phone call from Jones was that he was being cut. He then began shedding tears of joy.

If you are familiar with Turpin’s career path, you probably understand why he automatically assumed the boss was calling to give him bad news.

Turpin went undrafted in 2019 and played professionally overseas for two years. He was then drafted by the USFL’s New Jersey Generals in the league’s inaugural season last year. Turpin led the USFL with 540 receiving yards. He caught four touchdown passes and also had one rushing score and one return touchdown. He was named the 2022 USFL MVP.

After showcasing his versatility in the USFL, Turpin signed a three-year deal with the Cowboys. He made the Week 1 roster after scoring on a 98-yard kickoff return and an 86-yard punt return in Dallas’ second preseason game. He has since established himself as one of the best returners in football.

We saw what a tremendous athlete Turpin is with his victory formation celebration earlier this year ( video here ). Given where he came from, making the Pro Bowl has to be as surreal as it gets for him.

