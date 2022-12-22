ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 5,000 Canceled Flights—and Counting—as Winter Storm Spoils Holiday Plans

By Alec Karam
 4 days ago
Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images

Airlines have canceled more than 5,000 flights for Thursday and preemptively nixed more than 3,200 for Friday as extreme winter weather sweeps the nation right before Christmas, according to tracking website FlightAware, spelling trouble for people trying to rush home for the holidays. Airports in Chicago and Denver have been hit hardest, with around 25 percent of the two hubs’ flights canceled as of Thursday. Temperatures across the Midwest are expected to plummet below zero as more than a foot of snow could hit in Chicago and its surrounding areas. Several airlines have issued weather waivers, giving travelers some flexibility as they navigate canceled and delayed flights going into the holiday weekend.

Read it at CNN

Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
MINNEAPOLIS -- Sunday and Monday will stay mild, but after that, a very active weather week begins, with a couple of NEXT Weather Alert days on tap.Highs in the Twin Cities will be in the mid-30s on Sunday and Monday, and things will stay quiet both days. Monday night, a storm will hit western Minnesota, bringing a mix of rain, snow and ice as it moves across the state. It'll reach the metro by Tuesday afternoon. As a result of that storm, Tuesday and Wednesday have been named NEXT Weather Alert days.The Twin Cities will likely see mostly rain from that system through Tuesday afternoon, with sleet or snow mixing in by Wednesday morning. Central and northern Minnesota will get mostly snow through Wednesday morning, with the middle of the state likely seeing the highest snow totals.We'll get a brief dry slot Wednesday afternoon and evening, then a second wave of moisture arrives Thursday into Friday, bringing a round of cooler air with it. That's when the Twin Cities are likely to see snow.Cooler temperatures will arrive by next weekend.
MINNEAPOLIS -- After above average highs on Monday, Tuesday will be a NEXT Weather Alert day as a winter storm threatens parts of Minnesota with 6-plus inches of snow.The Twin Cities will stay dry Monday, with patchy sunshine and a high of 42 degrees. Winds will increase through the afternoon.Snow will arrive early Tuesday, potentially snarling the morning commute. The metro could see anywhere from 2 to 6 inches, depending on where the heaviest band of snow lines up. The southeastern edge of the storm is likely to see heaviest snowfall.That snow will stick around through the afternoon and potentially even the evening commute.Temperatures will fall to 32 degrees Tuesday, and Wednesday will be even colder, with highs in the low 20s.We'll warm enough to see some melting by the end of the week, then return to seasonal highs over the weekend.
The holidays can be a stressful time for lots of people. Add weather complications into the mix and you’ve got a recipe for disaster. A holiday travel warning was issued by President Biden earlier this week, and delays and cancelations already started affecting airports before Christmas Day arrived. But one popular airline, in particular, has been at the center of some of this travel nightmare.
Traveling around the holidays is a nightmare, no matter what. I've never met a single person in my entire life who said: “Yeah, actually traveling back from my parents' house was really easy and enjoyable after New Years.” It is possible no one on Earth has ever uttered that sentence. However, there are ways to avoid headaches, by planning ahead and maybe making a few prayers.
Slide 1 of 16: One of the magma reservoirs underneath the Yellowstone Caldera, a huge crater and supervolcano, holds a lot more liquid molten rock than scientists previously estimated, suggests new research published in Science. Photo: Dan Meyers/Unsplash. A lot more liquid molten rock. One of the magma reservoirs underneath...
Shiny magenta bras, metallic Mardi Gras beads in green, silver, and purple. Black lace panties and dowdy white underwear. Visit nearly any ski resort in the United States, and a handful in Canada, and you’ll see a tree decorated with colorful undergarments, its branches holding both natural white snow and a smattering of women’s lingerie.At Mount Snow in West Dover, Vermont, the main bra tree is along the Bluebird chairlift, but other trees near the snowboarder’s freestyle park are also dressed with beads and bras. I’ve never actually seen anyone in action, though I’ve mused about the logistics—and risk of...
Thousands of travelers were stranded at airports or stuck on hold trying to rebook flights this week as a massive storm snarled travel in the U.S. and Canada ahead of the holidays. As of Friday afternoon, more than 4,800 flights into or out of U.S. airports had been canceled, according to the flight tracking service FlightAware. Wendell Davis, who plays basketball with a team in France, was scheduled to fly from Paris to his hometown of Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday. After multiple cancellations, Davis was still at O’Hare airport in Chicago on Friday. He debated driving to Columbus but decided not to. Instead, he booked a hotel room while he waits for a scheduled flight to Cincinnati on Christmas Day. “Everyone’s going through the same problems right now,” he said with a laugh. “We’ve just got to stay positive. Anger is not going to help us at all.”
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. We've all been there. Even with the best laid plans, we're in a hurry, running late, and can't believe we have to sit and wait for our icy windows to defrost. Oh, those New England winters after a snow or ice storm. And even if you have a garage, these storms don't always happen when our vehicles are parked inside.
