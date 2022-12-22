ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

After a sunny Christmas, rain may return to SLO County next week

By Stephanie Zappelli
The Tribune
 4 days ago

While much of the country endures a frigid, icy holiday weekend thanks to a historic winter storm, San Luis Obispo County should enjoy a pleasant, sunny Christmas Eve and Day.

But after that, it looks like another round of rain is on the way.

The National Weather Service’s forecast for the weekend calls for a high of 69 in San Luis Obispo on Saturday and 73 on Sunday with mostly sunny conditions.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler in the North County, with a high of 68 in Paso Robles on Christmas Day.

On Monday, the weather pattern will shift as clouds move in.

Rain showers are “likely” in San Luis Obispo starting overnight Monday into Tuesday, before tapering off on Wednesday, the Weather Service said.

Highs will be around 64 degrees with lows in the low 50s.

Winter storm sweeps across country

The conditions here are a far cry from elsewhere across the nation.

“Winter weather hazards will stretch from border to border across the central and eastern U.S. and from coast to coast from the East Coast to the Pacific Northwest,” the National Weather Service said, noting it’s expecting “one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever.”

As of Thursday afternoon, the Weather Service, said, “nearly 280 million people in the U.S. are under some form of winter weather warning or advisory.”

The powerful Arctic front is sweeping from the Plains east and is expected to disrupt travel with heavy snow, ice and wind.

Related
kclu.org

Umbrella time! Rain could drench Tri-Counties through mid-week

There’s a soggy few days in the forecast for the Tri-Counties. A storm system fueled by an atmospheric river could being significant rainfall to the region. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties could see 1-3” of rain from late Monday night into Tuesday evening. Some mountain areas could really get soaked, with 2-5” of rain possible.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

Rain Coming to Southern California to Close Out 2022

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - After a sunny Christmas weekend, Southern California could be in for several days of rain to close out 2022. Current forecasts call for a chance of rain in Los Angeles and Orange County for five straight days beginning Tuesday and continuing through New year's Eve, followed by one or two days of sun and then three more days of possible rain in early January.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County is cloud seeding to raise Lopez Lake water level

San Luis Obispo County will spend an estimated $1 million over the next three years on a cloud seeding project intended to raise the water level of Lopez Lake. [KSBY]. Cloud seeding is a type of weather modification in which particles, such as silver iodide, are released from airplanes in order to increase rainfall. The SLO County Board of Supervisors has approved a three-year extension of its cloud seeding program in order to increase the water level of Lopez Lake.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Injured dirt biker rescued from Pozo Summit Trail

A helicopter airlifted an injured dirt biker off of a trail near Santa Margarita on Wednesday afternoon. The dirt biker crashed while riding on the Pozo Summit Trail and could not ride back to the trailhead, according to the CHP. At about 12:20 p.m., Cal Fire requested a CHP helicopter...
SANTA MARGARITA, CA
