After a sunny Christmas, rain may return to SLO County next week

While much of the country endures a frigid, icy holiday weekend thanks to a historic winter storm, San Luis Obispo County should enjoy a pleasant, sunny Christmas Eve and Day.

But after that, it looks like another round of rain is on the way.

The National Weather Service’s forecast for the weekend calls for a high of 69 in San Luis Obispo on Saturday and 73 on Sunday with mostly sunny conditions.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler in the North County, with a high of 68 in Paso Robles on Christmas Day.

On Monday, the weather pattern will shift as clouds move in.

Rain showers are “likely” in San Luis Obispo starting overnight Monday into Tuesday, before tapering off on Wednesday, the Weather Service said.

Highs will be around 64 degrees with lows in the low 50s.

Winter storm sweeps across country

The conditions here are a far cry from elsewhere across the nation.

“Winter weather hazards will stretch from border to border across the central and eastern U.S. and from coast to coast from the East Coast to the Pacific Northwest,” the National Weather Service said, noting it’s expecting “one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever.”

As of Thursday afternoon, the Weather Service, said, “nearly 280 million people in the U.S. are under some form of winter weather warning or advisory.”

The powerful Arctic front is sweeping from the Plains east and is expected to disrupt travel with heavy snow, ice and wind.