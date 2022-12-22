Read full article on original website
Related
wvlt.tv
CCSO: 6 people believed to have died in Cumberland County house fire
Some Verizon customers are having audio issues when 911 in Hawkins County, according to officials in the Emergency Communications District. Rural Metro responds to overnight Knox County house fire, stresses importance of smoke alarms. Updated: 5 hours ago. Rural Metro fire crews responded to a house fire on Perry Road...
WBIR
Power fully restored at Fort Sanders
Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center said power has been fully restored. A spokesperson said all patients are safe and have been cared for.
wvlt.tv
Rural Metro responds to overnight Knox County house fire, stresses importance of smoke alarms
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro fire crews responded to a house fire on Perry Road around 4 a.m. Monday, officials announced. When crews arrived, they reportedly found smoke and heavy fire coming from the home, but all residents had exited before they arrived and were outside. Officials said smoke alarms woke the home owners up.
nashvillemedicalnews.com
From Her View in Knoxville, the Health System Is ‘Not Designed for Poor People’
Monica Reed, 60, Knoxville, Tenn. What Happened: Monica Reed considers herself luckier than most. Born in Knoxville and raised by a single mother, Reed became the first in her family to own a home, a small house built after the city demolished The Bottom, a once thriving Black neighborhood that was systematically wiped out in a midcentury urban renewal campaign. For the past 15 years, Reed has worked for a faith-based nonprofit that assists low-income residents of Knoxville.
Member of Blount Memorial Hospital board resigns
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — One member of the Blount Memorial Hospital board has stepped down after several weeks of controversy, and after they filed a lawsuit asking to be recognized as independent from "political control" from Blount County. Scott Powell resigned on Friday, citing "business and family reasons," according...
911 issues for Verizon customers 'resolved' in Hawkins County
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — Hawkins County officials said Verizon callers are able to access 911 again after reporting an issue that's impacting customers Monday. Hawkins County 911 said Verizon customers were having issues connecting to 911. People with emergencies who are unable to connect to 911 should call the non-emergency line at (423) 272-7121.
TN Emergency Management Plan activated amid arctic blast
With the state mired in freezing temperatures and potentially dangerous wind chill values, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency's current activation status is at a Level 3-State of Emergency.
THP: One dead, one injured from crash on Chapman Highway in Sevier Co.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person is dead and one is injured from a crash on Chapman Highway on Dec. 23, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report. One of the passengers from the second car, Mallory Jackson, 36, from Georgia, died in the crash, THP said. Gary Reagan, 46,...
Multiple crews worked to restore power at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE: Team worked overnight to bring the hospital back to normal operations and now it is open as usual for patient care and visitation. Cold weather caused a power outage and water main break at Fort Sanders Regional Center on Saturday evening, according to the center's marketing manager Valerie Somerville.
wvlt.tv
Law enforcement responds to North Knox County shooting
The crash involved two cars and was near Hillside Drive. Authorities in Tennessee say a store employee has died while trying to stop a shoplifter. Out of an abundance of caution for guest and host safety, Dollywood announced it would be closed on Friday, Dec. 23. Rural Metro: Dog dead...
wvlt.tv
Multi-vehicle crash on Alcoa Highway injures 2
The Department of Defense announced Thursday that a Marine from Jefferson, Tennessee died while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. Grainger Co. man shot and killed by his father, sheriff says. Updated: 1 hour ago. When first responders arrived at 4829 Indian Creek Rd., they found a 41-year-old man, Joseph Mathews Hammond,...
Blount Memorial Hospital asks for independence from "political control" from county and mayor in lawsuit
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Blount Memorial Hospital filed a lawsuit on Wednesday asking to be declared independent from the Blount County Commission and the Blount County Mayor, after several weeks of controversy over the hospital's ownership and operations. The lawsuit also asked for a ruling allowing BMH to proceed...
wvlt.tv
3 rescued from East Knoxville house fire
Babies in the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit have donned their merry best for the holidays. Multiple power outages were reported across East Tennessee Friday morning as heavy winds, cold temperatures, and some snow & rain move through the area. trashing your tree. Updated: 6...
No injuries reported from West Knox County house fire, Rural Metro Fire says
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — No injuries were reported from a West Knox County fire on Christmas Eve night, according to Rural Metro Fire. Crews responded to a home on the 11000 block of Crown Point around 9:50 p.m. The department said the fire was isolated to the chimney and...
WBIR
Report reveals details from Gatlinburg fire
The Gatlinburg fire investigation is complete. A Gatlinburg Police report said authorities believe the victim, Joe Martin Bates, started the fire accidentally.
Investigation underway after father reportedly shot son in Grainger County
A release from the Grainger County Sheriff said at 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 22, a man called saying he had shot his son. Once at the home on Indian Creed Road, the sheriff claims officers found a 41-year-old man in a bedroom dead "from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound."
Teen suspected of killing Rural King employee in custody
The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened in Halls Thursday morning according to a release from KCSO. A suspect is in custody as of Friday morning.
wvlt.tv
Report: Gatlinburg fire caused $7 million in damages
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, Gatlinburg city officials released a report detailing the downtown fire on Oct. 9 that killed one person and injured another. The report said the fire was an accident and caused around $7 million in damages. On Oct. 9, a woman who was working at...
Two taken to the hospital after pipe burst at nursing home
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect a media release from Durham Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a pipe burst at a nursing home in Greene County. According to Kathie Ball, LNHA Executive Director, a sprinkler pipe at Durham-Hensley Health & […]
wvlt.tv
Grainger Co. man shot and killed by his father, sheriff says
The Department of Defense announced Thursday that a Marine from Jefferson, Tennessee died while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. The crash involved two cars and was near Hillside Drive. Shoplifter shoots, kills store employee in robbery. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Authorities in Tennessee say a store employee has died while...
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0