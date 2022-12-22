Read full article on original website
Five to be inducted into Brown County athletic HOF
Five Brown County athletic standouts will join the Brown County Athletic Hall of Fame in a ceremony during the 2022 Brown County Holiday Tourn
More snowfall expected, city of Dayton prepares
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With the aftermath of Thursday night’s snowfall still visible around the Miami Valley, the current road conditions have left people around the city uneasy at the thought of more snowfall. However, the city of Dayton says their crews have been working tirelessly and more snow won’t be a major issue. Excluding […]
Fox 19
Latest snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday night’s weather system dropped some decent snowfall amounts throughout the Tri-State. Here are some of the reports from the National Weather Service:. Ripley, Ind.: 2.7 inches. Maineville: 4 inches. White Oak: 4 inches. CVG: 5.2 inches. Dearborn: 4.1 inches. Wilder, Ky: 2.1 inches. Montgomery: 2...
Times Gazette
COVID cases, AP rankings gas prices skyrocket
Editor’s note: Following is a month-by-month look back at the top local news stories from 2022 as reported by The Times-Gazette. We wish our readers a happy New Year. 5 – A large brick building in downtown New Vienna at 132 W. Main St. “partially collapsed.” John Johnson, the Clinton-Highland Joint Fire District chief, reported to the AIM Media Midwest network that a call was received around 6:30 a.m. after workers in the 100 block of West Main Street, which held Engine House Pizza and Stephanie’s Restaurant, heard falling bricks and evacuated.
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millions
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
Texas Turnaround, first in state, in Covington now open, provides safe interstate access
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 6 Office announced the final configuration of the state’s first Texas Turnaround Lane — in Covington — and it is now open to traffic. Named for its beginning and subsequent popularity in the State of Texas, the Texas Turnaround helps traffic...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you are looking to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Electrical lineman killed during Friday snow storm in southern Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio — A Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative lineworker was killed in an electrical contact incident Friday while working to restore power to cooperative members after Thursday evening’s winter storm. Blake Rodgers, 22, Piketon, an apprentice lineworker with the cooperative, died following an incident that occurred just...
Four dead in three vehicle crash on Ohio highway
A previous report on road conditions in central Ohio can be seen in the video player above. SIDNEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Hazardous conditions on Ohio roads have led to multiple vehicle crashes, including one with fatalities Saturday morning just north of Dayton. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that four people died after a semi-trailer […]
Times Gazette
Busy Christmas for Paint Creek EMS staff
Christmas Day was a busy one for the Hillsboro and Rainsboro units of the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District. On top of 18 EMS runs across the district, Paint Creek’s Facebook page said it responded at 12:10 p.m. to a structure fire in the city of Hillsboro. The fire was at a two-story brick dwelling on North West Street. “Crews worked quickly to stop a fire that was in the wall and attic. Luckily no injuries were reported to the family or crew,” the Facebook page said. “We would like to make special mention to Lynchburg Area Joint Fire & Ambulance District who has graciously allowed us to borrow Engine 408 while Quint 231 is out of service. We would like to thank all our mutual aid partners: Highland County North Joint Fire & Ambulance District, District 6 (New Vienna), Highland County, Ohio Emergency Management Agency, and City of Hillsboro, Ohio Police Department. Thank you to the Hillsboro Street Department for salting the roadway after crews cleared the scene.”
dayton247now.com
CODE RED WEATHER: SNOW EMERGENCY in Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Here's the latest SNOW EMERGENCY weather alerts for every county in the Miami Valley. We will continue to update the EMERGENCY LEVEL as they are updated.
Times Gazette
Hospital service a family tradition
Frank and Steve Hirsch know a little something about planting a seed and watching it grow and blossom into something much larger. The members of the family that owns and operates Hirsch Fruit Farm in Chillicothe have been doing that for decades in their business. Frank, however, helped plant a different type of seed in the community that has grown well beyond anything they’ve seen in their orchards, and now Steve is among those charged with caring for its health.
Medical emergency possible cause of Dayton crash
One person was brought to the hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time.
Record-Herald
Sheriff: ‘It was a long 24 hours’
Blizzard-like weather that began Thursday night created white-out conditions, a large amount of car accidents and approximately 2,000 power outages, according to authorities. It all made for an extremely busy and dangerous Christmas weekend for Fayette County first responders. “Once the storm started, we had numerous vehicle slide-offs almost simultaneously...
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To Visit
Ohio is home to a number of haunted cemeteries, each with its own unique history and tales of ghosts and other supernatural phenomena. Here are the top five most haunted cemeteries in Ohio:
Fox 19
Where are the snow plows in Cincinnati?
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Department of Public Services strongly suggests that if you don’t need to travel, stay home for the safety of essential workers and first responders. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office issued a Level II Snow Advisory this morning due to conditions caused by ice and blowing and drifting snow that made roads hazardous.
WKYC
4 dead after multiple-vehicle crash in Southwest Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 that left four people dead Saturday morning. According to OSHP, the crash happened at 8:32 a.m. in the southbound lanes on I-75, near milepost 75 in Franklin Township. A Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer combination...
WKRC
Fire causes heavy damage to Franklin home
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WKRC) - A home in Franklin was heavily damaged by a fire early Monday. The fire was reported just before 3 a.m. at a home on Spring Avenue. Firefighters said no one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause remains under...
dayton.com
PERSONAL JOURNEY: Garage bands shaped his music life
Retired lawyer focusing attention on a life-long love. Music is a big part of the lives of most teenagers. And for those growing up in the 1970′s and 80′s, it was often lifechanging. Countless musicians of that era got their start in “garage bands,” so named because these groups usually practiced in their own family home garages.
