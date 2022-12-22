Read full article on original website
On a new map, Pennsylvania elects most diverse assembly ever
When mapmakers reimagined the boundaries of Pennsylvania’s 253 legislative districts, they did it with an eye on the state’s growing racial and ethnic minorities, and officials say that has helped yield the most diverse incoming class of lawmakers yet. The number of state lawmakers who are Black, Latino...
One thing Pennsylvania legislators can agree on: this 47-year employee
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Members of Pennsylvania's General Assembly come and go every two years – sometimes more often than that, for reasons good and bad. But the person in charge of helping them understand legislative history — and sometimes being the bearer of what they consider bad news — has been doing that since 1975, including for most of the past decade as director of the Pennsylvania Legislative Research Bureau. What's so special about Vince DeLiberato? "There's nothing about the Legislative Reference Bureau that he doesn't know, that he can't share with you," said Stephanie Latimore, the bureau's assistant director. Latimore has been at...
Pennsylvania politics are heated. It soon could be utter chaos
The state House is a mess, with each side claiming they are in the majority and Republicans potentially passing amendments after Democrats won more seats.
Ag Sec Redding looks back on eight years of progress and challenges as Wolf admin winds down
HARRISBURG, PA- Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding has served the commonwealth under the Wolf administration for the last eight years. In that time, Redding, of Adams County, led efforts to create the first-ever state Farm Bill, bolster Pennsylvania’s agricultural workforce, support the mental health of farmers and agricultural producers, incorporate sustainable practices at farms across the commonwealth, make Pennsylvania’s Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement self-sustaining, and to address food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shapiro’s win a bright spot with surge of anti-Semitism
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Josh Shapiro is set to take over the office of Pennsylvania Governor in January after a long campaign, during which he spoke frequently of his Jewish religious heritage. Despite the increasing concern of antisemitism, some observers see his victory this past November as a bright spot, especially after defeating Doug Mastriano who routinely […]
Agency argues against delay in filling three Pa. House vacancies
ABOVE PHOTO: Pennsylvania House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton, D-Philadelphia, speaks in Philadelphia, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Democrats in the Pennsylvania House are moving to control the chamber after they barely won back enough seats in November but one of their incumbents died and two others won higher office. Shortly after McClinton was sworn in on the House floor on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 she scheduled special elections for Feb. 7 for all three seats. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
This Week in Pennsylvania: What will 2023 bring?
(WHTM) — This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports on the big political stories of 2022. This week’s episode features a discussion with John Micek of the Pa. Capital-Star, Angela Columbus of Spotlight, and Marc Levy of the Associated Press. They join Dennis Owens to talk about the big stories of 2022.
Some Pennsylvania lawmakers want to prevent future automatic gas tax hikes
Pennsylvania's taxes on gas and diesel are going up in 2023 because of a state law. The move is already drawing a response from some state lawmakers who want to keep this automatic increase from happening again. While it's a tax on wholesalers, it often factors into what drivers pay...
Discover the Coldest Place in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is located in the far east of the United States and is one of the many regions that reach freezing temperatures in the winter. North America is known for its dry and cold winters. Pennsylvania is filled with flatlands, and mountain regions that get extremely cold and touched with snow. Across the state, the temperatures plummet greatly, and in this article, you will discover the coldest place in Pennsylvania.
$2,000 Stimulus Checks Could Pass After Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf Efforts To Pushed The Payments
Pennsylvania’s Governor is about to end his two terms and eight years of tenure which includes the COVID shutdowns, election security questions, and a budget surplus during his term. $2,000 Stimulus Checks for Pennsylvania Resident. Governor Tom Wolf’s efforts to push Pennsylvania to be able to have $2,000 stimulus...
Pennsylvania warned of rolling blackouts, asked to conserve
Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection ended the call for conservation from the holiday storm as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25. The original story can be found below. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The operator of the mid-Atlantic electricity grid for 65 million people is calling for people to conserve electricity into Christmas morning, warning of rolling blackouts […]
State senator Laughlin discusses proposed legislation that would require Pa voters to show ID
People taking to the polls could encounter a new rule that state senator Dan Laughlin says will contribute to election integrity. Laughlin says a Pennsylvania voter ID bill, similar to Senate Bill 735, will be reintroduction to a resolution last year from the previous state senator, Judy Ward. He says the bill is widely popular […]
Incoming legislator announces bill to halt automatic gas tax hike
Incoming legislator, Pennsylvania Rep.-elect Joe D’Orsie (R-Manchester) announced Wednesday he would be introducing legislation to stop an automatic gas tax hike when he is sworn into office next year. In a sponsorship memo to his fellow state House members, D’Orsie said he would be introducing legislation that would amend 2013’s Act 89 to halt the […] The post Incoming legislator announces bill to halt automatic gas tax hike appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
Editorial: Use blighted properties to fight housing problems
There is seldom just one way to solve a problem. Instead, there can be a menu of options that can take you down different paths. The question is priorities. Do you want your task done quickly, cheaply, efficiently? Do you want it done green, or is supporting local business important?
Jan. 6 transcripts reveal new details on how Pa. Republicans tried to help Trump stay in the White House
Hundreds of pages of deposition transcripts released Wednesday by the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack offered new insights into the roles Pennsylvania Republicans played in aiding President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The transcripts show that Mike Roman, a Kensington native and one of...
Education Committee Holds Hearing on Act 158 Requirements
Philadelphia City Council’s Committee on Education heard testimony regarding ACT 158, Pennsylvania’s new statewide graduation requirements for high school seniors. The Act, signed into law in 2018 but taking effect for the graduation class of 2023, requires students successfully complete three “Keystone” exams; one each in algebra, literature, and biology. While all students must take the Keystone exams, achieving a passing grade is not necessary if a student wishes to demonstrate college or career preparedness.
Deadline to claim up to $650 in Pennsylvania rebate is fast approaching
Pennsylvania residents have time up to December 31 to apply for a property tax or rent rebate. The rebate is as much as $650, although it's boosted to as much as $975 for certain senior citizens, according to, Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell.
Pennsylvania protects farms in Berks from development, forever protecting 521 new acres
Pennsylvania has protected 2,478 acres on 30 farms in 18 counties from future residential, or commercial development, investing more than $8.9 million in state, county, local and nonprofit dollars in protecting prime farmland for the future. Pennsylvania ends 2022 continuing to lead the nation, having protected 170 farms and 13,069 acres this year.
Afield: Pennsylvania’s bear population is down, fewer harvested this season
Pennsylvania’s estimated bear population is down more than 3,000 bears (about 16%) from its peak, and after this season, it might be down even more.
It’s time to stop warehousing Pa.’s children and rethink our juvenile justice system | Opinion
By Maura McInerney and Marsha Levick Responding to a lawsuit filed by Philadelphia’s Department of Human Services, Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court issued an order in November directing the state to take custody of 15 children currently residing in the overcrowded, understaffed Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Services Center. The PJJSC is a city-run facility intended to temporarily hold […] The post It’s time to stop warehousing Pa.’s children and rethink our juvenile justice system | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
