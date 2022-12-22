ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

CBS Pittsburgh

One thing Pennsylvania legislators can agree on: this 47-year employee

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Members of Pennsylvania's General Assembly come and go every two years – sometimes more often than that, for reasons good and bad. But the person in charge of helping them understand legislative history — and sometimes being the bearer of what they consider bad news — has been doing that since 1975, including for most of the past decade as director of the Pennsylvania Legislative Research Bureau. What's so special about Vince DeLiberato? "There's nothing about the Legislative Reference Bureau that he doesn't know, that he can't share with you," said Stephanie Latimore, the bureau's assistant director. Latimore has been at...
therecord-online.com

Ag Sec Redding looks back on eight years of progress and challenges as Wolf admin winds down

HARRISBURG, PA- Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding has served the commonwealth under the Wolf administration for the last eight years. In that time, Redding, of Adams County, led efforts to create the first-ever state Farm Bill, bolster Pennsylvania’s agricultural workforce, support the mental health of farmers and agricultural producers, incorporate sustainable practices at farms across the commonwealth, make Pennsylvania’s Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement self-sustaining, and to address food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
YourErie

Shapiro’s win a bright spot with surge of anti-Semitism

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Josh Shapiro is set to take over the office of Pennsylvania Governor in January after a long campaign, during which he spoke frequently of his Jewish religious heritage. Despite the increasing concern of antisemitism, some observers see his victory this past November as a bright spot, especially after defeating Doug Mastriano who routinely […]
philasun.com

Agency argues against delay in filling three Pa. House vacancies

ABOVE PHOTO: Pennsylvania House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton, D-Philadelphia, speaks in Philadelphia, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Democrats in the Pennsylvania House are moving to control the chamber after they barely won back enough seats in November but one of their incumbents died and two others won higher office. Shortly after McClinton was sworn in on the House floor on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 she scheduled special elections for Feb. 7 for all three seats. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
abc27.com

This Week in Pennsylvania: What will 2023 bring?

(WHTM) — This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports on the big political stories of 2022. This week’s episode features a discussion with John Micek of the Pa. Capital-Star, Angela Columbus of Spotlight, and Marc Levy of the Associated Press. They join Dennis Owens to talk about the big stories of 2022.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is located in the far east of the United States and is one of the many regions that reach freezing temperatures in the winter. North America is known for its dry and cold winters. Pennsylvania is filled with flatlands, and mountain regions that get extremely cold and touched with snow. Across the state, the temperatures plummet greatly, and in this article, you will discover the coldest place in Pennsylvania.
WTAJ

Pennsylvania warned of rolling blackouts, asked to conserve

Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection ended the call for conservation from the holiday storm as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25. The original story can be found below. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The operator of the mid-Atlantic electricity grid for 65 million people is calling for people to conserve electricity into Christmas morning, warning of rolling blackouts […]
Pennsylvania Business Report

Incoming legislator announces bill to halt automatic gas tax hike

Incoming legislator, Pennsylvania Rep.-elect Joe D’Orsie (R-Manchester) announced Wednesday he would be introducing legislation to stop an automatic gas tax hike when he is sworn into office next year. In a sponsorship memo to his fellow state House members, D’Orsie said he would be introducing legislation that would amend 2013’s Act 89 to halt the […] The post Incoming legislator announces bill to halt automatic gas tax hike appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Use blighted properties to fight housing problems

There is seldom just one way to solve a problem. Instead, there can be a menu of options that can take you down different paths. The question is priorities. Do you want your task done quickly, cheaply, efficiently? Do you want it done green, or is supporting local business important?
hallmonitor.org

Education Committee Holds Hearing on Act 158 Requirements

Philadelphia City Council’s Committee on Education heard testimony regarding ACT 158, Pennsylvania’s new statewide graduation requirements for high school seniors. The Act, signed into law in 2018 but taking effect for the graduation class of 2023, requires students successfully complete three “Keystone” exams; one each in algebra, literature, and biology. While all students must take the Keystone exams, achieving a passing grade is not necessary if a student wishes to demonstrate college or career preparedness.
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

It’s time to stop warehousing Pa.’s children and rethink our juvenile justice system | Opinion

By Maura McInerney and Marsha Levick Responding to a lawsuit filed by Philadelphia’s Department of Human Services, Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court issued an order in November directing the state to take custody of 15 children currently residing in the overcrowded, understaffed Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Services Center. The PJJSC is a city-run facility intended to temporarily hold […] The post It’s time to stop warehousing Pa.’s children and rethink our juvenile justice system | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
