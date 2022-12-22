Read full article on original website
Will This Storm Be Like the Great Blizzard of 1978?
Many people have expressed concern about the holiday storm of 2022. Rightfully so, as it is expected to a big one. We are used to seeing lots of snow in Northern Michigan, but up to 2 feet of snow during one event, and with other hazards like strong winds and cold temperatures, it creates concern for safety. Some are even wondering if this will be as bad as the fabled 1978 storm.
UPMATTERS
Portage Health Foundation wants your input on a community wellness campus
HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Portage Health Foundation (PHF) is asking for community feedback on a potential major project in the Copper Country. PHF says the initial concept for the project is a large-scale multimillion-dollar wellness facility on a campus location serving residents of Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon counties.
WNDU
2 dead after shooting escalates into SWAT standoff in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A shooting Thursday night that evolved into a response from the South Bend Police Department’s SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiators is now being investigated as a murder-suicide. South Bend Police were called around 7:30 p.m. to the 6400 block of Armstrong Drive on the...
