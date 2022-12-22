Read full article on original website
Related
kslnewsradio.com
Sevier County Sheriff reports missing woman may be in Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE CITY — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office has reported a missing person, who may be in Salt Lake County. Kennedie Mykell Neathery is 26 years old and has been missing since the evening of December 20. Sheriff Nathan J. Curtis reports that Neathery’s mother believes her daughter is having a “mental health episode, is very manic.”
High-speed police chase leads to 4 arrested in Richfield
Four people have been arrested after a high-speed police chase in Richfield on Tuesday, Dec. 21, according to Utah Highway Patrol.
Former college football player charged with rape and attempted murder in Sanpete County
A man accused of raping and attempting to murder a woman in Sanpete County is facing multiple felony charges.
A coal mine is on fire in Utah leaving a small town at risk
In late September, an underground coal mine just outside the town of East Carbon in rural Utah caught fire. More than two months later, it’s still burning. Now, the once-bustling mine called Lila Canyon faces permanent shuttering, which would leave its over 230 workers idled and result in gaps in raw materials for statewide energy production. The coal mine is one of the busiest in the state and produces about 28% of Utah’s coal.
Comments / 0