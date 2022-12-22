Target pulls weighted blankets from shelves after 2 girls suffocate in N.C.

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission ordered Target to recall Children's Pillowfort Weighted Blankets after two girls in North Carolina suffocated in them earlier this year.

The Children's Pillowfort Weighted Blanket from Target has been recalled due to risk of asphyxiation after two girls in North Carolina became trapped in the blanket and suffocated earlier this year. Photo by Ken Wolter/Shutterstock

The commission warned that young children can become entrapped in the blankets "by unzipping and entering, leading to a risk of asphyxiation. In April, this is what happened to two girls in Camp Lejeune, N.C. They were 4 and 6 years old.

Target removed an estimated 204,000 blankets from shelves in eight prints: unicorn white, space navy, pink, blue, gray, buffalo plaid red, blue constellation, and unicorn pink.

The blankets weigh about 6 pounds and are 60 inches long and 40 inches wide, with a removable cover. The products had been on shelves since December 2018 and sold for $40.

"CPSC and Target are urging consumers to stop using the recalled weighted blankets immediately and contact Target for a refund," CPSC said in a recall report.

A Target spokesman, Brian Harper-Tibaldo, told UPI that "We send our deepest condolences and support to the family that lost their loved ones.

"As soon as we became aware of the situation, we acted quickly to begin removing Pillowfort Weighted Blankets from our assortment and have pulled all of these items from sale.

"In cooperation with the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the product manufacturer, we are also initiating a full product recall and are in the process of alerting consumers.

"If a guest owns any of these products, they should immediately stop using them and return them to Target for a full refund."

To return a recalled product, the safety commission said, consumers can contact Target at 800-440-0680 for a prepaid return mailing label.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com