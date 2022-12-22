There is a reason. U committed bank fraud and got $30 million that u shouldn't have. Why do u need to live in a $9 million dollar house and spend $300,000 a year on clothes? Money that u clearly don't really have. Good example to set for ur children and grandchildren. when people committ fraud and steal, then get caught, play the victim
Because you two refuse to admit guilt, you will serve years in prison only to manifest those deceitful ways while in prison. Your arrogance and entitlement will be of no value while you are doing your assigned work and wearing the same clothes as everyone else and yes, you will have to remember your inmate # because that is what you will need to recite to us when we do the daily headcounts. Now, if you have money, you will be able to buy some contraband items...but don't get caught! One banana may cost you like $1, just an example. Goodriddance
Reason being....Got caught! All things done in the dark always come to light! Don't do the crime if you can't do the time...but do keep the faith-the Lord works in mysterious ways...🙏
Related
Todd & Julie Chrisley May Be Able To Keep Contact After Entering Prison Next Year
Savannah Chrisley's 'Heart Sank' Seeing 'Beat Up' Brother Grayson, 16, and His 'Totaled' Car After Crash
Joe Giudice Says the Chrisleys Were 'Crucified' in Tax Fraud Trial After Serving His Own Prison Time
Mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s Adopted Daughter Chloe Claims She’s Seeking Custody Back: ‘I Was Pushed Out of Her Life’
Todd and Julie Chrisley's Son Grayson Explains Why He'll Never Watch the Family's Reality Show
RHOC's Tamra Judge Opens Up About Nearly 10-Year Marriage to Husband Eddie: 'He Doesn't Bug Me Yet'
R. Kelly Speaks From Prison, Claims He Had Nothing to Do with ‘I Admit It’ Album
Grayson Chrisley Speaks Out After Sustaining Injuries In Car Accident: ‘It Was Really Bad’
Teresa Giudice gives Todd, Julie Chrisley advice ahead of prison sentences
Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter Cassidy Is Expecting Her First Baby with Husband Ben Wierda
'90 Day' : Debbie's Doubts About Canada Grow as Colt's Wife Says She 'Gained a Son' Without His Mom Around
Aaron Carter’s Family Wants His Son Prince, 12 Months, to Inherit His Estate After Melanie Martin Barred From Spreading Ashes With Them
Man Divorces and Marries Ex-Wife's Sister Who Expects Her to 'Get Over It'
General Hospital’s Sonya Eddy shared heartbreaking last posts about her late father weeks before her death at 55
Jordin Sparks Admits She Still Only Wants 1 Kid With Husband Dana Isaiah: 'I Want To Be A Fully Present Mom'
Tamar Braxton Has More to Say After Calling Out RHOA Star & Her Husband
Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Daughter Brielle Claims Married Bravo Men Slid Into Her DMs
Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar Brace for Jinger's Memoir: We'll Disown Her Again If We Have To!
90 Day Fiance Spoiler: Are Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween Still Together?
Tia Mowry’s son Cree doesn’t hold back his feelings about his mom’s blonde hairdo
People
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 18