Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
How to Do a Free Reverse Phone Lookup Online
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Have you ever received a call or text from an unknown number and wondered where it came from? That’s the basic idea behind a free reverse phone lookup.
Facebook parent Meta will pay $725M to settle user data case
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook’s corporate parent has agreed to pay $725 million to settle a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social media platform allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s victorious presidential campaign in 2016.
Facebook owner Meta to pay biggest ever fine of its kind over data privacy
Facebook owner Meta will pay the biggest ever fine over accusations it gave people access to personal information.Meta has agreed to pay $725 million as part of a class action lawsuit, according to a court filing posted on Thursday. The settlement must still be approved by a judge in San Francisco.The lawsuit accused Meta of allowing third parties to access people’s personal information. The long-running lawsuit began after 2018 accusations that Facebook had failed to protect people’s data from being given to Cambridge Analytica.The complaint was filed on behalf of up to 280 million people, according to the court documents....
Food Stamps Schedule: January 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute
Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in...
Fentanyl and a stronger form of meth now driving American homeless crisis
Fentanyl and a more dangerous form of methamphetamine have not only driven America's opioid crisis, but greatly contributed to the country's renewed fight with homelessness.
What does the $1.7 trillion spending package mean for your wallet?
Although the $1.7 trillion price tag on the government spending package passed by the Senate (68-29) Thursday may seem massive, there’s more to the story when it comes to this legislation, according to supporters.
Only 11 days remain to claim one-time $500 relief check – see who’s eligible for the cash
THOUSANDS of Americans only have 11 days left to apply for one-time $500 relief checks. The deadline will apply to those eligible for Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program, which is set to provide 25,500 residents aid. During the first round of payments, 5,000 residents received $500 in relief checks. The...
Stimulus update: Direct Christmas bonus $500 payments being sent out now to families
Tennessee residents who are eligible for the state’s Families First Program can expect to see an extra $500 payment this month, with checks expected to arrive by the end of this month.
Get a $650 payment from the state during the holidays
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Mackenzie Marco (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does an additional $650 sound right now in time for the holidays? Well, if you live in Indiana, you should know that you likely should have received money from the state at this point. If you haven't yet, and you have filed your taxes, you should be getting some money by the end of the year. The payment is actually made of two payments. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200.
Americans set to receive $500 relief payments for 18 months from $5million pot – see if you qualify for the cash
THE city of St. Louis has approved a program that will supply $500 relief payments monthly as part of a guaranteed basic income initiative. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen in Missouri opted to give hundreds of low-income families the $500 payments. The next step to get the program implemented...
Social Security update: Direct increased SSI payment worth $914 to arrive in just 8 days
Beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income only have to wait eight more days before receiving the second of two payments for December.
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: Are You One of the Millions Receiving Stimulus Funds Between Now and Early Next Year?
States are helping in a small way by sharing budget surpluses. Some of the checks going out are to those who filed for a 2021 tax extension. Millions of checks are considered tax rebates. Some stimulus payments will not arrive until 2023. Just when you begin to think stimulus checks...
As fentanyl use spikes, feds urge states to ease methadone rules
This article was first published by Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts. Ever since the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl began showing up in the illicit drug supply in 2014, the number of U.S. overdose deaths has skyrocketed — exceeding all other accidental deaths, including car crashes and gun violence. In response, the federal […] The post As fentanyl use spikes, feds urge states to ease methadone rules appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Stimulus check update: More Americans need further financial aid in 2023
An Internal Revenue Service document states that there won’t be any further stimulus check payments for the 2023 tax refund. The IRS observed that the absence of Economic Impact Payments for 2022 was the cause of the lack of stimulus funding. Americans Demand Inflation Relief Checks. On November 22,...
game-news24.com
Facebook agreed to pay $725 million for collecting and using user-data without their consent
Social networks, 26/12/2022, 10 a.m. In the case of a class action lawsuit, Meta agreed to pay $725 million to settle an investigation claim that the social network allowed third parties, including Cambridge Analytica, to access people’s personal data. It’s the epilogue of the civil dispute that began in...
$1.7 trillion spending bill includes ban on crack pipes
The $1.7 trillion government funding bill expected to pass this week includes a measure that bans purchases of crack or meth pipes with federal dollars.
New Year Brings Minimum Wage Raises To 23 States
Six states — California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon and Washington — will be at or above $15 per hour.
CNBC
New government funding package includes 'historic step forward' for pregnant workers, new mothers
Two bills to provide additional protections for pregnant workers and breastfeeding people were included in the $1.7 trillion federal government spending package passed by Congress this week. The changes are a "monumental and historic step forward" that will make a huge difference for low-income workers, particularly women of color, one...
The Child Tax Credit Was a Little Too Subtle
Why doesn’t anyone care about the expanded child tax credit? A $100 billion policy—effective, important, elegantly designed, competently managed, and noncontroversial—is gone, at least for now. And nobody, save for a few politicians and wonks, seems to have noticed or to care. The expanded child tax credit...
Congress sends bill to boost food donations to Biden’s desk
Congress this week passed a bill to incentivize food donations in an effort to fight hunger and reduce food waste. The Food Donation Improvement Act boosts liability protections for those that donate food directly to people in need, eliminating legal barriers that have prompted restaurants, grocery stores, farms and other organizations to throw away food…
Comments / 0