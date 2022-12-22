ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wichita Eagle

How to Do a Free Reverse Phone Lookup Online

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Have you ever received a call or text from an unknown number and wondered where it came from? That’s the basic idea behind a free reverse phone lookup.
The Independent

Facebook owner Meta to pay biggest ever fine of its kind over data privacy

Facebook owner Meta will pay the biggest ever fine over accusations it gave people access to personal information.Meta has agreed to pay $725 million as part of a class action lawsuit, according to a court filing posted on Thursday. The settlement must still be approved by a judge in San Francisco.The lawsuit accused Meta of allowing third parties to access people’s personal information. The long-running lawsuit began after 2018 accusations that Facebook had failed to protect people’s data from being given to Cambridge Analytica.The complaint was filed on behalf of up to 280 million people, according to the court documents....
R.A. Heim

Get a $650 payment from the state during the holidays

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Mackenzie Marco (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does an additional $650 sound right now in time for the holidays? Well, if you live in Indiana, you should know that you likely should have received money from the state at this point. If you haven't yet, and you have filed your taxes, you should be getting some money by the end of the year. The payment is actually made of two payments. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200.
INDIANA STATE
Kentucky Lantern

As fentanyl use spikes, feds urge states to ease methadone rules

This article was first published by Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts. Ever since the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl began showing up in the illicit drug supply in 2014, the number of U.S. overdose deaths has skyrocketed — exceeding all other accidental deaths, including car crashes and gun violence. In response, the federal […] The post As fentanyl use spikes, feds urge states to ease methadone rules appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
COLORADO STATE
The Atlantic

The Child Tax Credit Was a Little Too Subtle

Why doesn’t anyone care about the expanded child tax credit? A $100 billion policy—effective, important, elegantly designed, competently managed, and noncontroversial—is gone, at least for now. And nobody, save for a few politicians and wonks, seems to have noticed or to care. The expanded child tax credit...
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

Congress sends bill to boost food donations to Biden’s desk

Congress this week passed a bill to incentivize food donations in an effort to fight hunger and reduce food waste.  The Food Donation Improvement Act boosts liability protections for those that donate food directly to people in need, eliminating legal barriers that have prompted restaurants, grocery stores, farms and other organizations to throw away food…

