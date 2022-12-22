Saints placing receiver Jarvis Landry on IR

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry will not face his former team on Saturday in Cleveland.

He has been ruled out with an ankle injury for the Week 16 game between the Saints (5-9) and Browns (6-8).

Multiple reports said the Saints planned to place Landry on injured reserve, ending his first season in New Orleans.

Landry, 30, who missed five games earlier this season with an ankle injury, caught 25 passes for 272 yards and one touchdown in nine games (three starts).

The five-time Pro Bowl selection has 713 receptions for 7,870 yards and 38 TDs in 132 games (116 starts) with the Miami Dolphins (2014-17), Browns (2018-21) and Saints.

Rookie receiver Chris Olave (hamstring), running back Dwayne Washington (illness) and linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring) have also been ruled out for New Orleans.

Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney will not play due to a concussion. Fellow DE Myles Garrett (illness) and running back Nick Chubb (foot) each missed the first two days of practice this week but are expected to play.

–Field Level Media

