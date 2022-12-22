Read full article on original website
Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovationThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Bear devastates Raleigh bee farm, causing over $10,000 in damagesEdy ZooRaleigh, NC
GoDurham Connect expands free ride-share service to Northern DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
Chatham County to get tiny home communityThe Triangle TribuneChatham County, NC
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent ScammersJames TulianoCary, NC
Offsetting the Transfer Portal: Projecting UCF Knights Players Stepping Up versus Duke Blue Devils
With detractions to the Transfer Portal, which UCF players step up versus Duke?
tarheelblog.com
UNC’s offense when it flows through Armando Bacot
The two most recent wins against Michigan and Ohio State have shown that when Armando Bacot is fed the ball and scores, good things happen. The last eight games give us a bit of insight on how that anecdotal maxim is shaking out in statistical terms. You’ll of course remember that the four most recent games are all wins, and the four games prior are losses.
UCF vs. Duke picks, predictions: Military Bowl game schedule, odds
The college football bowl season marches on after Christmas as UCF and Duke square off in the Military Bowl on Wednesday. Duke was a pleasant surprise out of the ACC under first-year head coach Mike Elko, going 8-4 overall while winning four of the last five overall, and playing in some close ...
College Football News
Maryland vs NC State Duke's Mayo Bowl Prediction Game Preview
Maryland vs NC State prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Friday, December 30. Maryland vs NC State Duke’s Mayo Bowl Prediction Game Preview. Record: Maryland (7-5), NC State (8-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Maryland vs NC State Duke’s...
Business leaders should buckle up for yet another risky year in 2023, NC State survey finds
Business leaders should brace themselves once again: 2023 is expected to be the riskiest year in a decade.
Duke: 'Difficult decision' of rolling blackouts came as temps dropped, usage soared
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Duke Energy spokesman said the danger from power outages across the Carolinas has not passed, even as another night of frigid cold sets in. "Tonight, we should see actual temperatures again in the low to mid-teens," said WRAL meteorologist Anthony Baglione. "A few select spots to the north could be in the upper single digits. So, will still be very cold but not quite as frigid as last night."
5,000+ still without power in Triad on Christmas Eve; Duke Energy ends rolling blackouts
(WGHP) — People throughout the Piedmont Triad could be experiencing blackouts during Christmas Eve as Duke Energy shut off power in some parts of the state. At 7:38 a.m. on Christmas Eve, Duke Energy tweeted that it had begun “short temporary power outages.” Duke Energy outage maps at one point showed that over 50,000 people […]
arizonasuntimes.com
University of North Carolina Quietly Scrubs Race-Based Criteria from Fellowship Program
A University of North Carolina (UNC) nutrition fellowship program scrubbed criteria that made the fellowship exclusive to black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) students after a civil rights complaint was filed alleging the program violated federal anti-discrimination laws, the program’s website reveals. UNC’s Fellowship for Exploring Research in...
What's safe now? WRAL Data Trackers surveyed doctors about travel, dining out, indoor crowds
It is evident from surging crowds at Raleigh-Durham International Airport that holiday travel has rebounded, but those at crowded gates, on planes and on public transportation are exposing themselves to COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses going around now like the flu and RSV, and risk carrying those viruses to loved ones during a holiday visit.
cbs17
Raleigh families begin Christmas weekend without power, worry if they’ll stay heated through holiday
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Instead of homes warm and lit up with Christmas lights, Raleigh families said their holiday weekend started in darkness. “The wind is terrible,” Jessica Danley and Mark Baltimore said, who were out shopping for groceries Friday night. The two were hoping to get ahead...
WRAL
Scholarship program helps fund recipient's path to a second career in the life sciences
This article was written for our sponsor, NCBiotech. After being out of school for 30 years, it was hard for Stephanie Alston to imagine going back into the classroom to start a new career. It was even harder for her to fathom winning a scholarship that would alleviate the financial...
To-go only: Cheesecake Factory in Durham closed on busy Christmas Eve
DURHAM, N.C. — A water leak forced the Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Durham to close in the middle of the dinner rush on Saturday night. Outside the restaurant, at The Streets at Southpoint mall, a security guard told WRAL News, "We're shutting it down for the night," around 6 p.m. Water was visible on the floor inside the restaurant and on the outdoor patio.
cbs17
Duke Chapel welcomes 3,000 people for Christmas services
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke University Chapel welcomed well over 3,000 people between packed Christmas Eve events and a lighter Christmas morning service. Assistant Dean Rev. Bruce Puckett said this holiday marks the first Christmas that the chapel has returned to pre-pandemic operations. The sermon, presented by Rev. Kathryn...
Here's how Wake County will benefit from the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill: Projects list
More than $26 million is headed to15 community projects across Wake County, according to Congresswoman Deborah Ross.
Dreaming of a White Christmas: Holly Springs family makes that dream reality
Joey and Morgan Heilmann's daughters wanted a White Christmas, and they weren't going to let the weather stop them. Joey's mother, Teri Heilmann, said her granddaughters Rori, 6, and Peyton, 2, were so disappointed about not seeing any snow for Christmas. So their father decided to make it happen. The...
1 dead, 1 injured in North Carolina shooting
One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting Sunday in Durham, North Carolina, police said. Officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a call shortly before 10 a.m. EST, WNCN-TV reported. Officers arriving at the scene discovered an adult male and an adult female had been...
Number of power outages across North Carolina going down as temperatures continue to drop
The cold front pushing across North Carolina has already knocked out power to more than 85,000 utility customers.
Rising Raleigh rents mean more are on the streets this holiday season
All Bobby Mitchell wanted for Christmas was warmth – a pair of gloves, some new shoes, a jacket and a place to call home. Thanks to help from several community organizations, Mitchell was able to get some of the items on his list, but one still remains out of reach. He is among the more than 1,500 people in Raleigh who are homeless this year, according to the 2022 point-in-time survey.
triangletribune.com
Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovation
RALEIGH — After receiving the Andrea Harris Award from the state and the Humanitarian of the Year award from a local community organization, F7 International Development CEO and President James “Monte” Montague probably doesn’t need any more validation from the community. But, we’re going to give it to him anyway.
