tarheelblog.com

UNC’s offense when it flows through Armando Bacot

The two most recent wins against Michigan and Ohio State have shown that when Armando Bacot is fed the ball and scores, good things happen. The last eight games give us a bit of insight on how that anecdotal maxim is shaking out in statistical terms. You’ll of course remember that the four most recent games are all wins, and the four games prior are losses.
College Football News

Maryland vs NC State Duke's Mayo Bowl Prediction Game Preview

Maryland vs NC State prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Friday, December 30. Maryland vs NC State Duke’s Mayo Bowl Prediction Game Preview. Record: Maryland (7-5), NC State (8-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Maryland vs NC State Duke’s...
WRAL News

Duke: 'Difficult decision' of rolling blackouts came as temps dropped, usage soared

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Duke Energy spokesman said the danger from power outages across the Carolinas has not passed, even as another night of frigid cold sets in. "Tonight, we should see actual temperatures again in the low to mid-teens," said WRAL meteorologist Anthony Baglione. "A few select spots to the north could be in the upper single digits. So, will still be very cold but not quite as frigid as last night."
arizonasuntimes.com

University of North Carolina Quietly Scrubs Race-Based Criteria from Fellowship Program

A University of North Carolina (UNC) nutrition fellowship program scrubbed criteria that made the fellowship exclusive to black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) students after a civil rights complaint was filed alleging the program violated federal anti-discrimination laws, the program’s website reveals. UNC’s Fellowship for Exploring Research in...
WRAL News

To-go only: Cheesecake Factory in Durham closed on busy Christmas Eve

DURHAM, N.C. — A water leak forced the Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Durham to close in the middle of the dinner rush on Saturday night. Outside the restaurant, at The Streets at Southpoint mall, a security guard told WRAL News, "We're shutting it down for the night," around 6 p.m. Water was visible on the floor inside the restaurant and on the outdoor patio.
cbs17

Duke Chapel welcomes 3,000 people for Christmas services

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke University Chapel welcomed well over 3,000 people between packed Christmas Eve events and a lighter Christmas morning service. Assistant Dean Rev. Bruce Puckett said this holiday marks the first Christmas that the chapel has returned to pre-pandemic operations. The sermon, presented by Rev. Kathryn...
102.5 The Bone

1 dead, 1 injured in North Carolina shooting

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting Sunday in Durham, North Carolina, police said. Officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a call shortly before 10 a.m. EST, WNCN-TV reported. Officers arriving at the scene discovered an adult male and an adult female had been...
WRAL News

Rising Raleigh rents mean more are on the streets this holiday season

All Bobby Mitchell wanted for Christmas was warmth – a pair of gloves, some new shoes, a jacket and a place to call home. Thanks to help from several community organizations, Mitchell was able to get some of the items on his list, but one still remains out of reach. He is among the more than 1,500 people in Raleigh who are homeless this year, according to the 2022 point-in-time survey.
triangletribune.com

Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovation

RALEIGH — After receiving the Andrea Harris Award from the state and the Humanitarian of the Year award from a local community organization, F7 International Development CEO and President James “Monte” Montague probably doesn’t need any more validation from the community. But, we’re going to give it to him anyway.
